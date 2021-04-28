Not too many coaches can claim to be the veteran of the district in only their second season while having yet to coach a game under the title of the team’s skipper.
Welcome to the 63rd District, featuring three of the four coaches in their second year without playing a single regular season game last year due to COVID-19 wiping out the entire schedule. Robbie West (Raceland), Nikki Beek (Russell) and Joe Hampton (Lewis County) fit this description, with longtime coach Jeani Gollihue returning to the diamond in control of Greenup County.
This group is charged with returning their respective squads to the diamond while filling the roster voids with names who have no varsity appearances.
“Missing last season presented some challenges,” Beek said. “You miss out on team bonding and developing young players. This season, we are filling some gaps with players who haven’t played in over two years, so there’s bound to be missed balls, bad swings or overall nervousness that will get them from time to time.”
Hampton — who traded his clipboard for a lineup card last year — explained how changes in dates for winter sports have also created unexpected challenges.
“Nothing replaces experience and just getting to play in live game situations, but it has set everyone behind,” Hampton said. “The extended basketball season also limited our practice time with a full team.”
But Gollihue believes the long layoff can be a motivational piece for everyone this season.
“I believe one positive impact of missing last season is the girls, especially the seniors, are hungry to play and compete,” Gollihue said.
Raceland
When the 2019 season came to an end, it also brought a close to the coaching career of long-time Lady Rams skipper Shawn Johnson after a 28-12 season ended with a loss to Ashland in the region semifinals.
Of the 418 hits Raceland pounded out that season, 125 went for extra bases, including 30 long balls. Chloe Collins, Raegan West and Kierston Smith led that charge, and all return this season.
“The biggest challenge for us so far has been getting our hitters comfortable at the plate and getting quality at-bats,” Robbie West said. “Pitchers will have an advantage early in the season because most hitters haven’t seen much live pitching since the summer or fall.”
The three aforementioned sluggers, along with Cameryn Davidson, Madison Stamper, Shalyn West and Hannah Wilson, round out a strong senior class which West said is one factor the Lady Rams will lean on this season.
“This is their team and they will dictate how we play and gel, on and off the field,” West said. “All seven returning seniors have started since their freshman year or longer.”
Considered by many as one of the favorites to compete for a region crown, West said the goal is to click on all cylinders at the end of the season.
“We want to be playing our best softball after a very tough regular season schedule and competing for a district championship and a regional championship,” he said.
Russell
Nikki Beek was poised to put her spin on things in her first season at Russell in 2020. With only two seniors and three juniors on the roster, Beek knew the rebuilding process was going to require some time and patience.
Then COVID-19 pushed the rebuilding phase back a full year.
“The 2020 season, we would have had two eighth-graders in the circle,” Beek said. “While they’re very skilled, I think a missed year of building mental toughness and working through those pressures of leading from the circle can create some challenges for this season. With that said, they’ve really taken the loss of the 2020 season and channeled it in a way that has been nothing short of impressive.”
Beek credits her seniors as being the foundation of a rebuilding phase.
“Our seniors (Hannah Allen, Ansley Dotson and Alyssa Maynard) and juniors (Lilly Holland, Samantha Roark, Alli Rulen and Brooke Bloss) bring upbeat leadership that I think has really helped the underclassmen play with more confidence and see they’re crucial to how well this team performs,” Beek said. “It’s been fun watching them come together the way they have.”
Allen, Dotson and Holland each saw significant time for the Lady Devils in 2019. Holland paced the trio with a .422 average and 25 RBIs.
“We lean on every player,” Beek said. “From our catcher to right field, leadoff batter to the girls in the dugout, every girl plays a significant role in making this team what it is.”
Russell is looking for its first district crown since 2016.
“This year we made a lot of changes to how we approach each practice and game and the goals of this program and our girls didn’t miss a beat,” Beek said. “They understand that our rebuilding year (2020) was pushed to this season and no one has really counted us as a contender. So we plan to play the game our way and surprise some people along the way.”
