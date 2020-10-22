RACELAND As weird as 2020 has been, there’s something eerily and frustratingly normal for Russell’s 63rd District volleyball opponents.
The Lady Devils exhibited their dominance once again by extending a remarkable streak that Greenup County put squarely in danger on Thursday night at Raceland-Worthington High School.
Russell defeated Greenup County, 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-13), in the district tournament championship match to corral its fourth consecutive 63rd crown. The Lady Devils haven’t dropped a set against a district foe since Oct. 18, 2017, when they upended Raceland, 3-1, in the district title match.
Russell has collected a staggering 72 consecutive set wins over district mates since.
“We get to keep that legacy going,” said junior Christin Corey. “It’s an honor to keep that reputation every single year.”
Corey played a major role in staving off a hard-charging Greenup County squad in the second set on Thursday. The Lady Musketeers, spurred by the playmaking of juniors Caroline Adkins and MaKenna Munn, erased a 16-12 deficit and knotted the contest at 20-20. That’s when Corey and fellow junior Mallory Allen decided to own the net — Corey had two electrifying kills and Allen delivered a pulverizing pair to help lift the Lady Devils to a 25-20 set triumph, pushing them to a 2-0 overall advantage.
“Mallory and Christin are powerful hitters,” Russell coach Tiffany Perry said. “I would put them up against anyone as far as the power behind their hits. When you get a hit from them, it’s instant, it’s exciting. Those hits are the ones you look forward to. We see them all the time in practice, but when you see it in a game, it’s even more awesome. With the pressure, with all the other things going on, they can execute.”
Greenup County coach Eric Bays acknowledged the run of five unanswered points as the pivotal portion of the match.
“It seemed like when we made one mistake, we made two or three before we could figure out how to get that point back,” Bays said. “It all depends on where (a big run) falls in the match, and that fell late, and that hurt us.”
Bays was pleased with his team’s energy and effort, as well as its notable improvement from last year’s district championship loss to the Lady Devils in which the Lady Musketeers fell by a margin of 32 points. They lost by a combined 23 points on Thursday.
“I told the girls that’s two of the best sets I’ve watched them play all year long,” said Bays, referring to Sets 1 and 2. “Russell’s a top team in the region; that’s all you can do, give 100% and we’ll be happy with it.”
Adkins, Munn and senior setter Desarae Willis helped keep Greenup County (5-15) relevant throughout the match.
“(Adkins) has been one of my leaders all year long as a junior,” Bays said. “She will hit from the back row, hit from the front row, she’ll put a swing on just about anything. (Munn) had a big game on the outside. And (Willis), she leads us every time.”
Bays said Greenup County will expect to receive respect from any opponent it faces in the upcoming 16th Region Tournament.
Russell (16-2) maintained momentum into the third set. Behind an Emily Ruggles string of serves, the Lady Devils enjoyed a 6-0 run to motor to a 12-5 lead. Russell’s height, athleticism and teamwork up front led to several blocks. Sadie Hill, McKenna Barfield and Jadyn Green had their share of big moments. A Green kill concluded the match.
“I take credit for how hard I push them,” Perry said, “but I can’t take credit for how hard they work and what they do on the court. Something that’s really special about this team is they’re willing to put in the work, willing to do what it takes to win.”
Russell will carry a 12-match winning streak into the region tournament. Corey is confident in her team’s chances.
“I think we can win if we play our best and try our hardest the whole tournament,” she said.
All-District Team
Sadie Hill (Russell), McKenna Barfield (Russell), Jenna Finch (Russell), Christin Corey (Russell), Caroline Adkins (Greenup Co.), Desarae Willis (Greenup Co.), MaKenna Munn (Greenup Co.), Sydney O’Keefe (Lewis Co.), Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis Co.), Ragan Adkins (Raceland), Macie Webb (Raceland).
