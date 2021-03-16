RACELAND Hanging a district loss on Russell is a monumental hill for anyone to climb in the 63rd District.
Raceland did not realize it was going to have to do it literally.
Aubrey Hill dropped 14 points in the first half, scored eight of the Lady Devils’ first 10 and finished with 23 as Russell upended the host Lady Rams, 63-34.
“We’ve really been working on her going strong to the basket,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “She utilized a lot of her moves tonight and was really, really happy with the way she finished.”
The game was a collection of runs in the first half, all favoring the Lady Devils. Their first run stretched 11-0 after Raceland trailed 4-3 to open the contest. The biggest run was 17-4, capped off by a Shaelyn Steele deuce for a 34-17 Russell lead with 2:37 to go in the half.
Steele’s stat line was as equally as impressive with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in three quarters of action.
“She’s just so disruptive defensively,” Layne said. “We’ve been working on her distributing the basketball and knowing when to shoot and when to pass. The way she rebounds the ball so well … I say all the time, she’s one of the best players in the state.”
Russell added to its 41-21 lead at the break with a 13-4 surge in the third while forcing 36 Raceland turnovers.
“That’s the bottom line, that we knew we had to be able to handle their pressure,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said. “We had to be able to get structured shots to where you try to shorten the game a little bit. The problem is they just don’t let you. When we played them at Russell, I kidded with Mandy that they just don’t let anyone else play the game and that’s really the best way to give an analogy of it.”
Layne said the patented Russell diamond press is the catalyst to everything the Lady Devils do on both ends of the floor.
“That’s what we want to do,” Layne said of the suffocating defensive pressure. “We want to continue to press and make it as fast-paced of a game as we can. Our game plan, no matter who we play Thursday, will be the same.”
Kierston Smith led the Lady Rams with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Russell awaits the winner of Lewis County in Thursday’s championship at 7 p.m., while Raceland sees its season conclude.
“I just wanted to say how much our three seniors gave us this season in trying times,” Keeton said. “They’ve left our program better and been a shining example of how to work and compete. I love all three of them and so proud of them.”
RACELAND 11 10 4 9 — 34
RUSSELL 17 24 13 9 — 63
Raceland (34) — Hapney, Picklesimer 7, Mackie 7, Smith 13, Collins 3, Lacks, Boggs, Moore, Thomas, Hackworth, Maynard, Gartin 2, Stacy. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Smith 2, Mackie, Collins). FT: 12-18. Fouls: 12.
Russell (63) — Steele 13, B. Quinn 3, Adkins 9, Ross 6, Atkins 5, Jachimczuk, Hill 23, Maynard 4, Sanders, Darnell, Hester, A. Quinn, Oborne. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Maynard, Adkins, Ross). FT: 8-17. Fouls: 16.