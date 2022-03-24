Boyd County posted 25 wins last season and coach Frank Conley sees plenty more on the horizon. He wants his Lions to be prepared to produce the three most coveted victories at the end of the season.
“We’re taking the 36-game scrimmage approach to win a region championship,” Conley said. “You need three pitchers and I think we have that. We want to keep them healthy and have them throwing their best at the end of the year.”
Ashland culminated an up-and-down campaign last season with an appearance in the region final. Tomcats coach Evan Yongue expects that experience to carry over as his team faces another daunting schedule.
Fairview coach Cody Sammons hopes the Eagles will flourish in his second year with the program, looking for a more aggressive approach at the plate and improved play in the field.
Roster numbers are low at Rose Hill Christian, but coach James Stephens said the confidence level of his bunch remains high heading into a new season. The Royals produced several quality outings to finish the 2021 slate and are showing more punch at the plate in their first two games.
“These guys have fun together,” Stephens said. “I’ve got two seniors that’s been with us from the beginning. This is my ninth year here. It’s the most solid lineup, top to bottom, I’ve had here at Rose Hill.”
Ashland
Ashland navigated through a talented 16th Region Tournament field before falling to Raceland in the championship.
Yongue was pleased with how the Tomcats managed postseason adversity and wants them to have the same mindset every time they take the field.
“Our morale and culture are exactly where we need it,” Yongue said. “Once we get everybody together, we can be dangerous.”
The Tomcats gave up 302 runs last year, allowing 8.2 tallies a contest. Yongue said the key to reversing the trend starts on the mound.
“We really focused on our mental toughness and our ability to battle adversity,” Yongue said. “I really want to focus on our pitching this year. We had far too many walks and we really shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We put too many men on base. In our bullpens, we like to get 65% strike efficiency.”
Ryan Atkins returns after the senior helped the basketball Tomcats secure another region title and trip to the Sweet Sixteen. The senior commands an experienced rotation that includes sophomore Ryan Brown. Yongue said he loves their ability to compete in big-game situations.
Sawyer Edens can throw strikes. Spencer Greene has developed into a solid pitcher entering his senior year. Neshawn Peppers and Jack Heineman provide leadership and arms on the mound.
“You’re pitching is going to be above your batting early in the season,” Yongue said. “I think we’re going to be just fine. Our lineup is going to be one of our strong suits this year.”
Peppers batted .328 last season from his leadoff position. The senior’s speed and versatility allow him to get on base frequently, and he provides a steady glove in the outfield. Heineman will man right field and Atkins will be in left when he’s not on the mound.
Edens will post up at third base, Brown at shortstop and Colin Howard at first base. Yongue said Ashland has multiple candidates at second. Brady Marushi will catch.
Boyd County
Conley touted the Lions’ offseason lifting program and envisions the gains made there will transition to the field, especially in the batter’s box.
Boyd County had six players that batted over .300 last year and four return to the lineup this season.
“I feel a lot better about our offense than any other part of our game,” Conley said. “We have guys that can hit 1 through 9 in the order. We have a really good lineup. We have an approach when we come to the plate.”
Conley doesn’t see a deep team in 2022, but the roster is loaded with seasoned players. The Lions will lean on the leadership of Jake Biggs, Luke Preston, Brad Newsome and the rest of the senior class.
“They know what their roles are this year,” Conley said. “Jake has been a contributor on the varsity level since seventh grade. Luke is not far behind that. Brad is the same way. Those guys have been here a while. They know what is expected of them. We just want to keep them healthy and have them at full strength when we need them.”
Newsome experienced an injury late in the basketball season and Conley said he is anxious to get back on the field full-time.
“He wants to go at it, and I keep telling him to try to take it easy,” Conley said. “I want to make sure that he’s 100%. It’s hard for kids to understand that. They want to be out there. Brad is no different.”
Biggs and Preston will take the reins from Johnny Stevens and be the aces of the pitching staff. Both threw big innings for the Lions last year. Alex Martin and Jacob Vanover give Boyd County a solid foundation on the mound.
Townes Young and Brogan Jones will split time at catcher. Conley said Jones will also see time at first until Gunnar Gerahart is fully recovered from an injury. He’s starting the season as a designated hitter.
Second base will be a rotation of Biggs, Newsome and seventh-grader Josh Kelley. Luke Preston will cover ground at shortstop. Third base is still wide open. Martin can play at the hot corner and in the outfield.
Conley believes Boyd County has two of the best center fielders in the region with Newsome and Martin. Jason Ellis returns to baseball and can take an outfield position, along with Vanover and Michael Potter.
Fairview
Sammons believes an extended preparation period with his team will be beneficial as the season progresses.
