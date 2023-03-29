For Boyd County coach Frank Conley, his current team brings a lot of experience from last year. It includes the experience of winning both the district and region titles, and getting a shutout win in the state tournament before falling in the quarterfinals to Woodford County.
But despite that experience, this year will also bring about change.
“We’ve got a lot of kids returning, but we’ve got a lot of guys in new and different spots,” Conley said. “And we have some additions that are going to help us. I like the learning process of it and I think we’ve got kids that want to learn and want to improve.”
Ashland hopes that first-year coach Shane Marushi can light a spark under the team. It’s been 10 years since the Tomcats won the 16th Region title.
Marushi will be looking to play winning ball with a young crop of talent who have some experience under their belts.
“We’re still young,” Marushi said. “But it’s young age-wise and grade-wise, but not experience-wise. They’re young, but they’re in their second or third year of varsity experience.”
Fairview would like to have some of that experience on its squad. The Eagles lost five seniors last year and will look to some fresh faces to fuel their success.
“The first two years I was coach, we started pretty much the same guys,” Eagles coach Cody Sammons said. “So us losing five, that’s a big deal. But we have a lot of good, young pieces coming up. We have a lot of new faces, but I think we can compete at a high level.”
Rose Hill Christian is in a similar boat as Fairview, losing four players from last year’s team, but having a much smaller pool of potential replacements to draw from.
“I lost several players from last year,” Rose Hill coach James Stephens said. “We’re already a small school, so that’s a challenge in itself.”
Ashland
Last year had a lot of ups and downs for Ashland.
The team saw a change at head coach during the season, as Evan Yongue stepped away and Derek Runyon stepped in to finish out the season, as well as having younger players fill gaps up and down the lineup.
This year, Marushi hopes the trials of last year can help strengthen his team for the season ahead.
“We had a lot of guys that got thrown into the fire last year,” Marushi said. “They came out of maybe a year or less of JV experience and right into varsity baseball, which is a huge jump from the speed of the game, physical ability, and the overall strength factor. But I think it will make us competitive (this year).”
One of the biggest challenges facing the Tomcats this season is filling the void left by pitcher Ryan Atkins, who will be suiting up for Morehead State University this year. Marushi thinks he has a quality athlete in Ryan Brown to do just that.
“The game is always going to revolve around pitching,” Marushi said. “We lost a Division I pitcher in Ryan Atkins, plus a guy that really came on strong for us in Spencer Greene. Replacing those guys are going to be key. Ryan Brown is going to be our number on guy on the hill. He’s come a long way. He’s an upper-80s guy with a nice high-70s, low-80s slider to go with it. He’s our guy. The rest of we’re going to piece together. We have a lot of guys who can throw. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel by thinking we can throw it by guys. They’ll pitch to contact and we’ll have to get behind him and get in spots and keep the ball down.”
As a sophomore last season, Brown had an ERA of 5.28, which was nearly in line with Atkins’ 5.37.
LaBryant Strader leads the team in batting with a .600 average as of March 28. Brown follows with a .577 mark and nine RBIs.
Boyd County
Boyd County stumbled out of the gate last season, dropping their first three ball games. The team started to gel as the season progressed, however, and ended the regular season by winning nine of their last 10 before heading into the 64th District Tournament.
Conley wants to keep his guys on an even keel to start this season.
“Don’t get too up or too down,” Conley said when asked what he learned last year that could apply to this year. “We started off kind of rough last year and everyone wondered what was wrong with Boyd County. Outside people don’t know what we’re dealing with, with injuries or guys not in shape because they’re coming off of injuries. But we don’t want to get too up or too down, so if we’re tenth or whatever in the coach’s poll, don’t pay any attention to that. You can’t get too up on stuff like that or get too down when things aren’t going your way.”
Conley says this season’s biggest challenge will be finding the combination that works best for the Lions on the field.
“We’ll have to figure out what lineups work best,” Conley said. “In the past, we’ve DHed a lot for our pitchers, but now we’re at a point where our pitchers are pretty good hitters. So there’ll be a lot of mixing and matching going on. A lot of guys will play in different spots from game to game, but we’ll try to put nine or 10 guys out there that can play.”
Of the athletes Conley will be working with, there are several who have established themselves as leaders early on with this team.
“Gunner Gearhart is our senior and he’s taken on some leadership roles,” Conley said. “He’s been a lot more serious this year and has matured. Jacob Vanover is the same way. Our whole junior and senior class has been good about leading by example.”
