CANNONSBURG On an unseasonably cold evening at Addington Field, Tomcats pitcher Ryan Atkins brought the heat.
Atkins struck out seven and pitched three no-hit innings before leaving the game after throwing fewer than 50 pitches.
After a day’s rest, he can pitch again in Monday’s 64th District championship game.
Atkins's performance highlighted a 13-0, five-inning Tomcat victory over the Eagles of Fairview on Saturday night in the first round of the district tournament.
“I thought Atkins came out and set the tone,” Ashland coach Evan Yongue said. “When he’s playing well, we can beat anybody.”
In the first, Ashland hung three on the Eagles, including two off a pair of sacrifice flies from Ryan Atkins and Jack Heineman.
The Tomcats kept their foot on the accelerator in the second, sending 10 batters to the box. Ashland scored five runs off four hits, including a two-run double from Heineman.
Try as it might, Fairview could not find an answer to Ashland’s onslaught.
Tomcats pitcher Ryan Brown, in for Atkins in the top of the fourth, held the Eagles to just one hit.
After scoring a run in the third, Ashland revved things back up again in the fourth. The Tomcats scored another four to make the score 13-0.
Fairview made a switch at pitcher in the fourth, bringing Bradley Adkins in for Jaxon Manning.
It mattered little.
Fairview managed to record its first hit in the top of the fifth, but it was all the Eagles could muster.
Ashland got the mercy-rule win as Brown struck out Cody Caldwell.
First-year Fairview coach Cody Sammons was encouraged about the changes he’s looking for in the program.
“We’re looking to change the culture here and get a winning tradition," Sammons said. "We’ve shown that we don’t quit. We’ve come back and won plenty of games in the fifth and sixth inning this year."
Yongue is looking forward to the Tomcats' championship matchup Monday against Boyd County.
“Throw the records out the window when it’s an Ashland versus Boyd County game,” Yongue said. "The rivalry is a beautiful thing. It’s going to be a fun night.”
The 64th District championship game will take place at Boyd County on Monday at 7 p.m.
Fairview- 000 00 - 016
Ashland- 351 4X - 13 11 0
Manning, Adkins (4) and Tabor, Harper (3); Atkins, Brown (4) and Mullins. W - Atkins. L - Manning. 2B - Jividen (A) Heineman (A) Stevens (A)