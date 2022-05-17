CANNONSBURG Ashland scored first Monday, but Fairview -- aiming to end a long region tournament drought and series losing streak -- hit back to lead the Tomcats midway through the third inning.
According to Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon, assistant Shane Marushi got the Tomcats' minds right.
"He said, 'Don't hit the panic button; just step on the gas right now,'" Runyon said of his deputy. "From that moment, we just kinda took off."
Ashland retaliated with four runs in the bottom of the third and tacked on seven more in the fourth to get going en route to a 14-4 six-inning run-rule victory over the Eagles in the 64th District Tournament semifinals at Boyd County's Larry Addington Field.
Neshawn Peppers and Sawyer Edens each had three hits and LaBryant Strader produced two for the Tomcats (11-17), who qualified for the district tournament final and the 16th Region Tournament for the 12th consecutive season.
Edens and Strader each drove in two runs.
Ashland also took advantage of nine errors committed by Fairview. Of the seven runs the Tomcats tallied in the fourth frame, five came on errors or a passed ball.
"I thought we did well doing the little things at first. There were a few unfortunate easy plays that we didn't make. We had probably 10 errors," Eagles coach Cody Sammons said, overshooting the total by one, "and we're not gonna beat teams like Ashland with 10 errors. It's not a secret."
Edens came home on an error to lift the Tomcats ahead in the second inning, but the Eagles (17-13) scored two in the third. Jeremy Harper crossed the dish on the second of two Ashland errors on the same play, and Jacob Claar chipped in a sacrifice fly.
The Tomcats answered with a four-spot. Strader tripled home a run, Brady Marushi collected an RBI on an error, Edens singled home another and Ricky Padron delivered a sacrifice fly.
Ashland stayed in front from there, although Fairview did avoid the mercy rule -- temporarily -- in the fifth.
Down 12-2 and down to their final strike of the fifth, the Eagles struck twice on Chase Bradley's RBI single and another Tomcats boot.
That summarized what Fairview has done this season, Sammons said, and what the Eagles -- who tied for their most wins since 2006 -- hope to continue to build toward.
"We want to get over the hump to where we're getting talked about in the region, where we're making people sweat us," Sammons said. "I think we've done that well the last two years."
Ashland did ultimately pick up the run-rule when Strader supplied an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to stretch the margin back to 10.
Ryan Atkins went five frames for the win for Ashland. He allowed four runs on four hits, with seven walks and 10 strikeouts.
"He'll be the first to tell you it wasn't his best outing of all time, but he grinded it out," Runyon said. "He's a veteran, he's a senior and he knows what he's doing."
The Tomcats won for the 19th straight time in the series. The Eagles last made the district final and the region tournament in 2009.
FAIRVIEW 002 020 -- 4 5 9
ASHLAND 014 702 -- 14 12 3
Manning, Adkins (4) and C. Harper; Atkins, Justice (6) and Marushi. W -- Atkins. L -- Manning. 2B -- Adkins (F). 3B -- Strader (A), Edens (A).
Boyd County 13, Rose Hill Christian 1
The Lions' goal, coach Frank Conley said, was to assert themselves early. Boyd County succeeded, scoring seven runs in the first frame and three more in the second to set sail toward a run-rule victory.
Brad Newsome, Luke Preston and Gunnar Gerahart had two hits apiece. Gerahart and Jason Ellis each drove in a pair.
Starter Cayden Butler, Dalton Hale and Townes Young combined on a one-hitter for Boyd County (21-9), which has not missed the district final or the region tournament since the KHSAA began keeping track of that online in 1999.
"Cayden Butler did a good job in that first inning of not letting anything get out of hand," Conley said, "and he threw the ball over the plate and didn't give them much to work with."
The Royals (11-10), who finished the year with a winning record as well as double-digit wins for the first time since at least 2003, got on the board in the third when Jacob Tyler beat out a bang-bang infield single with two outs. Christian Blevins scored on the play.
But the Lions got that one back on Kaleb Kelley's RBI single in the bottom of the third, and they added a couple more runs in the fourth to ensure it ended early. Degan Jones supplied an RBI infield single and Josh Kelley added a sacrifice fly.
Those three -- like Butler all in eighth grade -- were among 20 Lions who played as Conley used his bench early and often.
"All those younger guys, hopefully that breaks the seal on them a little bit," Conley said, "and next year, whenever they do get the opportunity to play in postseason games, they're not awestruck by it."
Rose Hill was fighting an uphill battle with 11 players on its roster, but Royals coach James Stephens liked the mentality his team showed Monday and all season.
"We looked out there and Boyd County fields more on their baseball team than our whole high school has boys," Stephens said. "But I didn't see fear in their eyes, from the very beginning, and I think that's the mentality I want them to take in life."
ROSE HILL 001 00 -- 1 1 2
BOYD CO. 731 2X -- 13 15 2
C. Pennington, L. Pennington (4) and Hensley; Butler, Hale (3), Young (4) and B. Jones, Gray (3). W -- Butler. L -- C. Pennington. 2B -- Newsome (BC), Preston (BC), Gerahart (BC). 3B -- Ellis (BC).
