VANCEBURG Lewis County had a little extra motivation Monday night when the Lions welcomed Greenup County for the 63rd District softball tournament.
After falling to the Musketeers on April 27, 16-11, Lions ace Emily Cole made it clear that she was not up for any more shortcomings in the elimination game on her home field. The Marshall-commit fanned 14 batters, hit a three-run blast in the fifth and pitched the Lions to a 4-0 win over the Musketeers for her 100th career win.
“It's special to do it with this group of girls that I have grown up with,” Cole said of the century win. “To accomplish that, it's just awesome.”
Cole admitted she had a little extra in the tank after getting knocked around for 10 runs in three innings when Lewis County fell to Greenup County.
“We wanted to make amends with them and wanted to show who we really are,” Cole said.
Kayla Sullivan allowed Lewis County to grab an early 1-0 lead in the home first after a leadoff double was followed by a swinging bunt ground out and a fielding error on a ball hit to right that sent Sullivan to the plate for a lead that Cole was not about to let go.
“It was awesome and Kayla is a great base runner,” Cole said. “I knew if I could get (a ball) to right field, she would score for me.”
Case said the Lions' leadoff hitter set the tone from the first inning.
“When that kid steps to the plate, in my mind, she’s a 4-for-4 kid every night,” Case said of Sullivan. “She does that every night and every swing could be over that fence. That’s just the way Kayla Sullivan is. Coming out with that leadoff double was huge and it set the tone by getting Emily that one run because I told her early, that if we got her a run, I wanted her to shut it down and that’s exactly what she did.”
Cole fanned her first of 14 to end the first, struck out the side in the second, retired all three outs in the fourth via the punchout and struck out two more each in the fifth and seventh. Kaylie Lawrence was stellar in the circle for Greenup County as she allowed only three hits through four and struck out her first two batters in the stanza.
“Two really good teams played a really good game,” Greenup County coach Mike Diller said. “Both pitchers were on their game. Both defenses played really well. Both offensives attacked the ball.”
But the Lions got to the senior in the fifth after Rylie Patton led off the inning with a bunt single, Kaylen Case was hit by a pitch and Cole cleared the bases with a moon shot over the scoreboard into the pitch-black, Vanceburg night sky for the 4-0 lead.
“I knew she wanted to throw me a lot of changeups, so I just wanted to sit back on one and find one I could drive,” Cole said of the home run swing.
Lewis County skipper Chad Case said the big swing could not have come at a better moment in the game.
“Here we are, 1-0 and everyone is getting jittery,” Case said. “Emily was locked in, but I knew today there would be some nerves. This is the biggest crowd that I have ever seen at this field so, I knew the nerves were going to play a little part of it. She had a huge night all the way around.”
Case added, “The bottom of the lineup came up huge tonight. Rylie got that bunt down and Kaylen got hit by a pitch and all of that set up that home run chance. We are very fortunate tonight because that is a very good Greenup County ball club. Just unfortunate that we both can’t move on but that is a testament of how tough this district is.”
Lewis County threatened again in the sixth after Jerra Lucas tallied her third hit of the night, but Lawrence wiggled out of the jam to keep the deficit at four.
“She was seeing the ball very well tonight,” Case said of Lucas. “I’m so excited for her because that kid comes in day in and day out and works so hard. She is huge behind the plate. As a freshman, to do what she does behind that plate, it's unbelievable. She comes out and goes 3 for 3 tonight and puts us in a good position. I couldn’t be more happy for her.”
Maddy Steele opened the visiting seventh with a single and a one-out hit by pitch gave Greenup County two runners on base for the first time in the contest, but Cole would not budge as recorded her final strikeout looking and induced a ground ball to second to end the contest.
“Tonight, they were just a little better,” Diller said of Lewis County. “We fought the whole game. Never gave up.”
GREENUP CO. 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
LEWIS CO. 100 030 X — 4 7 0
K. Lawrence and Steele; Cole and Lucas. W—Cole. L—Lawrence. 2B—Sullivan (L), Lucas (L). HR—Cole (L).
RACELAND 8
RUSSELL 6
It took Raceland a hot minute to find its stride, but a four-run third inning put the Rams in front for good as they held off Russell, 8-5, Monday night in the 63rd District Tournament in Vanceburg.
“Super proud of our girls for their performance today,” Raceland skipper Destiny Goins said. “They put in the work for the past few days preparing for this matchup and it showed tonight.”
Peyton Mackie went 3 for 3 and reached base in all four of her plate appearances. Kali Vance and Makena Francis doubled in the third to answer Russell’s two-run second and the Devils could not find more than a run in any frame the rest of the way.
“After the first time through the lineup, we made the necessary adjustments at the plate,” Goins said. “Peyton Mackie really stepped up today and was super influential to our success. We need to bring the same energy we had tonight on Wednesday as well as we go into the regional tournament.”
Russell coach Nikki Beek complimented Raceland (19-13-1) hurler Davanna Grubb for keeping the Russell lineup at bay much of the night.
“Just never found our rhythm tonight, overall,” Beek said. “Small things matter on big stages. Proud of the way we battled. Couldn’t be prouder of this team from our three seniors on down.”
Russell evened the contest at 4-4 on an Ava Howard solo shot in the fourth, but a two-RBI double by Kaitlin Kartchner in the fifth followed by a pair of sacrifice flies by Grubb and Francis in the sixth gave the Rams a four-run cushion.
Russell (13-19) added runs in the sixth and seventh on solo shots by Lili Smith and Haylee Thornsbury, respectively, but failed to string together a comeback late in the contest.
“Credit to Raceland,” Beek said. “They made some great defensive plays and their bats stayed in the moment.”
Thornsbury paced the Devils at the plate, going 3 for 4.
RACELAND 004 022 0 — 8 12 1
RUSSELL 021 101 1 — 5 8 2
Grubb and Vance; Patel and Cameron. W—Grubb. L—Patel. 2B—Hutchinson (Ru), Kartchner (Ra), Vance (Ra), Francis (Ra). HR—Thornsbury (Ru), Smith (Ru), Howard (Ru).