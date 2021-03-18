RACELAND Scott Tackett joked after the win over Russell in the opening round of the 63rd District tournament that his team would be dangerous if they could every figure out the free throw shooting bugaboo.
Bailey Thomas found the answer for Lewis County as the senior hit 9 of 10 from the charity stripe — a far cry from his 49.2% clip on the season — while adding 11 points to lead his Lions to a 59-47 overtime win over Raceland for their third consecutive district crown.
“I don’t know who the next point guard is that is going to follow him, but they’ve got big shoes to fill,” Tackett said of Thomas. “That dude does whatever it takes for us to win. He got down on himself early and was getting to the rim at will, but he didn’t finish. He got his head down a little bit, but he channeled that into trying to limit Kirk (Pence’s) touches.”
Thomas hounded Pence for much of the ball game and although Pence scored all 10 Raceland points in the opening frame, he was limited to 12 the rest of the way.
“Kirk is a fantastic player and a Player of the Year candidate,” Tackett said. “He had 10 in the first quarter and we did a whale of a job on him after that. I told my guys, if he gets 10 every quarter, we lose. Bailey is a big part of that.”
Pence finished with 22 points.
Lewis County thought it had lost Thomas just before the break after a collision underneath the bucket on a rebound attempt left the senior lying on the hardwood holding his ankle.
“At that point, I thought I was done,” Thomas said. “I heard my ankle pop a couple of times and it instantly started swelling. We went to the locker room and I put some tape on it and came out and was ready to go.”
Thomas had only three points at the half, but Tackett said his absence in the second half was never an option.
“He hurt his ankle and when he starts limping, he’s hurt,” Tackett said. “We taped him up at halftime. I asked him if he could go. He wasn’t coming out.”
Lewis County fed off the energy from Thomas to hold Raceland scoreless over the final 2:14 of the half while rolling off a 5-0 run to take a 24-23 lead to the locker room after Logan Liles drained a deep 3.
“We lost Liles a couple times there and let them get some good looks,” Raceland coach Bob Trimble said. “Offensively, we played pretty well but Kyle (Broughton) got two quick (fouls) and changed us up a little bit of what we were trying to do. They got up in us and especially Kirk and kept him from getting the ball and we didn’t do a good enough job as a staff to remedy that. Give Lewis credit, every kid they put on the floor can hurt you, they are athletic and get after you on the glass and all can get downhill.”
Liles led the Lions with 19 while draining all three of their 3-pointers in the contest. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Lewis County added to its lead to open the second half after a Liles jumper and McCann stick back pushed the lead to five, the largest of the game at the time. Raceland pulled to within four, 35-31 but Thomas hit a pair of free throw and nailed a contested jumper in traffic before the horn to end the third for an eight-point edge.
“It was 39-31 and I told my kids that it’s a low scoring game and we had to get our shot every time down the floor,” Tackett said. “We attacked like I wanted us to, except we didn’t attack intelligently. We had a couple of charges that could have been devastating for us. Lucky we were able to overcome those.”
Raceland responded to open the final stanza behind a 6-0 run on back-to-back triples from Kyle Broughton and Landyn Newman to pull to within two and set up a seesaw battle to the finish line.
Down two with 22 seconds to play in regulation, Kirk Pence secured the rebound and raced to the opposite end for the game-tying bucket that tied the affair at 45-45. Lewis County had one final shot in regulation but a Trey Gerike runner in the lane rimmed out and sent the game to the extra period.
“Kirk hit a heck of a shot to send it into overtime and it was a man’s game in the paint,” Trimble said. “Even when you got the rebound, you were fighting three or four guys hanging on you as you try to outlet the ball.”
Gavin Reed led all players with 13 rebounds. Pence grabbed 11.
Lewis County snatched the lead to open the overtime period on a dime from Thomas to Peyton Spencer and the Lions never looked back as Raceland struggled to convert on open looks and stops at the line with the clock resting.
“We got in a hurry and took some quick 3s,” Trimble said. “They were still trying to guard and it was a two-possession game. We got the floor spread and we could get to the rim, but we settled for about four or five straight 3s instead of getting the bucket and keeping the pressure on.
“We had our opportunities,” he added. “Andrew had a wide-open look there which would’ve put us up one late in regulation and we had some other good looks, too. We just didn’t knock them down and had missed free throws down the stretch. Our effort was good. Lewis brings it every night effort wise on the glass and attacking you off the dribble.”
McCann added 15 for the Lions. Thomas had 11.
As for Tackett, his first year at the helm of a ship that was guided by longtime coach Joe Hampton was enjoying the moment while donning a net that he finished the final snip on around his neck.
“It’s been a long time,” Tackett said of the experience as a head coach. “We did this several times at Rowan County on the girls’ side. I’m not going to lie; this feels pretty good. It’s been this way because of the journey. We weren’t very good in January. February came around and started to see some signs. We started finishing a little better and bought in hole-heartly on defense.”
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Jordan 1-2 0-0 1 2
Thomas 1-4 9-10 4 11
Liles 8-15 0-0 8 19
McCann 6-12 3-5 6 15
Gerike 3-9 2-5 5 8
Spencer 2-4 0-0 2 4
Burriss 0-0 0-0 0 0
Noble 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 21-46 14-20 26 59
FG Pct.: 45.7. FT Pct.: 70.0. 3-pointers: 3-11 (Jordan 0-1, Liles 3-9, Gerike 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: Spencer. Turnovers: 5.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 4-14 0-0 0 9
Pence 8-17 6-7 11 22
Newman 3-5 0-0 0 8
Gallion 0-0 0-0 0 0
Broughton 1-4 0-0 1 3
Reed 1-5 0-4 13 2
Perkins 1-2 0-0 2 3
Gauze 0-1 0-0 4 0
TOTAL 18-48 6-11 31 47
FG Pct.: 37.5. FT Pct.: 54.5. 3-pointers: 5-18 (Floyd 1-7, Pence 0-3, Broughton 1-3, Newman 2-3, Perkins 1-2). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13
LEWIS CO. 11 13 15 6 14 — 59
RACELAND 10 13 8 14 2 — 47
Officials: Nathan Sutton, Mikey Whisman, Aaron Arnold
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM: Trey Gerike (Lewis), Kolby McCann (Lewis), Bailey Thomas (Lewis), Logan Liles (Lewis), Andrew Floyd (Raceland), Kirk Pence (Raceland), Kyle Broughton (Raceland), Brady Bell (Russell), Trenton Hannah (Greenup).