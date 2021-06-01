RACELAND The Lady Lions left no doubt. They can pitch, they can score, they can win.
Lewis County thrashed Russell 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday evening to claim the 63rd District softball title.
“We had great focus yesterday and we kept it here today,” Lewis County coach Joe Hampton said.
The Lady Lions were bolstered by a stellar performance by pitcher Emily Cole, who sat down nine batters on the day. It was just shy of half the batters she faced.
Russell fell short of pulling another upset after beating the 16th Region’s top-ranked RPI team Raceland, at home, in the first round.
Lewis County scored three runs in the first inning off a pair of doubles before erupting with 11 in the second.
The Lady Lions sent 17 batters to the plate in the second, spending nearly 40 minutes on offense.
“Our bats got hot early and we rolled from there,” Hampton said.
Russell tried to make adjustments during that second inning, sending Loki Smith out in relief of Audrey Patel.
Smith was then relieved herself later that same inning when Ava Ratliff took the circle
Patel would ultimately retake the circle to finally allow the Lady Devils to escape to the top of the third, down a head-spinning 14-0.
Patel held Lewis County quiet from there, allowing just one hit for the remainder of the game.
“Audrey in the circle does not give up,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “The fact that she stepped up and back in says a lot about her, especially as a freshman.”
But the damage was done.
Cole fanned three in a row at the top of the fifth to finish things off and claim the 63rd title.
Both teams now look toward the 16th Region Tournament with similar focus on looking ahead, not behind.
“We continue to fight. That’s something we have to take with us to (region site) Fleming,” Beek said. “We have to fight from game one and we can’t lose the drive and determination we’ve developed.”
Hampton was hoping the Lady Lions’ momentum keeps going,
“Being a district winner doesn’t guarantee you anything in the region,” he said, “but you want to have any advantage you can.”
“I hope that these girls aren’t just satisfied with this win. It’s one game at a time from here and I hope we get it done,” Hampton continued.
Lewis County heads into the 16th Region with a 19-8 record.
RUSSELL 000 00 — 0 2 9
LEWIS CO. 3(11)0 0X — 15 0 0
Patel, Smith (2), Ratliff (2), Patel (2) and Holland; Cole and Holland. W - Cole. L - Patel. 2B - Sullivan (LC), Egbert (LC).