CANNONSBURG The 64th District baseball final was dead even when Alex Martin's liner missed settling into Ryan Atkins's glove by maybe a millimeter, and when Martin beat Atkins's ensuing throw to first base by a step.
Instead of Ashland's ace lefty continuing to cruise, with two outs and the bases clear in a tie game in the bottom of the sixth inning, Boyd County had life.
Twenty-two minutes, 10 Lions batters and 10 Boyd County runs later, the defending district champions had spoken decisively.
The Lions hoisted a 10-spot onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday night to blow open a 15-5 run-rule victory at Addington Field.
Boyd County won its fourth consecutive district championship and topped archrival Ashland for the eighth straight time. No one wearing red between the lines Monday has ever lost a district tournament game.
"Gotta keep it going," Lions junior Jake Biggs said. "It's our rivals across the county, and we always want to beat them, no matter what. Pretty sweet."
Biggs got the win in relief. He took the mound in a wild 5-4 game in the top of the third inning and, despite allowing the game-tying Tomcats run on a two-out error in the fourth inning, stabilized the situation -- to the tune of eight strikeouts, zero walks and one run on one hit over four innings of work.
"Jake did what Jake does," Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. "He comes in, he throws strikes, he makes you beat him, and if you can, you can, and if you can't, he's gonna shove on you. And he did."
Concurred Biggs: "I know our offense is gonna produce, so you gotta keep (Ashland) where they're at and let our offense do the work."
Atkins had the same effect for the Tomcats. He climbed the hill to start the fourth inning with the score tied -- exactly what Ashland hoped for when it pulled its ace early from the district semifinals on Saturday with a win over Fairview all but in hand -- and Atkins set down the Lions in order in his first two frames, aided by shortstop Ryan Brown's leap to spear a liner and trot to second to double off a Lion to end the fifth.
Atkins fanned the first hitter he faced in the sixth and induced Martin's liner back to his glove. But he couldn't corral the hot shot, and Martin was safe on a bang-bang play at first.
That was the first of five straight Lions hits. Brad Newsome singled home a run, Josh Lusby produced a two-RBI single over a drawn-in infield, and Luke Preston and Peyton Jackson added run-scoring singles to chase Atkins.
That didn't slow Boyd County. Biggs singled home a run, another scored on an Ashland error and Martin ripped a two-run triple to the fence in left-center. Jacob Kelley capped the barrage with an RBI single to right to sign off on a mercy-rule win that would have seemed improbable at best half an hour earlier.
Ashland coach Evan Yongue called the onslaught "difficult to watch," but said the Tomcats didn't lose the game there -- having already committed seven errors in the game before the sixth.
"We were right there the entire game," Yongue said. "We gotta come out and play clean. We gotta hit the reset button tomorrow going into the region tournament."
Kelley went 3 for 3 and Lusby, Jackson, Biggs, Martin and Newsome each had two hits for the Lions (24-8).
Ashland dropped to 13-21. It will host the 16th Region Tournament, scheduled to begin Saturday.
ASHLAND 220 100 -- 5 3 8
BOYD CO. 230 00(10) -- 15 14 2
Stevens, Atkins (4), Brown (6) and Mullins; Patton, Biggs (3) and Joe Lusby. W -- Biggs. L -- Atkins. 2B -- Stevens (A), Josh Lusby (BC), P. Jackson (BC). 3B -- Martin (BC).