RACELAND Kolby McCann could count on one hand the number of 3s he had hit in his career coming into the 63rd District Tournament semifinals.
Actually, he only needed one finger.
However, that total tripled after Monday night’s performance in which the senior went 3 of 3 from downtown in a 28-point, 11-rebound outing to lead Lewis County to a 54-48 win over Russell at Raceland.
Lewis County never trailed and was tied only twice, with the last being at 4-4. When the final horn sounded, first-year Lions skipper Scott Tackett could not help but dance on the sidelines as the Lions advanced for a chance at a three-peat.
“I was happy for my kids,” Tackett said, smiling. “This has nothing to do with me. I’ve told them since day one, this is their basketball team. I’ll do my best to put them in position to be successful, but this is your team and you will get out what you put in it. They deserve this and hats off to Russell.
"This basketball game played out just like we thought it would. It was a grinder. It’s hard to underestimate guts and the bunch over there wearing black and blue has plenty of it.”
While the game was a seesaw battle, with Russell threatening to snatch the lead as the third quarter expired, McCann launched a shot that was well beyond NBA range to push the Lions' lead back to four, 43-39.
“We knew how talented he was and we knew he was good around the rim,” Russell coach Tom Barrick said of McCann. “It was about a 28-footer that wasn’t even off a set play. That was a catch-and-release and when that type of shot goes in, it’s a bad sign.”
McCann said he knew he was locked in early.
“I hit that first midrange jumper and it went in,” McCann said. “After I hit the second one, it felt good. It felt natural tonight and it’s the best I’ve ever felt shooting.”
McCann finished 12 of 19 from the field.
Russell never got closer than two after that and McCann made certain to guide his team to a win with a bucket, an assist and the final rebound to seal the win. But his biggest stat came in the third quarter, when he scored all 10 of the Lions' points.
“He’s expanded his game so much this year,” Tackett said of McCann. “He put us on his back tonight and just refuses to lose.”
Brady Bell led Russell with 15 points. Sophomores Carson Patrick and Damon Charles added 10 and six, respectively.
“I can’t say enough about how hard our kids battled,” Barrick said. “Lewis came out and threw some haymakers at us early and we were able to withstand that stuff early. I thought our young kids played well throughout.”
Lewis County will play Raceland for the 63rd District Tournament title at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
LEWIS CO.17161011—54
RUSSELL161310 9—48
Lewis County (54) — Liles 7, Thomas 1, McCann 28, Gerike 7, Spencer 7, Noble 2, Jordan, Burriss 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (McCann 3, Liles, Gerike). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 13.
Russell (48) — Quinn 3, Bell 15, Patrick 10, Doak, Downs 4, Jachimczuk 7, Blum 3, Charles 6. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Bell 3, Jachimczuk, Blum, Downs). FT: 14-16. Fouls: 16.