Vanover showcases a 0.70 ERA in two appearance on the mound as of March 28. Brayden Coleman (.471), JK McKnight (.462) and Gerahart (.417) lead the Lions in hitting. Both have two home runs. Michael Potter, Brogan Jones and Vanover each have averages hovering around .400.
Fairview
Losing five starters off of last year’s team has proven to be the biggest obstacle Sammons has dealt with this season. He’s thankful that his younger athletes have gotten the training they needed at the previous level.
“It’s always a big deal whenever you lose guys,” Sammons said. “But five starters is a lot. But I think we have a good group of kids. Our middle school team is in the right direction, so our young guys are getting the work they need. I think, year after year, that’ll help us compete.”
Sammons thinks the key to his team’s success this year will be finding fielders he can lean on.
“A big thing for me, as a coach, is finding consistency in our fielding,” Sammons said. “Last year we could compete with anybody for four innings, but then we’d have a blowup, five or six errors, and the other team would score seven or eight runs and we’d be out of reach. If we can field the ball and cut the outfield down, it would help a lot.”
Sammons has a couple of additions this year that should make that easier.
“I think adding Xavier Kouns and Tamel Smith both in the outfield will be able to cut a lot of gaps short and they are pretty fast guys,” Sammons said.
Sammons will also look for his seniors to serve big roles for his team while being dexterous in their functions.
“Tanner Johnson is probably going to be playing shortstop and pitching,” Sammons said. “He gave us a lot last year. Jeremy Harper is transitioning from the outfield to the infield since we lost so many infield starters and he’s a great athlete. Cameron Harper did a lot of catching for us last year, but we’ll move him around the infield as well. and Dustin Allen is an outfielder, but he had the lowest ERA on our team last year. Those four seniors are going to be everyday starters.”
Harper is hitting .389 for the Eagles as of March 28. Izaac Johnson has posted an average of .333.
Rose Hill Christian
Stephens’ goal for Rose Hill Christian this year goes beyond what we’ll see this season. The longest-tenured coach in the district plans to depart the Royals after this year.
“I want to prepare this program for the next step,” Stephens said. “This is my last season coaching. My focus this year is making sure the program is better than when I came here.”
The team was on an upswing last year, ending the season with 11 wins, the most in a season for the program. Stephens wants to see his players build on that this season.
“Last season was our best season,” Stephens said. “We had the most wins we’ve ever had there. I always tell people that our 11 or 12 wins to some schools is laughed at but for small schools like us, it was an accomplishment. Those are the things we look at from last year and hopefully, the guys returning will build upon it this year.”
When asked if anyone has stood out to him in the early goings of practice, Stephens was quick to answer.
“Junior Christian Blevins,” Stephens answered. “He’s going to be my No. 1 pitcher and my middle infielder at shortstop. He’s just a solid player. I think he’ll have a great season. If I had five arms like him, it’d be a very tough team.”
This season will look different for the Royals from a scheduling standpoint. The team will not play any of their district opponents.
In recent years, Rose Hill has opted to forfeit games against Boyd County and Ashland but kept the comparatively smaller Fairview on the schedule. That is not the case this year.
“I’ve got a lighter schedule this year than I really wanted,” Stephens said. “But I learned a long time ago that the fight is what it is not what I want it to be. We’re not playing a district schedule this year. That’s due to so much youth. I’ll be bringing seventh- and eighth-graders on the field. I have to look out for their well-being more than my ego.”
2023 64th District Baseball Capsules
ASHLAND
Coach: Shane Marushi (first year)
2022 record: 11-19
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I want to go out and win. Just because we’re young doesn’t mean we’re going to say, ‘Well, a couple of years we’ll have a shot at it.” No, we want to win now. I don’t care what age you are, you compete, pitch, and get out, and we’ll have a shot at it. That’s our goal going into (this season).”
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Frank Conley (fifth year)
2022 record: 26-10
Where season ended: State Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “The main goal is to be better at the end of the year than we are at the beginning. (We want to) continue to improve throughout the season, stay healthy, and try to make a run at it.”
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Cody Sammons (third year)
2022 record: 17-13
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We want to make the region tournament. We haven’t done that in a long time at Fairview. It’s no secret we probably play in the toughest district in the region. We’ve had Ashland in some tight games, if we could just get over that hump. When we get in the district game, it’s like the kids get in their own heads. We need to understand that one error won’t change things, but four errors will.”
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN
Coach: James Stephens (10th year)
2022 record: 11-10
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I want to see growth and prepare for the future. With the young guys we have on board, I want to teach them, No. 1, to walk with God and teach them the game. Love the game first and then work hard to get better every day.”