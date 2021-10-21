RUSSELL Russell’s three seniors have grown accustomed to holding district championship hardware.
It seemed fitting that the winning point of Tuesday night’s 63rd District final involved the trio.
The Red Devils claimed their fifth consecutive crown with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-12) sweep of Raceland at Marvin Meredith Gym.
The last tally finished off a 12-2 run to end the third set. Jenna Finch initiated the offensive attack with a pass over to Sadie Hill. The senior set the ball to Emily Ruggles, and she guided the ball to and open area near the sideline to close out the match.
“It is great to have three seniors that have won a district title every year that they have been here,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said. “It’s good to have them on the floor with all our young girls who have never played in that type of environment. It was good to have them on the court to calm them down, be leaders and show them how it is done.”
“The seniors bring energy,” she added. “I love that the last play involved those three seniors.”
Hill, along with Ruggles, performs double duty during matches. Hill has performed well at the setter position for several seasons but has displayed her hitting ability at the net this year. She entered the contest with a team-leading 209 kills.
“I really like hitting,” Hill said. “I just go wherever my team needs me. This year, they need me more as a hitter. We needed Emily Ruggles to do the same. We both grew into the role of hitting and setting.”
Hill said all three seniors keep the same agenda on the court, supplying intensity and keeping their younger teammates motivated.
“The three seniors really try to push our younger girls,” Hill said. “We try to lift everybody up and do better.
“Sometimes they get a little anxious. You just have to settle them down and let them know that are out there for a reason and we believe in them. The need to believe in themselves sometimes. You have to reassure them that they can do it.”
Raceland (13-9) grabbed an early 8-4 lead in the third set. The Red Devils answered with nine unanswered points and never relinquished that advantage as both teams encountered a loud and energetic atmosphere inside Meredith Gym.
Russell (24-9) played without key personnel at the start of the season and the younger players gained valuable experience against top competition.
“Most of our young players traveled to Tennessee and Lexington with us at those big tournaments,” Mullins said. “They are used to the noise. You see a lot of things going on and that really helps in games like this and will help when it comes time for regionals.”
The Rams built an early margin in the opening set then tied the score at 11-11. Russell kept stringing points together and Raceland could not recover from the deficit.
The Red Devils secured 14 of the final 19 points to take Set 1. Russell’s lead swelled to 11 on three separate occasions in the next frame and withstood a Rams rally to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Raceland maintained the momentum from Tuesday’s night semifinal comeback against Greenup County. The Rams won the final three sets to advance to the district title match.
“We’ve said all season long that we had unfinished business,” Raceland coach Bill Farley said. “It’s on the front of our shirts. We went out and lost the first two sets. Greenup County, as I understand it, was healthy for the first time all season. I just told the girls that there is no tomorrow for us. We have to work hard and never give up.”
“As (football) coach (Michael) Salmons said, you have to keep pounding,” he added. “We took the fourth set and won the coin toss for the fifth. Tails never fails. I told the girls, ‘Let’s get the first point and never look back.”
Farley said it was the most electrifying atmosphere he has been a part with volleyball.
“Our student section for our seventh man on (Tuesday) night and they were great on Thursday,” Farley said. “I can’t think principal (Tom) Collins enough. He paid for the students to get in tonight.”
Unofficially, Hill had 10 kills and nine assists for Russell. Ruggles added five kills and nine dimes. Josie Collins and Carmin Corey each recorded three kills.
Makayla Clark and Elizabeth Rigsby had three kills apiece for Raceland. Charlee Billions tallied nine assists.
Both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament next week at Greenup County.
Mullins expects another great atmosphere at the Greenhouse.
“It’s always crazy when we go to Greenup County,” Mullins said with a smile. “It looked like the whole Raceland school section was here tonight. Hopefully, we can get some fans to go to Greenup. It is a huge gym, and it can get so loud in there.”
63rd All-District Team
Russell— Jenna Finch, Sadie Hill, Ava O’neal, Emily Ruggles; Raceland—Charlee Billions, Makayla Clark, Kassie Wallace; Greenup County—Caroline Adkins, Makenna Munn; Lewis County—Sydney O’Keefe, Sarah Paige Weddington