RUSSELL Raceland last punched its ticket to the 16th Region Tournament in 2012.
After 10 years of waiting, 32 minutes could not decide the Rams' fate Monday night against Lewis County in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals.
Battling from down six in the first quarter to building a five-point lead late, Raceland outlasted Lewis County in double overtime, 62-59, to advance to Thursday night’s championship game against Russell.
“It’s been a long dry spell for us,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said, reflecting on the 2012 win. “It’s such a tough district and it’s tough to get to Morehead. It's special to get there.”
Raceland rode a surge of 3-point shooting that nearly doubled its season average of 26% by nailing 11 of 21 triples to pull off an upset over the Lions, who had beaten the Rams by 24 on Feb. 10.
Nim Maynard paced the Rams with 19 points. Emma Broughton added 17 and Siyan Hapney pitched in 11. The trio torched the net for 10 of the Rams' 11 trifectas.
“It is crazy, but we have shot it so much better down the stretch and I don’t know why,” Keeton said. “I think in the stretch of games where we played eight games in 11 days, I think we just relaxed and started shooting the ball like we are capable of doing. When you are missing, it’s contagious, but when you’re hitting, it’s contagious, too. Give the kids credit. They knocked down some big shots.”
Hapney connected on a pair of 3s late and two free throws in the second overtime to give the Rams a three-point cushion.
Sarah Paige Weddington tied the contest at 44-44 in regulation and Raceland could not get a shot away before the horn. Raceland opened a six-point edge in the first overtime on a pair of Maynard free throws, but a 6-0 Weddington run knotted the game at 54-54.
“We were in trouble in the fourth, so I appreciate my kids' effort to force overtime,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said. “Then we were in trouble in the overtime as well. We kept fighting and gave ourselves opportunities and I kept feeling like we would be OK and we would settle in, but we just couldn’t get any separation. (Raceland) was making shots. Credit to them because kids were stepping up and making big shots.”
Weddington paced the Lions with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Cheyenne D'Souza added 21 points.
Lewis County closes the season at 17-10.
RACELAND 6131411108—62
LEWIS CO. 12 91013105—59
Raceland. (62)—Hapney 11, Boggs 2, Picklesimer 4, Broughton 17, Maynard 19. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Broughton 4, Hapney 3, Maynard 3, Mackie). FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.
Lewis Co. (59)—Johnson 5, Weddington 24, Puente 5, D'Souza 21, Campbell 4. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Johnson, Weddington, Puente). FT: 10-15. Fouls: 13.
Russell 65, Greenup County 40
It took Russell a moment to find its rhythm, but once it did, there was no stopping the Red Devils.
“(Greenup County) hit a couple shots early and credit to them, but I thought once we settled in and our defense got going, we did a really good job of being able to get out in front and handle the lead,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said.
Shaelyn Steele ignited a Russell 12-0 surge in the first quarter while dropping 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half. Greenup County pulled to within two on an Emily Maynard stickback late in the first stanza, but the Musketeers got no closer.
An 8-2 Russell run to close the half sent the Devils to the locker room leading 36-19 en route to their 44th consecutive win over 63rd District opponents. Russell’s defense stymied Greenup County into 11 first-half turnovers and a pair of Hannah Sanders triples to open the second half pushed the Russell lead to 42-19.
“We tried to slow things down,” Greenup County coach Paul Miller said. “(Russell) is a great team and we knew what we were up against. I’m proud of my team. They didn’t stop."
Bella Quinn and Jenna Adkins joined Steele in double figures, netting 13 and 11, respectively.
Rachel Bush and Gabby Karle led the Musketeers with 10 each.
Greenup County closed the season at 18-10.
“Eighteen wins is the most in history since 1999, according to the KHSAA,” Miller said. “We’re on the right track. We’ve still got some steps to make but I feel like if we continue to grind, we are going to get there.”
GREENUP CO.12 7 7 14—40
RUSSELL 171916 13—65
Greenup Co. (40)—Maynard 8, Karle 10, Frazier 9, Gammon 3, Bush 10. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Karle 2, Frazier, Gammon, Bush). FT: 7-11. Fouls: 10.
Russell (65)—Adkins 11, Steele 22, Quinn 13, Sanders 8, Oborne 2, Atkins 6, Jachimczuk 3. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Quinn 3, Sanders 2, Adkins, Steele, Jachimczuk). FT: 5-6. Fouls: 15.