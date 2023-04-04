It is no secret who the head of the class of the 16th Region is this season. With back-to-back regional championships in Vanceburg and Marshall commit Emily Cole back inside the circle for Lewis County, it leaves the other three 63rd District teams having to run a gauntlet just to advance to the regional round.
Raceland made an improbable run to the regional title game last year only to run into the buzzsaw of Cole who held the Rams to only one hit in a 15-0 four-inning shutout.
With Lewis County and Raceland loaded for another region run, Russell and Greenup County has to find some postseason magic if they want to be playing softball in late May.
Lewis County
Two words sum up the difficulty level of the 63rd District.
Emily Cole.
The senior worked 219.2 innings last season with a 30-4 record. She fanned 431 while walking only 51 capped off by a stunning .083 ERA. With one final season for Cole before taking her show to Huntington, a region three-peat is the goal for the Lions.
“She is more focused and determined than I have ever seen,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said of Cole. “She has really put in the work in the offseason. In Emily’s senior season, she would like nothing more than to be a three-time defending champion of the 16th Region Tournament and we as a team are going to do everything we can to make that happen.”
With a returning nucleus of seven players from last season’s regional championship team, Lewis County looks to build on its experience in 2023.
“Emily Cole and Kayla Sullivan will lead the way for us this season as seniors, one of the best pitchers in the state and one of the best hitters in the state,” Case said.
Sullivan hit .608 last season (ninth best in the state) and hammered out 60 hits (tied for seventh in the state). But Sullivan was a true stat stuffer for the Lions with 19 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and swiped 42 bases in 45 tries. Cole countered Sullivan with a .531 average with 14 doubles, seven long balls and 41 RBI.
Case pointed to three additional players in the lineup that he expects to have stellar seasons for the Lions.
“Sarah Weddington, Jerra Lucas and Kaylen Case are three young ladies that are going to do big things for this team this season,” Case said. “Sarah is a senior, Kaylen a sophomore and Jerra a freshman and they are off to a great start and going to be fun to watch this season.”
Weddington batted .342 last season and Lucas and Case are looking to settle into the new expanded roles from 2022. Both are off to a hot start in 2023 with Case batting .400 and Lucas hitting .381.
Case built another challenging schedule for the Lions in hopes of preparing them for another deep postseason run that came to an end last year in a 1-0, 13 inning loss to Harrison County in the state tournament. Lewis County will meet up with several out of region team’s including two out of state teams in the Tri-State Showcase.
“We have put together a really tough schedule where we may take some bumps and bruises along the way, but it will make us better and more prepared for the regional and hopefully, the state tournaments,” Case said. “My girls understand that every time we step on the field, we are going to get someone’s best shot. There is no take-it-easy games for us. We have to be prepared and focused every day. We have set high goals for our team this year, after the opening-round loss at the state tournament last season. We would like nothing more than to get back there to redeem ourselves.”
Raceland
Last season started with a lot of unknowns for Raceland and ended in an unexpected position as the region runner-up to Lewis County. The Rams had a new coach and several new faces from top to bottom in their lineup in what could be considered as a total rebuild after a 25-9 finish in 2021.
“Last season we started with a completely new team,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “Super young, not a lot of varsity experience and a new coaching staff. By the postseason, we were pleased with how they grew into their roles and started to look like seasoned varsity athletes. We have worked extremely hard in the off-season to try and continue that growth. Last season, we were one win away from the state tournament. We are looking to get back into that same position this year with those same kids, just more mature & experienced.”
Raceland found it’s mojo at the right time to defeat Bath County and East Carter to earn a trip to the region title game against Lewis County. The Rams return their entire roster from last season with a year of experience under their belts.
“We return our entire infield from last season,” Goins said.
Raceland returns Savannah Ratliff at first, Makena Francis at second, Bryna Wellman at short and Reagan Mackie at third. Mackie led the team with 40 hits last season, batted .342 and had a team-high four homeruns and 38 RBI. Wellman hit .328 and swiped 23 bases in 24 attempts. Francis batted .324 with eight doubles and 21 RBI. Baylee Burney returns at the Rams starting centerfielder and Goins looks for her to produce on both sides of the ball.
“In my opinion, Baylee is one of the best center fielders in our area,” Goins said. “Not only is she defensively strong, but we look for her to have a lot of success at the plate this year.”
Raceland returns its battery from 2022 with Davanna Grubb in the circle and Kali Vance behind the dish. Grubb went 9-10 in 2022 with a 3.00 ERA. She struck out 86 and walked only 21. Both players were big at the plate. Vance was second on the team in hits with 38 and batted .352. Grubb batted .279 with a team-high four long balls.
“Davanna and Kali both were members of the district and region tournament team and All-State honorable mention last season,” Goins said. “Kali is a great defensive catcher, has strengthened her arm and brings an explosive bat to the plate. Davanna also brings a lot of power to the plate and is currently batting in our cleanup spot.”
