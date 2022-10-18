VANCEBURG You can forgive the Raceland volleyball team for feeling anxious at the beginning of Monday’s 63rd District Tournament semifinals. After all, the Rams were the top seed and having their best season since 2016. Expectations are high for the club, which has 10 upperclassmen on its 12-player roster.
That uneasiness translated to a 14-7 deficit in set one.
Bill Farley’s squad shook off that early lethargy and rallied to defeat fourth-seeded Greenup County (9-23) 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 at Lewis County.
Were nerves, jitters or pressure the true issue for the team which is chasing its first district tournament title since that 2016 club went 30-5 and advanced to the second round of the state tournament?
No, it was the day of the week.
“Mondays are always bad for us,” Farley said. “We act sluggish on Monday and are just out of sync.”
So, what was the key behind Raceland's turnaround?
Smiles.
"When we smile and we’re happy, we play much better on the floor and that’s exactly what happened,” Farley said. “When we got to the point where we started to come back and dig into that deficit … we started seeing smiles on faces and everything, and when we’ve got smiles on faces, we are going to put points on the board.”
Mondays and smiles aside, Raceland (24-10) kick-started its offense midway through the opening set. It also cut down on its own mistakes. The Rams had 10 errors of one kind or another that contributed to Greenup County’s early advantage. After that, the Rams committed just 12 total errors.
Raceland opened the match by scoring the first two points, before committing five errors and surrendering a service ace which put it behind 6-2.
At that point Farley called a timeout.
“We said, ‘Listen, there’s no tomorrow for us,’” he said. “We had to make some changes and believe in ourselves and that’s exactly what we did. … We knew that we could come back. We knew that if we dug ourselves in a hole, we couldn’t give up and had to fight our way back."
The Musketeers kept up the pressure and extended their advantage to 14-7. However, the Rams scored the next six points and eventually tied the score at 16. Raceland continued to grind away and out-scored Greenup County 9-2 the rest of the set.
Sophomore setter Kody Haddix was one of the catalysts that forced the turnaround. After trailing 14-7, the Rams did not commit another error until they led 19-7 in the second set.
“In the beginning, we started off nervous and then later … I think we all realized how much we wanted to win and then kind of came together with our attitudes and picked each other up on the court,” she said.
Haddix distributed the ball to multiple different attackers. Seven Rams had at least one kill in the match, with Shaelee Holbrook pacing the squad with nine, along with recording five blocks and two service aces. Elizabeth Rigsby had five kills and three aces. Skyler Brown-Morris and Gracie Reed each had four kills, while Faith Spurlock finished with three. Haddix herself added four.
Overall, Raceland held a 30-14 edge in kills, a 7-1 advantage in blocks and had 10 aces to Greenup County’s eight.
“I personally tried to talk to my hitters and see where they needed (the ball) and if they wanted it tighter on the net … and we kind of just talked through it,” Haddix said.
After a holding 5-4 edge in the second set, the Rams were never seriously challenged the rest of the way. They out-scored the Musketeers 10-0 after that point and were up by as many as 13 on two occasions before concluding the frame with a 12-point win.
A similar scenario occurred in the third set. Leading 4-3, Raceland went on a 13-2 run to pull away for good. Greenup County made a late challenge by scoring five of the match’s final 10 points.
Freshman middle hitter Peyton Powell topped the Musketeers with five kills, a service ace and a block, and was named the representative to the all-tournament team. Teammates Molly Keyes contributed three kills and Rilee Dillow tallied a squad-best two service aces.
It was the final match for Greenup County seniors Karli Fannin and Elizabeth Wireman.
“Both of them with their time here, they are both four-year players, great assets to the team, really great players to coach, great teammates,” coach Alison Suttles said. “So, it’s definitely going to be a loss losing them.”