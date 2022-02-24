ASHLAND Colin Porter knew the long ball would not find his mark. The senior went into the lane for a second chance.
Porter leaped to get a hand on the carom and tipped the ball to Ashland teammate Tucker Conway for a layup and the opening points of the 64th District championship game at Anderson Gym.
The point guard assisted on the Tomcats’ first three made baskets, springing his team to an 8-2 advantage, and forced Boyd County to call a quick timeout.
Ashland’s difference maker was back.
The Tomcats seemed to get stronger in the second half, scoring 47 points in the final two quarters to claim their third straight title with an 82-63 victory over the Lions on Thursday night.
Porter only left the court because of a calf cramp in the fourth frame. He’s slowly finding his rhythm on the court once again.
“It’s just something I have been praying on,” Porter said. “I’ve tried to put in a lot of hard work to get back. Lord willing, I got to play tonight. Now, we just have to get Cole (Villers) back on the floor and get him healthy. We will continue to pray for him.”
Porter missed the previous three weeks after reinjuring his shoulder against George Washington on Feb. 3. The outside touch has eluded him as he returns to game form and game shape.
Porter did return to the court in the district semifinals against Rose Hill.
The senior impacted the stat sheet, as well. He was one of five Ashland players in double figures. Porter finished with 18 points, 11 assists and zero turnovers.
Sellars tallied 21 points for Ashland (23-5). Zander Carter and Tucker Conway each had 13 points. Ryan Atkins chipped in 12.
“He’s everything,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said of Porter. “You saw what happened to us when he cramped out. The adversity we’ve had this year is subtle. … We can’t ever get whole. It’s not an excuse. It’s just a frustration of mine. We are hopeful. Colin wasn’t whole tonight. He’s still getting his game rhythm back.”
“We achieved our goals,” he added. “We started the game locked in and prepared. Our goal was to hold Boyd County to 18 3-point attempts. They were 2 of 17. Their average was 10.6 a game.”
Boyd County Randy Anderson believes every time his Lions hit the floor it gives the team an opportunity to learn and get better.
Both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead next week.
“It’s a growing team,” Anderson said. “Our guys still have to understand when you play a physical team, you really have to work. You have to move your guys into screens to have space. These are still things we are learning. Hopefully, we can put some things together and play one game at a time (next week).”
Porter’s ability to get the rim leads to a variety of options for Ashland’s shooters around the 3-point line. Conway was the beneficiary of a Porter dish and his 3 ended the early offensive surge.
“I want to go out and have fun,” Porter said, “and glorify the Lord in everything I we do. We want to win, and we have a special group of guys. I love every one of them. It’s blast to play every day with them.”
Carter drained another triple with a Porter assist late in the opening stanza. It began a 13-5 run to give the Tomcats a double-digit lead at the start of the second quarter.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Porter said about grabbing the early lead. “We have a lot of shooters and I want everybody to be confident. If we have that, we can live up to the hype that we have. If not, we will go and win the ugly way.”
Griffin Taylor entered the game for the Lions and drained a 3-pointer to cool off the Tomcats run temporarily. He added another bucket and Jason Ellis collected the final four points of the first half, but Boyd County still found itself down, 35-24, at halftime.
“We didn’t have a lot of naked looks,” Anderson said. “The ones we got we couldn’t knock down. Midway through the third quarter, we started picking it up. I thought Cole Hicks initiated that. We made a run and cut it to 14. The guys have to understand the intensity has to be like that for 32 minutes.”
Sellars made up for lost time after spending most of the second quarter on the bench in the first half with two fouls.
He scored 14 points in the third frame as the Tomcats pushed past a pair of Boyd County (21-7) runs to pull away for the win.
Jason Ellis recorded 23 points for the Lions. Rheyce Deboard added 15.
Ashland has taken all three meetings against their district rival this season. Anderson feels he saw a different team during the title game, and should they meet for a fourth time, he hopes they can play with the same energy they showed down the stretch.
“It was a whole lot better than the first two times we played them,” Anderson said. “I felt like the fight was a little bit better. From mid-third quarter until the end of the game, I’m hoping they see that’s the fight we need. It’s gives you a chance.”
Villers was in uniform, Ashland wore its Glory Road throwbacks from the Tomcats’ contest with West Carter last week, and warmed up with his teammates before the game.
Mays hopes to have a full roster at his disposal next week and believes the Tomcats have the personnel to keep advancing.
“Love what you are and be the best at what you are right now,” Mays said. “We are still good enough to win the region tournament. All lot of people will say, ‘Well, duh.’ When you are not healthy, there are things that can pop up. We are good enough to win some games at Rupp Arena. We still have some improvement to do. This team’s story is not yet written.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 3-8 2-2 3 8
Ellis 8-12 7-11 5 23
Deboard 6-19 3-4 4 15
Spurlock 2-8 2-2 3 6
A. Taylor 0-0 0-0 2 0
G. Taylor 3-3 1-3 1 8
Robertson 0-1 0-0 0 0
Holbrook 1-2 0-0 5 3
Team 4
TOTAL 23-53 15-22 27 63
FG Pct: 43.3. FT Pct: 68.2. 3-point FGs: 2-17 (Hicks 0-4, Ellis 0-1, Deboard 0-6, Spurlock 0-3, G. Taylor 1-1, Holbrook 1-2) PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 5-9 2-3 5 13
Atkins 5-5 1-1 6 12
Porter 5-12 7-7 3 18
Sellars 7-11 3-4 4 21
Conway 4-7 3-4 4 13
Adkins 3-5 0-2 2 6
Team 4
TOTALS 29-49 16-21 27 82
FG Pct: 59.2. FT Pct: 76.2. 3-point FGs: 9-24 (Carter 1-4, Atkins 1-1, Porter 1-5, Sellars 4-7, Conway 2-5, Adkins 0-2) PF: 19. Fouled out: Carter. Turnovers: 8.
BOYD CO. 13 11 18 21 — 63
ASHLAND 21 14 26 21 — 82
Officials: Maurio McKissick, Nathan Sutton, Brian Keltner