Peyton Mackie and Mackenzie Bradley will flank Burney in the outfield after the Rams lost starting leftfielder Mikenna Lacks to a knee injury during basketball season.
“We will absolutely miss her this season in the field and her speed on the bases,” Goins said of Lacks.
Raceland will be tested in the middle part of its schedule with a trio of teams from West Virginia in the Tri-State Showcase followed by a pair of out of region teams later in May.
Russell
Russell encountered a season full of growing pains in 2022 with a 9-20 finish but hopes the experiences gained bode well for the 2023 campaign.
“We’ve always believed the best teams are player-led, but it has to be developed,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “We had a team last year that was coming into its own and learning how to adjust to new leadership roles. This season, we hope to continue to build those leaders while also allowing them to help guide the younger girls who will be stepping into their new roles.”
Russell pushed Lewis County in the opening round of the district tournament last year before falling, 3-1. Despite losing 20 games last season, Russell won 4 of its last 6 and Beek hopes that translates over to this season with a large portion of last season’s team returning.
“We have several multi-year starters that we hope to lead our Lady Devils this season,” Beek said. “Josie Atkins, Raegan Osborn, Lili Smith and Audrey Patel are all girls who have started for two or more years. Paige Hutchinson and Reese Cameron are both returning players that we are expecting to turn a corner and really come into their own this season as well.”
Osborn and Smith paced the Devils last season with 34 and 31 hits, respectfully, with Smith leading the team in doubles (9), triples (3) and home runs (3) while batting .344. Osborn batted .337 last season with six doubles and was a perfect 10 of 10 on the bases. Atkins batted .310 and Patel hit .303.
Patel went 8-12 in the circle last season while striking out 165 and walking 43 over 134.1 innings.
Russell graduated four seniors last season and Beek noted the loss of experience and leadership the group provided the team.
“Replacing them won’t be easy, but we are very confident in the girls we have stepping up to do the job and continue to build this program,” Beek said. “Lexi Baker, Carynn Ratliff, Ava Ratliff and Jayla Chalupa are some other names we are expecting to see take on a larger role in the program this season on the field and in the dugout.”
Greenup County
Greenup County skipper Mike Diller knows a thing or two about the 63rd District. Diller’s daughter played at Raceland and graduated in 2015. He then took over at Lewis County for a two-year stint in 2018-19 and now finds himself at the helm of the Musketeers in Lloyd in hopes of righting the ship after an 8-17 season.
“The experience helps a whole lot because you know how a team is going to play and you know their strengths and weaknesses,” Diller said. “It helps me on that end of it when I convey that to the team of what we are looking for and what they will be doing on a nightly basis when we play.”
Greenup County has not made the regional tournament since 2014 and Diller said it starts with one simple skill.
“Right now, it’s just confidence and having confidence in themselves is the big thing,” Diller said. “I think they understand where we are at and what we want to do, but they just lack some of the confidence from years past. We are just trying to build them up and let them know that you can play.”
Diller plans to lean on the Lawrence sisters of Kaylie and Skyler for their production on the field as well as their leadership qualities.
“They put in the work and they show the other kids how it’s supposed to be and how you are supposed to attack a game situation,” Diller said of the duo.
Skyler led the Musketeers with a .451 average and 37 hits. Kaylie batted .367, drove in a team-high 22 runs behind four long balls and 10 doubles. Kaylie also worked from the circle for the Musketeers, tallying 66 innings with an ERA of 6.36. Diller was also impressed with the play of Kamrin Chapman who batted .351 with 26 hits last season.
“Kam Chapman has done a really good job for us,” Diller said. “She’s surprising more talented than I was expecting and she’s going to be able to help us a whole lot.”
Diller expects contributions for every member of the squad, both old and young.
“We have some middle-class kids who are going to be able to step up and help us and we have some young kids who will help us, also,” Diller said. “We are going to rely on a little bit of everybody from top to bottom.”
2023 63rd District Softball Capsules
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Mike Diller (first season)
2022 Record: 8-17
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “(We want) to be competitive at the end. We want to make sure we are in the conversation at the end and to be playing well enough at the end to be considered someone to be reckoned with.”
LEWIS COUNTY
Coach: Chad Case (second season)
2022 Record: 31-6
Where season ended: State tournament opening round
Coach’s outlook: “Our goals have not changed this season from last. We want nothing less than a three-peat regional championship. That is our goal for the season.”
RACELAND
Coach: Destiny Goins (second season)
2022 Record: 15-19
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: “We have worked extremely hard in the offseason to try and continue that growth. Last season we were one win away from the state tournament. We are looking to get back into that same position this year with those same kids, just more mature & experienced.”
RUSSELL
Coach: Nikki Beek (fourth season)
2022 Record: 9-20
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Our goal each and every season is to prepare to be the best version of ourselves by the end of the year. We feel confident that we can compete and represent Russell in the best manner possible. Off the diamond, we also want to continue to develop strong, confident, outstanding young ladies.”