Greenup County
The Lady Musketeers have a new head coach who is the rookie of the four district skippers, but far from that in experience. Gollihue returned to the diamond this season with hopes and aspirations of putting Greenup County back into the conversation as a title contender.
“Like every other team, we want to make it to the regional and see where that takes us,” Gollihue said. “My goal with any team is to reach our potential.”
But the return to the coaching for Gollihue is not something she is trying to do alone. She is leaning on her assistants to help the team grow.
“One of our strengths is my coaching staff,” Gollihue said. “Katie Daniel is using her vast pitching experience to develop our pitchers and Matt Miller has been working hard on hitting.”
Greenup County has had only two winning seasons (2015 and 2018) since last advancing to the region tournament in 2014, but Gollihue believes the Lady Musketeers bats have the potential to lead them through one of the toughest districts in the region.
“Offensive power is definitely our strength,” Gollihue said. “Our two through seven hitters all have the potential to send the ball out of the park.”
Gollihue specifically pointed toward the offensive production of Shae Moore, Skyler and Kaylie Lawrence, Elle Hunt, Emma Boggs and Zoey Keeton. All but the Lawrence sisters possess significant playing time from the 2019 season, with Moore leading Greenup County in hits (35), RBIs (19) and doubles (11) while batting .438.
Gollihue described her team’s defense as “one that is growing and improving. We are getting the girls in the right places and starting to gel.”
Lewis County
After hanging up his whistle and clipboard in 2020, the longest-tenured boys basketball coach in the region was poised to settle back and enjoy the retirement life.
Joe Hampton did not make it a month before returning to coaching. But instead of his customary shirt and tie on a court, Hampton was named the new skipper for the Lewis County softball program after Mike Diller resigned following a 22-11 season in 2019.
Hampton inherits one of the top pitchers in the area in Emily Cole to help make that transition as smooth as possible. As an eighth-grader in 2019, Cole turned in a 20-11 record with a 2.23 ERA. She fanned 181 and allowed only 62 earned runs over 194 1-3 innings of work in the circle. This season, Hampton said Cole will pace the Lady Lions’ efforts to repeat as district champs.
“Pitching is definitely one of our strengths, and every time our No. 1 (Emily Cole) takes the (circle), we feel like our team has a chance,” Hampton said.
Although Hampton emphasized the importance of Cole’s leadership from the circle, he also said it will take the efforts of everyone to reach their ultimate goal.
“It takes everyone for a team to be successful, but a few that have taken on early leadership roles and have a proven track record are Emily Cole, Kayla Sullivan and Madison Liles,” Hampton said. “Their work ethic and dedication to softball is second to none.”
Sullivan led the Lady Lions’ offensive attack in 2019 with 48 hits, 38 RBIs and 10 of the 14 Lewis County home runs. She also batted a team-high .449 on the season. Joining her was Cole, who had 36 hits and a team-high 10 doubles while batting .350. Liles batted .330.
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Jeani Gollihue (13th year)
2019 record: 8-18
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I tell them all the time, we can't control what the other teams bring to the table, we can only control our side. I believe we have a lot of potential and it is our job as the coaches to make sure we maximize that.”
Schedule
MARCH
30-at Rowan County (W, 8-4)
APRIL
2-West Carter (W, 17-0); 9-Nicholas County (W, 4-3); 10-Scott at Bath (W, 6-4); 13-Lewis County (L, 2-1); 15-Huntington High (W, 14-2); 16-Scott (West Virginia) (W, 11-8); 17-Gallia Academy (Ohio) (W, 18-6); 20-Russell (W, 10-9); 22-at Boyd County (W, 18-7); 27-at Coal Grove (L, 11-10); 29-Raceland
MAY
5-at Raceland; 6-Boyd County; 7-at Fleming County; 10-at Lewis County; 12-Elliott County; 13-at Russell; 17-at Ashland; 19-East Carter; 22-at Rowan County; 22-Lawrence County at Rowan County; 25-Fleming County; 27-at West Carter
LEWIS COUNTY
Coach: Joe Hampton (second year)
2019 record: 22-11
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We feel like our team can compete at a high level. Unfortunately, the top-ranked team in the region is in also our district, so we will have to play extremely well just to get the opportunity to compete in the regional tournament.”
