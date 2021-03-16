RACELAND Greenup County had upset on the mind Tuesday night in the opening round of the girls 63rd District Tournament.
Lewis County’s Cheyenne D'Souza had championships on hers.
With Greenup County shadowing Sarah Paige Weddington much of the contest, D'Souza shined like the north star with a season-high 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Lions to a 55-45 win over the Lady Musketeers at “The Palace.”
“A couple missed shots got me upset but my teammates started knocking down 3s, so I got pumped up again and then the rebounds really got me going,” D'Souza said of the performance.
D'Souza finished 9 of 16 from the field and 11 of 13 from the charity stripe to silence the Lady Musketeers' rally cries late in the contest.
“We’ve been talking about maximum effort with our team and at times all of us have given some of it,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said. “Here lately and especially these last three weeks of the regular season, she has really stepped up to the plate and taken that personally and started being very aggressive on both ends of the floor.”
Greenup County coach Paul Miller had the perfect game plan in mind but saw those plans go down the drain early in the first half.
“When Rachel (Bush) got that second foul there early, it kind of took me out of stride,” Miller said. “We had plans that we wanted to do and when her second foul came, I was like, here we go.”
Greenup County led 12-8 with 1:52 to play in the first, but the Lady Lions closed the quarter on a 5-0 run and led 13-12 after one. The run, however, was far from over. D'Souza added four more to her total and a Caylee Evans stickback capped off an 11-0 run that pushed the Lewis County lead to 19-12 with 5:49 to play in the half.
Greenup County clawed its way back with an Emily Maynard triple that brought the Lady Musketeers to within four, only to see D'Souza and company close the frame on a 9-2 run for a 28-17 lead at the break.
“Underneath it was a load,” Miller said of Lewis County. “Those girls are so good down low in the box. I felt like (Fite) took advantage of us down there a couple times.”
Greenup County pulled to within seven late in the third on a pair of Taylor Gammon triples and Bush free throws, but D'Souza answered again with a three-point play to push the lead back to 10.
After hitting only one triple in the first half, Greenup County found its mark in the second, netting eight but struggled to find the key defensive stop, namely D'Souza, down the stretch.
“We knew they were going to come at us and they were making 3-pointers at a pretty high clip,” Fite said. “Credit to them for getting the looks that they wanted and trying to stretch us out a little bit defensively.”
Lewis County advances to Thursday night’s championship game against Russell searching for their first district crown since 2015. The pair have met every year in the finals since Lewis County’s last win with the exception of 2018 when the Lady Lions lost to Greenup County.
Bush and Emma Frazier led the Lady Musketeers with 10 each.
GREENUP CO. 12 5 16 12 — 45
LEWIS CO. 13 15 16 11 — 55
Greenup County (45) — Maynard 9, Ratcliff, Frazier 10, Gammon 9, Bush 10, Taylor, Shaffer 5, Hall, Crum, Spencer 2, Hunt. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Maynard 3, Gammon 3, Bush 2, Shaffer). FT: 8-10. Fouls: 17.
Lewis County (55) — Adams, Weddington 7, Puente 4, Evans 2, D'Souza 29, Campbell 5. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Johnson, Puente, Campbell). FT: 18-26. Fouls: 10.