Raceland drew the top seed on Wednesday to determine the field for 63rd District boys tournament.
The Rams will play the No. 4 seed Greenup County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Russell is the No. 2 seed and will meet No. 3 Lewis County in the second game at 8 p.m.
The semifinal winners collide for the district title on March 17 at 7 p.m.
The girls’ field has been set. No. 1 Russell plays No. 4 Raceland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. No. 2 seed Lewis County will contend with No. 3 Greenup County at 8 p.m.
The two victors meet in the championship game on March 18 at 7 p.m.
All games will be played at Raceland.