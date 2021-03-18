Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.