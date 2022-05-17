RUSSELL An elimination game in the 63rd District Tournament is never easy to win. Lewis County hung around for six innings against No. 1 seed Raceland before the Rams put the game away late for a 9-4 win Monday night at Russell.
“Lewis County came to win," Raceland coach Marty Mills said. "We had some miscues early and they had some miscues late. I thought we hit the ball well throughout the game. I tried to emphasize to our guys that the last time we played here in the district we were the four-seed and upset Greenup County. Our players responded well and it feels good to be in the regional tournament and the district finals on Wednesday.”
Noted Lions coach Sammy Holder: “We said all week the pressure was in Raceland’s dugout, not ours. We were playing with house money. We just didn’t put a full seven innings together to beat an excellent team like Raceland. I am super proud of the way our kids competed."
With one out in the first, Lewis County's Luke Cheesbro was hit by a pitch, followed by Kyran Ferguson reaching on a Ram error. Andrew Collins then drilled a shot to dead center field that bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double.
Raceland pitcher Jake Holtzapfel ended the threat with a big strikeout and a bouncer back to him to keep the score at 1-0.
The Rams quickly knotted the score behind the hitting and speed of Conner Hughes. Hughes lined a single to right field and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Andrew Floyd’s safety squeeze bunt knotted the score at 1.
The third inning proved to be the most pivotal of the game. Raceland's Eli Lynd and Connor Thacker led off the frame with back-to-back singles and Hughes laid down a bunt that produced a close play at third base that was called safe.
Floyd made the score 2-1 with a single through the Lions’ drawn-in infield. Junior Clay Coldiron then delivered the huge blow for the Rams with a bases-clearing three-run triple for a 5-1 Rams lead. Colton Holman drove in Coldiron with a single and Raceland led 6-1 after three innings.
“Clay was really on today," Mills said. "He is really starting to grow as a hitter, being more selective at the plate. He definitely was very clutch for us today.”
Sophomore Xavier Prater led off the Lions’ fourth inning with a towering home run over the left-center-field fence to draw the Lions within 6-2.
Lewis County plated a unearned in the top half of the fifth. Braedyn McGlone reached on an error and scored on a single by Ferguson to cut the lead to 6-3 after five innings.
Ferguson pitched scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth for the Lions. He had back-to back strikeouts to wiggle out of a fifth-inning jam.
The Rams, with the help of three Lions errors, put the game away in the bottom of the sixth. Raceland scored three runs with two outs as the the opportunistic Rams stretched the lead to 9-3 heading to the seventh inning.
Holtzapfel recorded his seventh strikeout of the game to begin the final frame. A McGlone single along with an error gave the Lions a runner in scoring position. Mills summoned Cam Pullin from the bullpen to finish the game.
The right-hander surrendered a run-scoring single to the Lions' Dylan Hardy before getting two groundouts to preserve the Rams' 21st win of the season.
“Jake threw 101-102 pitches," Mills said. "He pounded the zone and let his defense do the work. It is a luxury to have a guy that can go deep into games. Conner Hughes made some great plays at shortstop throughout the game."
Collins, Ferguson, and Prater each drove in a run for the Lions, who finish the season at 9-17.
“I like that the kids are buying into what we are teaching," Holder said. "I told them wins and losses isn’t all that matters. We had an ugly record and competed with Raceland tonight. We need to get our young guys more reps and swings in the summer. We are super excited the direction our program is going.”
Coldiron had a double to go along with his three-run triple for the Rams. Hughes collected two hits and scored two runs while Floyd, Holman and Holtzapfel contributed run-scoring hits in the victory.
LEWIS CO. 100 011 1 4 6 4
RACELAND 105 003 X 9 10 4
Bentley, Prater (3), Ferguson (4) and Tackett; Holtzapfel, Pullin (7) and Lynd. W -- Holtzapfel. L -- Bentley. 3B- Coldiron (R). 2B- Collins (LC), Coldiron (R).