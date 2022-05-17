CANNONSBURG Boyd County weathered an early storm from Ashland Tuesday night to secure its fifth straight 64th District title.
“This team has come together and started caring about each other and playing for each other,” Lions coach Frank Conley said of the team effort shown in the win. “That’s where we struggled early on, we were playing as individuals, but now we’ve come together as a team.”
Ashland jumped out early with some hot bats. Jack Heineman drilled one against the center-field wall in the first at-bat for a triple.
“I thought we were in this game the entire time,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said. “I think a couple plays in the field flipped the tide in this game. But it’s hard to only score in the first inning and expect to beat a team like Boyd.”
LaBryant Strader followed up with a stand-up double to the same spot. The Tomcats converted both hits into runs to go up 2-0.
“We’ve played from behind a lot this year,” Conley said. “There was no real panic. We knew we were going to put runs on the board. Holding them to two runs was good after that first.”
The Lions got one run back in the first inning, but left the bases loaded. Tomcats sophomore pitcher Ryan Brown recorded all three outs from the mound for the inning.
Lions pitcher Jacob Vanover took control and turned Ashland away quickly in the second frame, striking out three Tomcats without allowing a hit.
“I think Jacob got loose (before the game), then had to sit around a little bit and needed to get loose again,” Conley said of his pitcher’s performance after the first inning.
The Lions tied things up with an RBI double from sophomore Michael Potter in the second inning.
Boyd County again turned Ashland away empty handed in the third frame with a 1-2-3 inning where Vanover increased his strikeout total to seven for the game.
Vanover would bring that number up to nine, as the game remained tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lions added two more runs in the fourth frame thanks to a triple from Jake Biggs and a double from Luke Preston that drove in runs on back-to-back at-bats.
Boyd County extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single from Vanover.
Runyon pulled Brown during the fifth frame for senior Spencer Greene. Brown had six strikeouts on the night.
“I like our pitching staff right now with Ryan Atkins, Ryan Brown and Spencer Greene. I think those three guys can give us a good shot in Morehead,” Runyon said of the upcoming 16th Region Tournament. “Ryan Brown did a good job tonight from the mound.”
The Tomcats couldn’t find a spark for their offense as they got turned away after another 1-2-3 inning. Vanover threw his 11th strikeout to end the top of the sixth frame.
The Lions put one more up for good measure in the bottom of the sixth frame from an RBI single from Brogan Jones.
Even with a switch on the mound for the Lions, with Biggs relieving Vanover, the Tomcats still couldn’t find an opening.
A groundout by Heineman sealed the deal, and the championship, for Boyd County.
Both teams now prepare for the 16th region Tournament.
“We know we’re going to be an underdog,” Runyon said. “But I know who my kids are, I know how competitive they are and what they’re capable of. My message to them is to let this loss sting a little, it’s disappointing to lose this one … but we’re going to regroup and be ready to roll.”
Boyd County has a simple philosophy approaching the region tournament.
“Just keep playing, keep practicing and keep going at it,” Conley said. “Whoever is in front of us, we’ll go to the next one.”
ASHLAND 200 000 0 — 2 4 0
BOYD CO. 110 211 X — 6 10 2
Brown, Greene (5) and Marushi; Vanover, Biggs (7) and Jones. W — Vanover. L — Brown. 2B — Strader (A), Potter (BC), Preston (BC). 3B — Heineman (A), Biggs (BC).