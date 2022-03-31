Lewis County’s softball team made the state tournament semifinals in 2021.
Three weeks earlier, it was far from a foregone conclusion the Lions would make it past resurgent Greenup County in a No. 2 versus No. 3-seed game in the district tournament semifinals.
“That’s gotta make you feel a little bit better,” Musketeers coach Jeani Gollihue deadpanned 10 months later. “Of course you want to go (to the region tournament) and you want to win, but if you’re gonna get beat, you get beat by a team that goes so far, it’s gotta make you feel better. I think we gave up a run in that game we shouldn’t have (a 4-1 Lewis County win), so that just shows you how close we are to being at that level.”
Welcome to the 63rd District — top to bottom the toughest in the 16th Region, which breathes new life into the trite cliche “any given night.”
Look no further than Russell — 0-6 in district seeding — knocking off in the other district tournament semifinal a Raceland club it had lost to in run-rule fashion twice already, one of them nine days earlier.
“When you play a district opponent, there’s definitely an extra level of pressure, just for seeding purposes,” Red Devils coach Nikki Beek said, “but I think the biggest thing is, last year, seeding didn’t matter. ... (When) you go out there and you play your game, there’s no stopping you. We enjoy that extra bit of pressure most of the time.”
Lewis County, which returns all but one starter, is gearing up for another run at state glory under first-year coach Chad Case, and the Lions expect their stout district to prepare them for that.
“It’s just tough to get out of there,” Case said. “The expectations are high. And that’s what I tell these young ladies: we gotta go out every day and prepare like we’re playing in the final four of the state championship, because that’s what it’s gonna be like for us when it comes district time.”
The Rams also feature a first-year coach in Destiny Goins. She has gotten to make an imprint immediately, she said, on a generally youthful club looking to author the next chapter in what’s become a proud tradition.
“When it comes down to it, they have minimal varsity experience,” Goins said, “but we’re trying to create a structure for them that they can follow that will hopefully make them successful into the postseason.”
Greenup County
The Musketeers’ seniors always pick what uniform the team will wear in a given game, Gollihue said, and this season that task falls to lone senior Hannah Blevins. The team’s group text message on that topic before an early-season game illustrated Greenup County’s youth.
“It took, I don’t know, maybe 15 text messages to get everybody understanding that we were wearing green socks the other day,” Gollihue said, laughing good-naturedly. “They’re so young and they’re so nervous they’re gonna make a mistake.”
Gollihue doesn’t see that inexperience as a negative — simply a challenge to overcome.
“I feel like as the season progresses and we can go over situations and get them prepared, I feel like we’re gonna be OK,” she said. “We’re gonna be competitive, I think, with anybody in the region.”
The Musketeers were fifth in the state in batting average (.418) in 2021. Greenup County graduated four players with home run potential, Gollihue said, but returns “super sisters” Kaylie and Skyler Lawrence from that lineup.
Skyler batted an eye-popping .560, with 32 RBIs and 13 doubles, and Kaylie hit .425, knocked in 24 runs and doubled 11 times. They also form the Musketeers’ primary battery: Skyler catches and Kaylie threw 119 2-3 innings last year, going 15-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 110 strikeouts.
Skyler, a sophomore, hit two homers in a preseason scrimmage, Gollihue said, and Kaylie, a junior, went deep twice, including a grand slam, in the Musketeers’ opener against Rowan County.
Seventh-grader Josey Kegley is part of a deeper pitching staff being counted on to ease the load on Kaylie Lawrence in the circle.
“I feel like Kaylie had the weight of the world on her shoulders last year,” Gollihue said, “and I feel like we can take some of that weight off of her now.”
Blevins mans second base. She hit .350 and drove in 20 runs in 2021. “She’s a great leader,” Gollihue said. “She just takes care of everything for me.”
Junior Kamrin Chapman is the shortstop, and eighth-grader Maddy Steele got the early look at third base. The first base competition remained unsettled as of the early season, Gollihue said.
Sophomore Angelina James, junior Brooklyn Greene and eighth-grader Laela Matthews drew mention as outfielders. The latter is “a pure hitter,” Gollihue said.
Lewis County
The Lions want this season to be more than just the follow-up to a breakout 2021. They also know they won’t sneak up on anyone this season, Case said.
“With all the success they had last year, which was wonderful, it comes with a price, too,” Case said. “Anybody that we play this year is coming for us. We got a target on us every time we go out to play now.
“They understand that, and they’re playing like a final four championship team. And we practice like a final four championship team. It’s been really fun to be a part of so far.”
For Lewis County, it starts with Emily Cole. The Marshall signee posted a 0.88 ERA last season, going 22-5 with 327 strikeouts in 183 innings. Cole also hit .407, homered four times and drove in 21 runs.
“She’s probably one of the most humble kids that you’ve ever met,” Case said. “She doesn’t like to be boasted. ... She knows her goals, and she busts her tail every day to get there.”
