ASHLAND On some days, a person or team can be in the zone.
And on other days, they just can’t find the zone.
Those who attended the 64th District championship game saw both sides of the coin Wednesday evening, as Boyd County posted 10 runs on five hits, four walks, and four Ashland errors – in the opening half inning alone, with a two-run homer by Peyton Jackson punctuating the crooked frame.
The Lions then rounded out the winning performance with six additional runs on a trio of hits, including two two-run RBI singles by Michael Potter and Brogan Jones in the second inning, and cruised to victory from there in a 20-5, four-inning victory over the Tomcats – avenging a 2-1 loss to Ashland three weeks prior on the same field.
For Boyd County’s Frank Conley and Ashland’s Shane Marushi, the performances of their respective teams provided matter-of-fact responses.
“One of our goals, going into (tonight), was to come out early and score some runs,” Conley said. “When you get to the end of the first inning (and see a 10-spot), you can’t complain about that.”
“If we show up like this in the first round of the region, it’s not going to matter (whether we’re in the regional tournament or not),” Marushi said. “We’ll be one-and-done. All credit goes to Boyd County. They came out and they did what championship teams do. To me, we showed that we weren’t ready for the bright lights. We’ve got to regroup and figure out what brand of baseball we’re going to play. When you show up like this, it’s a tale of two different teams.”
The opening inning of work proved to be a Boyd County barrage as the Lions wasted no time doing early damage.
Within the game’s first five pitches, Boyd County had already hung its opening tally of the contest as McKnight and Jackson posted back-to-back singles with McKnight scoring on an outfield error following the base knock by Jackson.
Three consecutive walks were then followed by a Jacob Vanover sacrifice fly RBI, and after another free pass, Grant Slater launched a two-RBI single to left center two batters later.
The Lions scored their remaining five runs in the frame with a single by McKnight that ended up clearing the bags after a two-base outfield error and the two-run shot to left center by Jackson – which was the junior’s first home run of the year.
“Peyton’s been hitting it well,” Conley said. “He had a good idea of what he wanted to do at the plate, and he just had a pitch that he handled and did what he was supposed to do with it.”
Boyd County then jumped on Ashland again in the second frame. After an error and a walk, Vanover and Brayden Coleman executed a double steal of second and third.
Then, following another walk, Potter and Jones followed later in the frame with their two-RBI singles, ultimately helping the Lions take a 16-0 lead through two innings complete.
“All credit to Boyd,” Marushi said. “They plate 10 runs in the first inning and six in the second, and put us away early. With the arms that they have – when you spot them a couple of runs, it’s an uphill battle. When you spot them 10, it’s game over. That’s a quality team and they showed why they are the favorites going into the regional tournament. They came in and had their way with us.”
While Boyd County was rolling at the plate, McKnight simply hummed along on the mound. The junior, who enjoyed a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored, faced one above the minimum in his two frames of work while striking out a trio of batters before Conley made the decision to go with Jackson, and later on, Alex Martin, to keep the pitch counts down for his deep Boyd County pitching rotation prior to the start of the regional tournament.
“When you follow the example that he sets, good things happen,” Conley said of McKnight. “He plays hard, so everybody else has to play hard behind him. He did a good job getting on base for us early on, then him getting on again in the bottom of the first was big."
Ashland responded with a four-run third frame to pull within 16-4 after three innings, thanks in part to three walks and a two-out RBI single by Ashland freshman Jayse Mays that kept the game going.
However, Boyd County answered back with a four-run fourth frame following an error, a two-run RBI single to right field by Jacob Vanover, and an RBI base hit to right by Brayden Coleman, effectively putting the game away for good. Ashland could only muster an RBI single by LaBryant Strader in the bottom half of the fourth inning, setting the 20-5 final score.
With the victory, Boyd County improved to 22-7-2 on the year while Ashland fell to 16-20 overall. Wednesday evening’s result certainly left one side hoping that the run would continue – and the other looking for answers.
“That’s our goal – to go through the regional tournament healthy,” Conley said. “We’re playing good right now, and I hope we keep it up.”
“We’ve got to figure out if we can go out and make a run at it or not,” Marushi said. “If we show up like this Saturday, it’ll be a short tournament for us.”