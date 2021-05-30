CANNONSBURG It didn’t take the Lions long.
Boyd County smothered Rose Hill Christian in the first round of the 64th District Tournament, winning 15-0 in three innings on Saturday.
With the win, Boyd County moves onto Monday’s 64th District championship game.
After striking out all three Royals batters off of the arm of Alex Martin, the Lions put up seven runs in the first inning.
“Going in, we were trying to get our guys to have a better approach at the plate,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “I think we did that and hope to keep that going into Monday.”
Included in that first-inning rally was a two-run double from Lions catcher Brogan Jones.
Boyd County took a breath during the second inning and changed pitchers in the top of the third before going on another scoring explosion.
The Lions sent eight runners home via six hits, including the game-ending double from Michael Potter.
“We are a deep team,” Conley said, “and when some of these guys get into the lineup, they’re looking to impress people.”
Boyd County held the Royals hitless and went error-free through the three-inning affair.
Royals coach James Stephens was grateful for the fight his team showed this season as perpetual underdogs.
“These guys never quit, all year long, and that’s what you’ve got to have," Stephens said. "This is the best team I’ve had here and most everyone is coming back next year."
Boyd County will meet Ashland at Larry Addington Field on Monday at 7 p.m. to decide the champions of the 64th District.
Rose Hill- 000 - 0 0 5
Boyd County- 708 - 15 9 0
C. Pennington, Justice (3) and Hensley; Martin, Jackson (3) and Jones. W - Martin. L - Pennington. 2B - Jones (BC) Jackson (BC) Potter (BC)