Kelsi Tackett (19 RBIs in 2021) catches. Alanna Puente (30 RBIs) remains at third base, and Kayla Sullivan (.444, 38 runs, 24 RBIs, 13 doubles, two homers) moved to shortstop. Kaylen Case, the coach’s daughter, steps in at second base, and Sarah Paige Weddington (.363, 28 runs, 14 RBIs) shifts to first base from right field.
Chad Case called Sullivan “probably one of the all-around best hitters in our region. She is very good under pressure. She never sees a pitcher that she doesn’t think she can hit, and she’s focused.”
Senior Cheyenne D’Souza is in left field, Summer Egbert (.340, 20 runs, 14 RBIs) “is gonna be a game-changer for us this year” in center, Case said, and Maddie Johnson (.307, 25 runs) went to right from shortstop.
Case, 42, is a Betsy Layne and Morehead State alumnus. He works in Lewis County’s technology department. This is his first high school coaching job. He also runs a travel ball organization entitled Kentucky Legacy.
Raceland
The Rams went 25-9 last season and reached the All “A” Classic state semifinals. But Russell stunned them in the district tournament’s elimination round, after which Raceland graduated seven seniors and said good-bye to coach Robbie West.
Goins sees this year’s Rams, though mostly new to prominent varsity roles, as worthy successors to them.
“It is, of course, a work in progress,” she said, “but we’ve definitely seen some of our juniors stepping up and wanting to embrace that leadership, and some of our younger girls coming into those roles like they’ve always been there.”
Davanna Grubb takes over as the primary pitcher. She pitched in 13 games last year, started eight and threw 35 2-3 innings. She went 5-2 and registered a 4.12 ERA. Grubb had 20 strikeouts and one walk.
“Davanna’s a workhorse,” Goins said of the freshman. “She’s ready for it. We just really need to focus on building a strong defense behind her, and I think she’ll be perfectly fine.”
Junior Makenzie Bradley will also see the circle, Goins said.
Makena Francis (.310 last season) is working at second base. Goins praised her “pop at the plate.” Bryna Wellman plays shortstop and Reagan Mackie is at third. Mackie is Raceland’s returning leader in at-bats (89) and runs (18). Kali Vance, who brings back the most RBIs (13), catches.
“We look for her to be pretty consistent at the plate as a power hitter,” said Goins, herself a former receiver at Boyd County. “She’s a really good defensive catcher and we really see her as a vital part of our group.”
Junior Kaitlin Kartchner plays center field, with a few others vying for consistent outfield roles, Goins said.
Look for Raceland, consistently one of the highest-scoring offenses in the region under West and before that Shawn Johnson, to continue to use small ball to pressure opposing pitchers and defenses, Goins said.
“I definitely see some of that talent and pop in the bat that we’ve had before,” Goins said. “We’re young, so I think they still got a lot to learn about hitting in general. I think that they’ll get there. We definitely have some consistent hitters and some power hitters as well.”
Russell
The Red Devils underwent the youth movement last year that a couple of their district foes are undertaking now. Russell closed the 2021 regular season with losses in 11 of its last final 14 games, but made it worth it by popping Raceland in the district tournament semifinals and taking Ashland to extra innings in the region tournament quarterfinals.
That has set the stage for the Red Devils to continue an ascent, Beek believes.
“I think that’s one of the bigger things, is having that leadership on the field,” Beek said. “We may move people around positions, but you have that leadership and that communication. They continue to find a stride.”
Sophomore Audrey Patel will lead Russell in the circle. She threw 111 1-3 innings, went 7-5 and fanned 73 opposing hitters in a season marked by injury. She also hit .368.
Patel has already been banged up again early on this year, but Beek is high on her abilities once she’s back at full strength.
“I feel like she missed a lot of opportunities to showcase what she’s really capable of,” Beek said. “Towards the end, she really showed that against Raceland and Ashland.”
Lilly Holland is the catcher. She batted .374 and knocked in 25 runs a year ago and “really controls the whole field from behind the plate with her leadership and work ethic,” Beek said.
Sophomore Lili Smith hit .439, scored 31 runs, knocked in 28 and went deep seven times last season. She’s also an adept first baseman, owing perhaps in part to ballet lessons at a young age, Beek said, and has gotten some innings in the circle.
“She’s definitely a strong bat, and her ballet days have allowed for some pretty ESPN (caliber) stretches over there at first,” Beek said.
Senior Allyson Rulen returns to third base. She knocked in 17 runs and defensively is “a wall over there,” Beek said.
Sophomore Savanna Atkinson (.410, 26 runs, 12 RBIs last season) and freshmen Addi Miller and Paige Hutchinson are competing for time in the middle infield.
Junior Raegan Osborn (29 runs, 15 stolen bases) and junior Josie Atkins (.375, 19 runs) man the outfield. Atkins is working her way back from injury sustained during basketball season. Sophomore Reese Cameron is in contention for the third outfield spot, Beek said early in the year.
