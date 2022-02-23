ASHLAND After Fairview’s Steven Day splashed a triple to begin the second quarter, the Eagles looked to capitalize on the early momentum.
Boyd County quickly clawed that away with a 23-6 run and Fairview could never get it back to single digits again.
The Lions’ high-octane offense hovered around 60% shooting through three quarters and posted a 96-57 win over Fairview in the 64th District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at Anderson Gym.
Boyd County (21-6) hit nine from long range, but the bulk of its baskets occurred around the rim.
Forward Jason Ellis was 8 of 10 from the field and recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Ace Taylor missed only one shot, hitting five of his six attempts, for 10 points.
“We just wanted to get focused on the defensive end,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “We knew their sets and their personnel, so now can we just do our job. Because of that, we got some easy buckets and runouts. I thought Jason and Ace played lights out tonight in the post and finished.”
Anderson also mentioned guard Rheyce Deboard’s unselfishness, Jacob Spurlock’s shooting ability, and Cole Hicks’ successful return from an injury last week as keys to the victory.
For the Lions, the defense will be the dominating factor to their postseason success. It guided Boyd County to 8-0 lead in the game’s initial moments.
“One of our concerns was that we had so many young guys that never played in an elimination game,” Anderson said. “They are young and can think they always have tomorrow. After hammering that point the last two days, I think they were focused and ready to play.”
Hicks netted 16 points. Spurlock hit five treys and finished with 21 points.
The Eagles stayed close through the first 10 minutes of the contest. After seven straight points, that included Day’s 3-pointer, Fairview closed the gap to 22-17.
Boyd County responded with three 3s during a scoring stretch that would extend the margin to 18 by halftime.
“(Boyd County) averages nine 3s a game,” Fairview coach Roger Newton said. “We were supposed to get out on shooters a lot better than we did. We gave up six 3s in the first half and that is not going to get it done. We made some good runs back when they got up, but we gave up too many runs on their end.”
Jaxon Manning completed an and-1 late in the third quarter to close the deficit to 21. It would be as close as Fairview (11-19) would get in the second half.
The Eagles lose four seniors. Cameron Mitchell had a career scoring night. Dayton Tucker had injuries that derailed his time on the court. Cody Caldwell brings so much energy to the floor.
Newton thought Manning should have one final curtain call after a stellar career.
“It was so hard to take him out there at the end,” Newton said of Manning. “It gave him the chance to be recognized by our fans and the community who have watched him play for so long. It was the last chance for me to coach him. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to be around him.”
Manning led the Eagles with 25 points.
FAIRVIEW 12 15 17 13 — 57
BOYD CO. 22 23 27 24 — 96
Fairview (57)—Johnson 8, Smith 3, Manning 25, Caldwell 4, Day 7, Muncy 1, Harper, Reihs, Tucker, Sparks 2, Mitchell 7. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Johnson, Smith, Day) FT: 12-16. Fouls: 18.
Boyd County (96) — Hicks 16, Ellis 22, Deboard 7, Spurlock 21, A. Taylor 10, G. Taylor 6, Robertson 7, D. Smith 2, Hale, Brumfield, Holbrook 5, J. Smith. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Hicks 2, Spurlock 5, Robertson, Holbrook) FT: 17-19. Fouls: 15.
Ashland 93
Rose Hill Christian 31
ASHLAND The underdogs already had an uphill climb in front of them before the tip of the 64th District Tournament.
It didn’t help matters when Ashland scored the game’s first 25 points on Tuesday night.
The Tomcats made five triples and their full-court pressure forced 12 turnovers in the opening frame, setting the tone for a 93-31 district semifinal victory over Rose Hill Christian at Anderson Gym on Tuesday night.
The Royals stopped the bleeding with two free throws by Benton Rucker at the 1:59 mark of the first quarter. Rose Hill didn’t record its first field goal until early in the second stanza on a Colin Wilburn long ball.
The Royals netted a quick 7-0 spurt, but the Tomcats responded with the next 15 points, including four 3-balls from Asher Adkins and Colin Porter. Ashland (22-5) hit a total of 16 triples during the game.
“They got rattled,” Rose Hill coach Charlie Wilcoxen said of his team. “It’s Ashland and the pressure they bring. We started to settle down and moved the ball. We started to commit less turnovers. We tried to close the gap as much as we could. They have a few more pieces than we do and more size.”
The Tomcats wasted no time to continue their success beyond the arc after halftime. Ashland’s first six made field goals were 3s. Tucker Conway and Ethan Sellars each had pair to begin the third quarter as the Tomcats built a 68-18 advantage.
“We came out and set the tone,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “I thought they were focused. They were mature. They were locked in defensively and got a lot of hands on balls. It was good to see Colin have a double-double by halftime. … We got to play a lot of guys and didn’t have much slippage.”
Ashland placed four players in double figures. Porter led the way with 16 points. Adkins recorded 14 points and Conway and Sellars each had 12.
It was Porter’s first game since Feb. 3, after reinjuring his shoulder.
“He missed some shots, but I told him to keep shooting and get your rhythm,” Mays said. “He was 4 of 11 from 3. I thought all but one looked good. He’s only had two shooting practices and (Monday) was his first real practice since Feb. 3. I think we played him the right amount of minutes.”
Senior Chase Pennington had a team-high 14 points for Rose Hill (4-26).
“It was good to see him perform well,” Wilcoxen said. “It’s last time he will put on a uniform. He settled down and started to play. He will be missed next year. Our guys will have to step up and fill that gap. They are big shoes to fill.”
Ashland will meet Boyd County in the 64th District championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.
ROSE HILL 2 13 9 7 — 31
ASHLAND 33 20 25 15 — 93
Rose Hill Christian (31)—L. Pennington 3, Blevins 5, C. Pennington 14, Wilburn 5, Rucker 4, Daniel, Crawford. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (L. Pennington, Blevins, C. Pennington 4, Wilburn) FT: 2-4. Fouls: 5.
Ashland (93) — Carter 9, Atkins 2, Porter 16, Sellars 12, Conway 12, Jennings 7, Mayor 6, Davis 3, Padron 7, Adkins 14, Davis, Williams, Jackson, Strader 3, Thacker 2. 3-Pt FGs: 16 (Carter, Porter 4, Sellars 2, Adkins 4, Conway 4, Strader, Jennings, Davis) FT: 3-4. Fouls: 5.