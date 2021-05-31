RACELAND After Russell was outscored, 23-3, in two-regular season matchups against Raceland, it would figure that the Lady Devils needed to produce a complete game to knock off the Lady Rams in the 63rd District opener.
Russell exceeded that expectation on Monday afternoon at the Raceland Softball Complex.
Lili Smith’s big day at the plate, combined with a pair of stellar web gems in center field from Josie Atkins, helped guide the Lady Devils to a 7-5 win over Raceland and earn a spot in next week’s 16th Region Tournament at Fleming County.
“They are unbreakable,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said about her team. “From the beginning of this season, we thought from start to finish that if we play our game and not give up, we could make some upsets happen. Today, it was finally that day.”
Russell grabbed an early lead and made Raceland play uphill for the entire contest. Hannah Allen forced a nine-pitch walk before Smith approached the plate in the first. The freshman sent a blast over the taller, right-field wall for the opposite-field home run.
The Lady Devils plated another tally in the second on Raegan Osborn’s RBI double for a 3-0 lead.
“We definitely focused in on our discipline at the plate,” Beek said. “It was our approach to each pitch, and we were really seeing the ball. I think that paid off.”
The Lady Rams collected five hits through the first three innings but left six runners in scoring position. Russell starter Audrey Patel pitched out of a pair of jams to start the game until Kierston Smith launched a two-run homer in the third inning to get Raceland back within a run at 3-2.
“I didn’t think we were very disciplined at the plate,” Raceland coach Robbie West said. “It’s kind of been our downfall all season. We are swinging at the bad pitches and letting the good ones go right by. We did a lot of that today. We swung at a lot of pitches early in the count.”
“With that being said, Russell’s outfield played a phenomenal game,” he added. “Hats off to their entire outfield.”
Atkins kept the Lady Rams from a possible productive frame in the fourth. With two runners on base, the sophomore tracked down a tailing fly ball in right-center field and corralled it with a diving grab. Atkins performed the feat again two innings later.
Smith added to her RBI total earlier in the fourth stanza. She doubled to bring home two more runs. Smith was 2 for 3 and knocked in four runs.
“Between Lili, Audrey and our other freshmen, they are not normal freshmen,” Beek said. “These are athletes that have the mentality of seniors. That is something you can’t coach, and you are blessed to them on your team.”
Patel picked up the win in the circle and kept Raceland (25-9) scoreless and hitless in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Lady Rams mounted a comeback attempt in the seventh. Chloe Collins smacked a leadoff homer. Maddie Stamper and Raegan West followed with doubles and Shalyn West added a run-scoring single.
The Lady Devils withstood the Raceland rally with a pair of fly-ball outs to seal the win.
“We have preached all year long that every single pitch and every single at-bat matter,” West said. “We can’t take pitches off and you can’t take innings off because when you do that, bad things will happen. We played from behind the entire game. All four teams in this district are really good. You have to throw the first two games against Russell out the window. It was a whole new day.”
Russell (13-15) will play Lewis County in tonight’s district championship game.
RUSSELL 210 031 0 — 7 6 0
RACELAND 002 000 3 — 5 9 1
Patel and Holland; Davidson, R. West (5) and S. West. W—Patel. L—Davidson. 2B—Osborn (Ru), Smith (Ru), Mackie (Ra), Stamper (Ra), R. West (Ra). HR—Smith (Ru), Smith (Ra), Collins (Ra).
Lewis County 4
Greenup County 1
Joe Hampton is going back to the region tournament.
The veteran basketball coach has guided a new team to an extended postseason run. It’s a new playing field for the skipper, but with the solid right arm of Emily Cole, Lewis County feels they will be successful.
“We always have a chance when she is on the mound,” Hampton said. “Getting her back and getting her healthy, it’s the key to our success. It just helps the team with their confidence and their mental state. They know we have a chance if we play solid behind her. We did tonight.”
Cole delivered a two-hitter for the Lady Lions in the semifinal win over Greenup County. The sophomore struck out five of the first eight batters she faced and totaled nine for the game with two walks.
Kaylie Lawrence was dealing inside the circle, as well. She allowed just six hits. Lady Musketeers coach Jenni Gollihue was pleased with the gloves in the field to compliment her pitcher.
“Emily pitched well today but I thought we played excellent defense,” Gollihue said. “I felt like we hit the ball hard, but they were right at people.”
Lewis County (17-8) pushed a run across on an infield single by leadoff hitter Kayla Sullivan in the third inning. The Lady Lions doubled that total in the next frame.
Madison Liles walked and scored on Summer Egbert’s RBI base hit. Cole, who was also on base, took advantage of a Greenup County error. The outfielder could not collect the single and Cole raced home.
Catcher Kelsi Tackett gave her pitcher an insurance run in the sixth frame with an RBI double. Sullivan was 2 for 3 but the bottom of the Lewis County lineup also found its way on base.
“The one thing that we stress to the players is that everyone is a threat no matter where you bat in the lineup,” Hampton said. “It’s been a positive for us all year. (Tonight), it could be someone totally different against Russell. Throughout the year, we have been consistent. We have been getting production from all different spots.”
Greenup County finishes at 16-9. Gollihue said her team has improved in all facets of the game this season.
“I think we’ve grown all around,” Gollihue said. “We have grown defensively. Our offense has been hot all year. We are batting nearly .500 as a team. We went up against a good pitcher today. I couldn’t have asked for any better defense than we played today.”
GREENUP CO. 000 010 0 — 1 2 2
LEWIS CO. 001 201 X — 4 6 2
K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence; Cole and Tackett. W—Cole. L—K. Lawrence. 2B—Tackett (LC).