RUSSELL On paper, the 63rd District Tournament championship game appeared to be a mismatch between two-time defending region champion Russell and the resurgent Raceland Rams.
For the first 20 minutes, the Rams made it tough on the Red Devils, only trailing 37-26 midway through the third quarter.
The Devils’ pressure defense took over the final 12 minutes as the Devils claimed their seventh consecutive district title, 66-44, behind the trio of Shaelyn Steele, Jenna Adkins and Bella Quinn.
Quinn opened the scoring with a trey, followed by two baskets each by Campbell Jachimczuk and Steele to give the Devils a quick 10-0 lead. The Rams’ Emma Broughton responded with a personal 5-0 spurt to cut the Devils’ lead to 10-5. The Devils ended the quarter on a 12-4 run as Steele and Hannah Sanders combined for a dozen points to give Russell a commanding 22-9 lead.
Rams coach Ron Keeton knew the second quarter would be important for his team to stay competitive.
“We fell down 10-0 quickly,” he said. “I think it was just the shock of the Russell defensive pressure. Unlike our other two games with Russell, we fought back and got ourselves back into the game before halftime.”
An Adkins basket pushed the lead out to 24-9, then the Rams went work. A quick 9-0 run on baskets by four different Rams cut the Russell lead to 24-18 at the 4:18 mark of the first half. A Nim Maynard free throw pulled the Rams within five at 27-22 before Adkins converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 30-22 halftime lead.
“I give credit to Raceland,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “They were making shots and battling throughout the first half. We have played several close first halves this season and then our pressure has produced some 8 to 10-0 runs in the second half.”
The Rams and Devils traded baskets to start the second half. An Emma Broughton basket for Raceland made the score 39-28 before the Devils finished the quarter on a 8-2 run capped by a Sanders basket to push the lead to 47-30 heading to the final stanza.
Quinn scored the Devils’ first six points of the fourth quarter to set up back-to-back 3s from Maynard and Reagan Mackie for the Rams.
The Devils put the game away with a 13-3 run that included a trey by Kennedy Darnell and two more buckets from Sanders to give the Devils their biggest lead of the night at 64-41.
Both coaches agreed the Devils’ pressure defense was the difference in the game along the with the play of the Devils’ Big Three.
“You fall behind them and you don’t have a lot of options to go to special defenses,” Keeton said. “We had to go man and they are a tough matchup. They take Shaelyn off the ball and you think that is good, but then Bella or Jenna can take you off the dribble at any time.”
Layne likes when her team has balanced scoring.
“People have been trying different things against us, but when we get four kids in double figures we are very dangerous,” she said. “I will take four in double figures every night.”
Both coaches are excited for the region tournament next week.
“I feel like the way we competed tonight that our girls can see we can compete with any team in the region,” Keeton said. “We met one of our major goals by making it to Morehead. We started the season 0-6 and it is a credit to our kids that battled and played our best basketball down the stretch.”
Layne knows defending the region title will not be easy.
“There is not gonna be an easy game at Morehead,” she said. “I think there are five or six teams that can win it. You will have to grind out three games, stay healthy and get some breaks.”
Raceland (14-19) was led by Maynard and Broughton, who shared team-high scoring honors with 11. Gracie Gartin added nine points off the bench.
Steele paced Russell (24-5) with 20 points, followed by Adkins’s 12, Quinn’s 11 and Sanders’s 10 off the bench.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Hapney 1-2 0-0 0 2
Picklesimer 1-4 0-0 3 2
Broughton 5-7 0-0 3 11
Mackie 2-6 0-1 5 5
Maynard 2-13 6-7 5 11
Boggs 0-1 0-0 3 0
Burney 0-0 2-2 0 2
Thomas 0-2 1-2 1 1
Team 5
TOTAL 15-43 9-12 24 44
FG Pct: 34.9. FT Pct; 75.0 3-pointers: 5-17 (Hapney 1-2, Broughton 1-1, Mackie 1-2, Maynard 1-9, Gartin 1-2, Thomas 0-1). PF: 14. Turnovers: 28.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Jachimczuk 2-9 3-3 5 8
J. Adkins 4-11 4-5 5 12
Steele 9-15 1-1 7 20
Quinn 5-9 0-1 1 11
Atkins 0-2 0-1 2 0
Sanders 5-10 0-0 6 10
Darnell 1-1 0-0 0 3
Oborne 0-2 0-0 0 0
M. Adkins 0-0 2-2 0 2
Boyd 0-0 0-0 1 0
Cameron 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 10
TOTAL 26-59 10-13 38 66
FG Pct: 44.1 FT Pct.: 76.9 3-pointers: 4-19 (Quinn 1-3, Steele 1-3, Darnell 1-1, Jachimczuk 1-6, J. Adkins 0-2, Sanders 0-2, Oborne 0-2) PF: 14. Turnovers: 14.
RACELAND 9 13 8 14 — 44
RUSSELL 22 8 17 19 — 66
Officials: Jeff Adkins, Roy Wright and Madison Jones.