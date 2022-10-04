ASHLAND Ashland scored one goal in 170 minutes of regular-season soccer against Boyd County.
The Cats had tallied twice by the 13th minute on Tuesday night, opening up the pitch for their preferred style of wide-open athleticism.
Host Ashland rode that wave, which included three tallies from Kenleigh Woods, to a 5-0 defeat of the Lions in a matchup of the teams with the 16th Region’s top-two RPIs in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals.
“They’re a great defensive team,” Kenleigh Woods said of the Lions after scoring three times on Tuesday night. “We just had to pressure the ball. We worked to play Boyd.”
Woods will be credited with four goals – KHSAA statistic-reporting procedure typically grants the closest player to the ball with a score on own goals, one of which Boyd County had – and Emma Vanhorn closed it out with a goal in the 79th minute.
Ashland (14-2-2) advances to the district tournament final on Thursday against Russell and clinched a berth in next week’s region tournament at Greenup County.
Cats coach John Cook cracked that getting some separation early — which both teams failed to do in a 1-1 game determined by kicks from the mark on Aug. 30 and a goalless draw on Sept. 15 — “makes a huge difference on an old coach’s heart.”
It also allowed Ashland to get going, pulling Boyd County out of its preferred defense to clog the box.
Woods’s first goal – a wide-angle strike from the left side in the fifth minute — helped do just that.
“I think that was the whole difference, is we got that separation early,” Cook said. “Boyd County’s tough. Over the years, it doesn’t matter who’s up, who’s down, it’s usually a one-goal game, or 0-0.
“We know (Boyd County plays) a little more defensive to start their game, and they hold several back, so we worked on in practice how we were gonna attack that.”
Ashland doubled its lead in the 13th, when Calista Williams sent a ball forward towards Woods and the Lions misplayed it deep in their own end.
Boyd County (10-5-2) carried its most wins since 2017 into the match, but could not recover from early developments.
“I think they caught us on our heels at first,” Lions coach Olivia Pennington said. “We’re a very young team; we only start a couple seniors. The rest of the girls were so nervous, I feel like they weren’t ready for this level of play. Coming into tournament time, tournament’s different, and I think that hurt us tonight.”
Ashland picked up one more in the 22nd minute, when Woods one-touched Amelia Lucas’s corner kick home for a three-goal halftime lead.
Woods picked up where she left off in the 53rd minute, beating a Lions defender and splitting two more for another tally.
“Kenleigh was absolutely on fire tonight,” Cook said. “She’s the best athlete in the 16th Region on a soccer field, as far as I’m concerned. … Attacking out wide and constantly moving off the ball, you have to account for her. She’s just gonna wear you out.”
Woods also did it while battling what she called the “worst cramp I ever had,” which took her to the ground right in front of the Lions’ bench. She later returned to the game.
“My team, they fought through so much,” Woods said. “I didn’t want to give up on them. It was a team effort.”
Vanhorn provided the final punctuation just over a minute from full time.
Mary Beth Bolen fulfilled her usual field general role in the back as the Cats defense and keeper Gracie Madden pitched a shutout. Williams, Lindsey Clark and Caylee Tackett contributed to that effort as well. Madden was rarely tested but put away free kicks in the 35th and 51st minutes and came out to dive on a pass forward in the 72nd.
Cook also credited the efforts of Milei Baker in the midfield to frequently draw two defenders, as did Woods, “and when you’re doing that, it opens up stuff for other people,” the coach said.
A loss to Boyd County on kicks from the mark in the one seeding game between the two and a 0-0 tie didn’t sit well with Ashland.
“I told them, ‘The last game, you got outworked. Boyd outworked us. They wanted it worse than we did,’” Cook said. “I challenged them, and they rose up to it.”
Lions keeper Sophia Stevens slapped a long shot over the bar in the 24th minute and stopped a high free kick on frame in the 71st. Cook and Woods both made a point to credit Stevens’s quality in separate postgame interviews.
Boyd County graduates Laci Boyd and Shianne Manley but aims to continue its ascent with a large group of returnees next season.
“We won 10 games this year,” Pennington said. “That’s a huge difference from when I started five years ago (as an assistant) under (Billy) Kemper.
“I think the momentum’s still there. We’ve gone up from last year, and (plan to) do it again next year.”
Ashland is 7-0-2 since its last loss, to Boyd County on Aug. 30.
The Cats and Lions met in the district tournament for the 11th consecutive season. Ashland is 9-2 in those encounters.