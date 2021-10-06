FLATWOODS A young Ashland team produced a winning formula at the right time of the year.
Team chemistry has flourished after early-season injuries. It’s led to more scoring chances and the LadyCats are making the most of their opportunities.
Ashland scored early and added a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes to pull away from Boyd County for a 3-0 victory in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals at the Russell Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.
“I been saying that since probably the first Boyd County match we played,” Cook said. “The girls get so excited when someone scores, and we have been missing that so much. The chemistry has grown as the year has gone on.”
Laney Sorrell gave her team a joyous moment in the 5th minute. She tallied the first goal of the contest off the dish from teammate Lindsay Clark. It gave the LadyCats early momentum in the elimination match.
“I told them that we want to get out and score first,” Cook said. “It just changes the whole complexion of the game. It lets us know that we can score. We haven’t scored that many goals this year. It also lets Boyd County know that we can score. It put them on their heels a little bit. But hats off to them, they played the whole 80 minutes. It’s always a battle inside the district.”
Boyd County has also experienced growing pains this season, but entered the district match fresh off an eight-game winning streak midway through the regular-season campaign.
Lions coach Olivia Pennington felt the experience playing on a bigger stage will be beneficial down the road. It took a few moments for the players to adjust to the atmosphere.
“We are a super young team,” Pennington said. “Postseason is a different ball game. I have played postseason matches in national games. The nerves are different. Getting those freshmen and sophomores to calm down, it takes the first ten minutes. Unfortunately, they got us in the first five.”
Ashland (9-11) held the slimmest of margins until Boyd County (8-7-2) was whistled for a foul 30 feet away from the LadyCats goal with 18 minutes remaining.
Cook called Mary Beth Bowen’s name from the sideline to take the free kick. The freshman steadied her aim and sent a strike over the wall of defenders in front of her. The ball eventually found its mark in the back of the net.
Kenleigh Woods followed with a goal to put the match out of reach. Sorrel sent the ball ahead to the speedy forward. She sprinted past her competitor and slipped it past the keeper inside the far post.
Woods leads the team in scoring with 13 goals. Bolen and Sorrell each notched their third tally of the season.
“Laney’s first goal was beautiful,” Cook said. “With MB (Bolen), any time we get that shot on the field, we tell her to take it. It’s just her shot. She does that all the time in practice. Kenleigh Woods is a fantastic athlete. … I knew eventually she would get loose.”
“We played great defense today,” he added. “I was more proud of that than anything. They bent a little bit but didn’t break. I can’t say enough about Macie Bevins. We threw her into the sweeper position the last couple of games. She is a big, quick presence in the back and keeps everything cleaned up.”
The Lions still left the field with smiles on their faces. It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but they know more success lies ahead.
“We went 0-5 at the first of the season then went eight straight without losing,” Pennington said. “It’s a huge testament to how far this team has come. It just wasn’t our night.”
