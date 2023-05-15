ASHLAND Boyd County coach Frank Conley knew he wasn’t giving up anything when he handed the ball to an eighth-grader to start in an elimination game.
Grant Slater backed up his coach’s mindset by not giving up a hit in the opening round of the 64th District Tournament on Monday night.
Slater worked four-plus innings against Fairview and he struck out 10. After control problems arose in the fifth frame, Cayden Butler took over on the bump and continued the base hit denial for the Eagles.
Butler punched out all five batters he faced as the duo combined for a no-hitter in Boyd County’s 10-0 win at Alumni Field.
“I had all the confidence in the world in him,” Conley said of Slater. “When I told him that he would be pitching, I said, ‘In the past six weeks, you’ve been as good as anybody that we have had on the mound. I know that you will give me your best effort and you will not be scared.’ If he did those three things, we would accept whatever result we had.”
Slater made his first postseason start and sixth this season. He has a 5-0 record and entered the game with a 1.62 ERA.
It also helped him settle into the matchup after his teammates granted him a quick 3-0 lead after their first at-bat.
A fielding error kept the Lions’ opening inning alive. Brogan Jones followed with a two-run double that got past the center fielder. Jacob Vanover followed with an RBI single.
“They came out hitting,” Conley said. “We had struggled at the plate for the last couple of weeks. (On Monday), we came out and hit line drives. We challenged the kids and they were up to the challenge today.”
The Eagles recorded a pair of putouts in the home half of the second inning but could not close the stanza before Gunnar Gerahart planted a deep fly ball against the center field fence for a double that scored two runs.
Boyd County loaded the bases but Fairview’s Tanner Johnson squeezed a line drive at shortstop to end the threat.
“We put ourselves in a couple of good situations that turned out bad,” Fairview coach Cody Sammons said. “We had two outs on them a few different times but they scored a few runs in the inning. I will give credit to my guys. They competed to the end. I am proud of them. We battled. We posted our second consecutive winning season. It’s a big deal for us.”
“They are a game team,” Conley added. “Coach Sammons has done a great job turning that program around and making them competitive. They have kids that want to fight and play hard. We knew that we would have to play tonight.”
Slater tripled for the Lions to open the third inning. He switched with Josh Kelley on the base paths and the courtesy runner scored on a bunt attempt. An Eagle miscue plated a tally and Alex Martin produced a sacrifice fly for another run to give Boyd County an 8-0 advantage.
The Eagles would not go away quietly. Fairview loaded the bases in the fifth inning after a trio of walks but Butler shut down the scoring opportunity with a pair of punchouts.
Tanner Reihs took the hill for Fairview (15-13). He stayed steady and didn’t break against a strong Lions lineup. Johnson came on in relief as Boyd County needed some extra time to close out the win.
“Both Tanners threw well,” Sammons said. “They’ve been our two guys all year long. Tanner Reihs is a sophomore and this is the biggest game he has thrown in. He will probably throw for us in district games the next couple of years. Tanner Johnson is one of the best players that I’ve ever coached. I hate to see him go.”
The Lions scored a run in the fifth frame on an error. Boyd County decided to send the potential winning run later in the inning on a groundout. The umpire initially deemed the runner safe and the catcher missed the tag on the play at the plate. After an umpire conference, the call was reversed.
One final error in the sixth inning gave the Lions the victory.
Sammons could still find a few bright spots after the game. The coach has seen the competitive nature of his team never waiver during the season.
“We competed with some bigger schools unlike that last few years,” Sammons said. “We are now competing down to the seventh inning. It comes with seeing better competition. I will continue to make the schedule a little more tougher on us.”
Boyd County (21-7) and defending 16th Region champion advances to face Ashland in tonight’s championship game, weather permitting.
“They showed tonight that they are ready to go (for the district and region title),” Conley said. “We want it to be that way. We want a target on our back. We embrace that.”
FAIRVIEW 000 000 – 0 0 8
BOYD CO. 323 011 – 10 9 1
Reihs, T. Johnson (3) and Harper; Slater, Butler (5) and Gray. W—Slater. L—Reihs. 2B—Gerahart (BC), Jones (BC), Vanover (BC), Potter (BC). 3B—Slater (BC).
