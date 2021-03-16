RACELAND The nets at “The Palace” are not scheduled to be trimmed down until Wednesday night.
Kyle Broughton sped up the process a bit Monday night in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals against Greenup County. The junior cashed in on 7 of 11 shots from downtown for a season-high 25 points as Raceland notched a 68-44 win over Greenup County.
“In the first quarter, I hit a couple 3s and I just knew I was going to go off,” Broughton said. “It was really special, especially playing as the No. 1 seed on your home floor for districts. It’s a big moment for us.”
Raceland (11-6) coach Bob Trimble said Broughton is finally coming into game shape after missing nearly a month of action.
“It’s nice to see Kyle coming around,” Trimble said. “He’s been quarantined twice and was out for a month and couldn’t play or practice. He shot 50% from 3 last year and was our top percentage guy. He’s added a little more penetrating and pull-up shot to his game. ... Kyle is just a natural shooter and his range is unlimited and it's effortless.”
Broughton’s final triple came after Greenup County had trimmed the once 18-point deficit to 10 with 10 seconds to play in the third quarter. He gave the Rams a 46-33 lead after three.
“Momentum swing,” Greenup County coach Steve Barker said. “We had the momentum. I was thinking, our ball, and then he hits the 3 and it goes from 10 back to 13 and I think the wind went out of our sails."
Greenup County (5-17) held Kirk Pence scoreless for nearly 10 minutes of the first half, but he rolled off nine of his 13 in the second frame.
After trading triples to open the game, Raceland opened an 11-3 lead on an Andrew Floyd trifecta with 4:57 to play in the first. Raceland hits four 3s in the opening eight minutes and led 18-8 after one.
Floyd finished with 17 while dishing out five dimes.
“Andrew made some great passes in transition,” Trimble said. “(Parker) Gallion got about three easy buckets. We’ve got a solid eight-man rotation and I’m really confident in those guys.”
Greenup County trailed 38-20 with 5:05 to play in the third, but a Beau Barker bucket pulled the Musketeers to within 43-33. But Broughton answered, and Raceland once again surged ahead with quick spurt to start the fourth that pushed the game out of reach.
Trenton Hannah led the Musketeers with 15 points. Barker had 13.
GREENUP CO.881711—44
RACELAND18141422—68
Greenup County (44) — Hunt 1, Gibson 11, Wireman 2, Bays 2, Barker 13, Hannah 15, Howard, Haislop, Adkins, Gibson, Cohen. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Gibson, Barker). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 13.Turnovers: 13.
Raceland (68) — Floyd 17, Pence 13, Broughton 25, Gallion 6, Lundy 2, Reed 4, Gauze 1, Fannin, Wallace, Newman, Perkins, Heighton, Farley. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Broughton 7, Floyd 3). FT: 10-12. Fouls: 14. Turnovers: 5.