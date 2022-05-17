RUSSELL For a few fleeting moments, no one could fault the Raceland roster if thoughts of last year’s early district exit came to mind.
Makena Francis and the rest of her teammates did not let history repeat itself.
The Rams watched a 7-0 advantage quickly evaporate in the sixth inning when Greenup County mustered a major rally with nine runs in the top half of the frame.
Raceland responded with five tallies in the home half to defeat the Musketeers, 12-9, in the opening round of the 63rd District Tournament at Russell.
“We’ve tried to forget about last year,” Francis said, “and find a way to move on. It’s a new team, but it did push us a little more.”
Francis is one of just three Rams who saw action in last year’s district semifinal loss to Russell. The junior said the message before the contest was succinct.
“You have to give it your all,” Francis said. “It’s all that matters. You have to go out there and put it all out there on the field. If we did that, then we can win."
Greenup County collected runs in a hurry when the Rams experienced trouble in the field. Raceland recorded five errors in the frame, four leading to runs.
Kamrin Chapman added an RBI single and Hannah Blevins cleared the bases when she hit a laser that bounced off the top of the center fielder’s glove for a double.
“They fought and they never give up,” Greenup County interim coach Seth Miller said. “They didn’t give up in the last inning when we had bases loaded. This team has fought all year long and they will continue to do so. I couldn’t be more proud of the fight they had in them.”
Raceland answered in its next at-bat. A trio of miscues proved costly to the Musketeers.
Makenzie Bradley, who become the pitcher of record after she came on in relief, laced her second double of the game to start off the sixth stanza. Kali Vance doubled as well to score courtesy runner Payton Mackie.
Francis knocked in a run with an RBI single.
“It’s what I’ve been preaching to them all year,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “When things get tough, you have to get gritty. You have to dig down deep and don’t take the errors or how we did in the field to the plate. You have to go up there and execute.”
Greenup County (8-17) did not go down quietly in the seventh inning. A pair of singles from Laela Matthews and Chapman and an intentional walk juiced the bases.
Bradley induced a groundout to extinguish the Musketeers’ threat and advance Raceland (13-17) to the 16th Region Tournament and a district final matchup against Lewis County on Thursday.
“I told them that it’s us against everybody,” Goins said. “We have to have each other’s backs. … It’s been our biggest goal this year to get past the first round in districts, and now we can make bigger and better goals.”
The Rams scored two runs in the second inning with a Greenup County error and Bryna Wellman’s sacrifice fly.
Raceland added five in the third, highlighted by an RBI single from a Kaitlin Kartchner and a two-run double from Bradley.
Miller became the Musketeers’ coach after a change midway through the year. He said has seen growth every day since he joined the program.
“The morale got better as we went along,” Miller said. “They have seen that they can compete. I believe we have gotten better.”
GREENUP CO 000 009 0 — 9 8 6
RACELAND 025 005 X — 12 13 6
Kegley, K. Lawrence and Steele; Grubb, Bradley and Vance. W—Bradley. L—K. Lawrence. 2B—Vance (R), Burney (R), Grubb 2 (R), Bradley 2 (R), S. Lawrence (GC), Blevins (GC), K. Lawrence (GC).
