RACELAND Teams facing Russell in the 16th Region Tournament next week will have to be able to guard all five positions.
The Lady Devils used balanced scoring and a suffocating defense to capture their sixth consecutive 63rd District championship over Lewis County, 64-30, Thursday night at The Palace in Raceland.
It was also the Lady Devils 45th straight win over district opponents.
The heavily favored Lady Devils (16-5) never gave the Lady Lions an opportunity to pull an upset. The patented Russell press forced 11 first-quarter turnovers as the Lady Devils sprinted to a 21-3 first-quarter lead. Freshman Bella Quinn and sophomore Jenna Adkins supplied the early offense as Quinn nailed two treys and Adkins added another half-dozen points.
Lewis County (14-4) only managed four shot attempts in the quarter.
Russell senior Aubrey Hill picked up the scoring in the second quarter as she scored eight of her team-high 18 points to stretch the lead to a 44-15 lead at halftime. The Lady Lions ended the half with 21 turnovers. The only blemish on a dominating Russell first half was shooting 1 of 8 from the free-throw line. Both coaches agreed the opening quarter was the difference in the game.
“It was just a great way to start. The way were able to get a commanding lead. I felt like they kind of got their heads down and that really helped us," said Russell coach Mandy Layne.
Lady Lions coach Jay Fine was in total agreement with Layne’s assessment of the first quarter.
“You can’t win a game (early) but you can lose it," Fite said. "I told the girls after the game we knew a minute and a half into the game we were done. We used three timeouts and we just couldn’t slow them down.”
Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington had a strong third quarter with seven of her team’s nine points but the Lady Devils relied on the inside play of Hill and the playmaking ability of Shaelyn Steele to push the lead to 58-26 at the end of three quarters. The fourth was played with reserves as the two two teams only combined for 10 points as the Lady Devils cruised to a 64-30 victory.
Layne was very pleased with the balanced scoring effort by her team.
“We love the balanced scoring," she said. "We want five kids in double figures. If Quinn and Adkins play like they did tonight, we are going to be very hard to guard in the region.”
Fite was thoroughly impressed with the Lady Devils.
“They have got speed at all positions," he said. "They also have size and shooting. They are dangerous offensively, plus they come at you so hard defensively. Credit to them, they are as good a Russell team I think we have faced, to be honest with you. Mandy has them playing hard and they are very good and talented.”
Hill led the winners with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Quinn and Adkins scored a dozen points each. Steele added nine points in the win.
Cheyenne D'Souza continued her strong play for the Lady Lions with 10 points and Weddington recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Layne is looking forward to region play nest week.
"We have a couple days to get ready for next week," she said. "We have them one at a time because if slip up you will be sitting at the house.
Both teams will begin region play next week at Morehead State University.
Lewis County FGS FTS REBS PTS
Weddington 3-9 4-5 11 10
DSouza 4-8 2-4 4 10
Puente 1-4 2-2 5 5
Campbell 1-5 0-1 3 2
Johnson 0-3 1-4 0 1
Evans 1-3 0-0 1 2
Willis 0-1 0-0 0. 0
Team Rebounds 6
Totals 9-33 9-16 30 30
FG% 27.3 FT% 56.3 3PT 1-7 (Puente 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Willis 0-1) PF:10. Turnovers: 28.
Russell FGS FTS REBS PTS
Hill 8-12 2-6 10 18
Steele 4-7 0-0 6 9
Ross 1-8 1-2 4 4
Adkins 6-10 0-2 1 12
Quinn 4-7 0-0 1 12
Sanders 1-5 1-2 1 4
Atkins 0-1 0-0 1 0
Jachimczuk 0-1 1-2 2 1
Darnell 0-2 0-0 3 0
Hester 0-1 0-0 2 0
Maynard 0-1 0-0 2 0
Oborne 1-2 1-2 2 3
Team Rebounds 3
Totals 25-57 6-16 28 64
FG% 43.9 FT% 37.5 3PT 6-17 (Quinn 4-6, Steele 1-1, Sanders 1-4, Adkins 0-2, Jachimczuk 0-1, Ross 0-3, Darnell 0-1, Maynard 0-1, Oborne 0-1) PF: 17. Turnovers: 14.
Lewis County 3 12 11 4 30
Russell 21 23 14 6 64
Officials: Roy Wright, Dave Anderson, Gavin Ramsey.