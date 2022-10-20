VANCEBURG Gianna Cook approached her coach.
“I have a feeling this might be yours,” Raceland’s defensive specialist said, with the 63rd District Tournament championship trophy in tow.
“This is ours,” Bill Farley replied. “This is ours.”
The Rams are indeed district champions for the first time in six years. They swept host Lewis County, 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-21) on Thursday night.
Farley talks often about the concept of family, a word Raceland uses to break its huddle. It wasn’t coachspeak Thursday: the Rams got offensive production from up and down their lineup.
Six Rams recorded kills and seven of them produced an ace.
Elizabeth Rigsby led in both statistics. She netted seven kills, three aces and four blocks in unofficial statistics.
“I just really wanted this,” Rigsby, a senior, said. “I knew our team could do it. I had so much faith in us. We worked so hard, and I’m just so proud.”
The third set was tied at 16 when Rigsby put Raceland in front with a kill. She had just touched off a personal 5-0 run that kept the Rams in the lead to stay.
Rigsby next went to the service line and delivered three consecutive aces, with the third one ticking off the top of the net, clearing it and dropping.
Lewis County called a timeout to regroup, but Rigsby added another kill out of the stoppage.
“Typically, we do really well rallying,” Lions coach Whitney Willis said. “It’s hard sometimes. Emotions get in the way, and I think that’s just what happened for us tonight. We really didn’t play to the level that I know we can play at, so hopefully in the region tournament we’re able to put a little bit more out there.”
Rigsby said she absorbed a little extra energy from Lewis County’s student section, just a few feet from the service line.
“It was giving me that much (more) to keep on going,” she said. “They weren’t getting to me; it was just getting me more in the game.”
Shaelee Holbrook’s kill ended the set and the match for Raceland.
Holbrook had three of her five kills in the third frame, and Rigsby dropped in four of her seven kills and all three of her aces in the final set.
“We’ve believed in ourselves,” Farley said, “and especially here in the latter part of the season, we always talk about, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and we gotta finish strong.
“That’s exactly what we’re doing right now. We keep playing like this, who knows how far we can go?”
Raceland and Lewis County went back and forth throughout the first set, which was tied 23-all before the Rams finished it off on Faith Spurlock’s kill and setter Kody Haddix’s two-handed tip to the back corner.
The Rams (25-10) were off and running from the start of the second set, scoring the first five points and at one point leading 22-10. Holbrook ended it with a kill.
Raceland collected 10 aces to Lewis County’s one. The Lions committed nine service errors, and the Rams were charged with eight.
The Rams and Lions split the regular-season series, each winning on the other’s floor. Lewis County knocked off Raceland in five sets 10 days before Thursday’s rubber match.
Raceland won its first district championship since the famed “Great Eight” era concluded in 2016. It’s the Rams’ second big crown of the season – they also won the 16th Region All “A” Classic.
Raceland has nearly doubled its 13-win output from last year. The Rams didn’t even get to play in the district tournament two seasons ago, when their 2020 campaign ended under a COVID-19 quarantine.
Lewis County (18-12) has enjoyed a similar turnaround. The Lions also won 13 matches last year. Lewis County remained winless in three trips to the district tournament final, but the Lions will play in their third region tournament in school history.
“That’s what I tried to tell them, is we’re not done, it’s not over and region tournament is a whole new ball game,” Willis said. “We get a second shot, and now that we’ve played in this big of a setting, hopefully at region we’ll be a little bit more comfortable.”
Sarah Paige Weddington netted 14 kills for the Lions. Abby Malone chipped in six.
The region tournament draw is set for this morning at Ashland, with the tournament scheduled for next week in Anderson Gym.
All-District TeamPeyton Powell (Greenup County), Ava O’Neal (Russell), Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis County), Abby Malone (Lewis County), Kiya Noble (Lewis County), Elizabeth Rigsby (Raceland), Kody Haddix (Raceland), Shaelee Holbrook (Raceland), Gracie Reed (Raceland)