The second-year Eagles coach accepted the position without much time to spare before the start of the 2021 campaign.
“It was a learning experience for me as well last season,” Sammons said. “I think I’ve gotten better at coaching in general. I had a full offseason with our guys and that helped. We had guys that played other sports, so they came when they could.”
Fairview will be in attack mode from the moment it steps to the plate.
“We don’t want to watch first-pitch strikes,” Sammons said. “We want to attack the ball, hit the ball and make the other teams make plays. It’s easier to get outs when you are striking out. But if you make them field the ball and make good decisions, it will be harder on them and a little easier on us to get on base.”
The new philosophy has started to pay off. Senior Jaxon Manning hit his first career home run at Raceland on Tuesday night. If the Eagles continue to put the bat on the ball, Sammons expects the Eagles to make some noise in the region.
Manning will be the ace of the pitching staff. Junior Tanner Johnson has already recorded a no-hitter early in the season. Seniors Bradly Adkins and Chase Bradley will be part of the rotation. Dustin Allen and Brandon Elswick give Fairview a deep staff.
“We have a good foundation for pitching this year,” Sammons said. “We have an older rotation, so hopefully that will help us out a lot.”
Cameron Harper and Jeremy Harper will catch. Bradley and Adkins will see time at first base. Jacob Claar, Manning and Johnson will guard the middle of the infield and at second base and shortstop. Johnson can play at third, too.
Cody Caldwell, Jeremy Harper, Xavien Kouns and Allen will take the outfield spots. Sammons called Adkins the team’s utility player and he will play several spots on the diamond.
Rose Hill Christian
Rose Hill experienced a welcome sight in its season opener at West Carter -- a ball leaving the yard off a Royals bat.
It happened twice against the Comets when Chase Pennington, who did it in his first at-bat of the season, and John VanHoose recorded home runs.
Stephens felt the power game would surface this year after watching his players’ dedication in the batting cage in the offseason.
“I told both those guys that you are going to hit home runs this year,” Stephens said. “Chase hit one out of the park and John hit a towering shot late in the game. That’s what you want to see. Rose Hill will step on the field with confidence this year, whether we win or lose. They will hang their heads high. That’s the way I coach.”
There’s more to Rose Hill’s offensive approach, but the two blasts showed the Royals the benefits of preparation, Stephens said.
“I don’t think I’ve had a player hit a home run in the last five or six years,” Stephens said. “When dealing with adversities in life, it is 90% mental and 10% physical. All sports are like that. Once you saw the ball jump off the bat, it’s a great way to set the tone for the season.
“I tell them to believe in yourselves,” he added. “We can believe in you all day long, but until you believe in yourself and put in the work, it does you no good. I coach them in the Christian values, too.”
With the small-school numbers, Stephens said he continues to have a versatile lineup and everyone could see time at multiple positions.
The Royals have four solid pitchers and other players that can step in and give them solid innings, according to their coach.
Chase and Luke Pennington combined to collect 85 innings on the mound last year. Stephens proudly said “you won’t find a better breaking ball in the region” than Luke’s.
Sophomore Christian Blevins and freshman Dylan Ison, along with catcher Cody Hensley, will see time in the rotation.
Stephens doesn’t want to move the Royals around on defense, he said, but each has the potential to compete at several spots.
VanHoose will play at first base. Luke Pennington will cover second. Chase Pennington or Blevins will cover territory at shortstop, depending on who takes the mound. Ison sets up shop at third.
Brennan Stephens supplies punch at the plate and a reliable glove in left field. Jeremy Crawford covers plenty of ground in center and on the base paths with his speed. Jacob Tayler will play in right field.
(606) 326-2654 |
64th District Baseball Capsules
ASHLAND
Coach: Evan Yongue (third year)
2021 record: 15-22
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament finals
Coach’s outlook: “I have a very bright outlook for this season. We have a lot of guys that are returning this year as well. We gained a lot of experience last year as region runner-up. It has fueled the guys for the upcoming season.”
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Frank Conley (fourth year)
2021 record: 25-9
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are playing for the postseason. Last year, specifically, we got off to a really good winning streak. You may start to overuse guys early on and not be in the best shape at the end of the year. We want to keep them healthy and have them playing their best at the end of the year.”
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Cody Sammons (second year)
2021 record: 14-16
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I think we have a strong team. We are a little older and I think it will work to our advantage. We will lean on our seniors and juniors to make big plays. I think we will be able to compete in the region.”
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN
Coach: James Stephens (ninth year)
2021 record: 8-16
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are going to be a solid team. For a small school, the numbers are always tough for us. I have a group of kids here that have played together for the past five or six years. We're going to build on last year where we started picking it up towards the end. We’ve got really good leadership on the team.”