Schedule
MARCH
30-Lawrence County (W, 8-7)
APRIL
6-at Fleming County (W, 13-1); 7-at West Carter (W, 31-0); 9-at Johnson Central (L, 4-1); 13-at Greenup County (W, 2-1); 15-Bracken County (W, 12-1); 16-Harrison County (W, 10-0); 16-at Mason County (W, 13-1); 17-Ironton (W, 8-1); 19-Raceland (W, 7-4); 27-Bath County (W, 2-1); 29-at Portsmouth
MAY
4-at Russell; 5-at Rowan County; 6-Mason County; 7-at Raceland; 10-Greenup County; 11-at Boyd County; 12-Fleming County; 14- at Bath County; 17-at Bracken County; 18-West Carter; 24-Ashland; 25-Elliott County; 27-Johnson Central
RACELAND
Coach: Robbie West (second year)
2019 record: 28-12
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: “(Our goal is) to be playing our best softball after a very tough regular season schedule and competing for a district championship and a regional championship.”
Schedule
APRIL
3-Warren East (L, 12-1); 3-at Pikeville (W, 4-0); 6-Gallia Academy (Ohio) (W, 10-2); 9-Ironton (L, 3-2); 9-Centerburg (Ohio) (W, 10-5); 10-Lincoln (Ohio) (W, 3-1); 10-Pickerington North (Ohio) (W, 4-2); 13-Fairview (W, 16-1); 13-West Carter (W, 17-0) (16th Region All “A” Classic); 15-Elliott County (16th Region All “A” Classic final) (W, 16-1); 16-Lincoln County (W, 16-0); 17-Nitro (West Virginia) (W, 7-6); 17-Cabell Midland (L, 9-6); 19-at Lewis County (L, 7-4); 24-(All “A” Classic state) Bethlehem (W, 7-1); Pikeville (W, 6-1); 25-(All “A” Classic state) Hickman County (W, 14-1); Somerset (W, 9-3); Lyon County (L, 16-6); 26-Russell (W, 10-0); 29-at Greenup County
MAY
3-Johnson Central; 4-at Ironton; 5-Greenup County; 6-at Russell; 7-Lewis County; 11-at Ashland; 12-at Wheelersburg; 13-Boyd County; 15-Dixie Heights at Fleming County; 15-Fleming County; 17-at Rowan County; 19-Lincoln County, WV (DH); 24-at Johnson Central
RUSSELL
Coach: Nikki Beek (second year)
2019 record: 15-18
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “My team understands that our rebuilding year (2020) was pushed to this season and no one has really counted us as a contender. The biggest goal is to have fun while doing it. These girls show up and work because they love this sport. My goal is to make sure they still love it no matter what our record is at the end of the year.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-West Carter (W, 22-0); 30-Rock Hill (W, 10-0)
APRIL
1-Ashland (L, 4-3); 3-at Boyd County (L, 21-14); 9-at Bath County (W, 8-5); 10-Henry Clay (W, 7-6); 16-Ironton (W, 5-3); 17-Gallia Academy (Ohio) (W, 16-6); Frederick Douglass (W, 16-6); 20-at Greenup County (L, 10-9); 23-Lawrence County (W, 9-5); 26-at Raceland (L, 10-0); 27-at Fairview (W, 11-1); 29-at Lawrence County
MAY
4-Lewis County; 6-Raceland; 10-East Carter; 11-at West Carter; 13-Greenup County; 17-at Fleming County; 20-at Ashland; 24-Fairview; 25-Rowan County; 27-Boyd County