Last season was a year of rebuilds and what-ifs when 63rd District baseball teams returned to the diamond after missing the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Raceland fulfilled its 2020 aim of a 16th Region Tournament championship a year later. Greenup County has batted through one of its most youthful teams and once again looks poised to make a run at back-to-back district titles.
Russell felt like last season was one that slipped away after another earlier exit for the Red Devils left them well short of their mark. And Lewis County found itself back at the drawing board to start the season in 2021 after the lost season.
Raceland
Not many teams who win 30-plus games can say they started the season with six wins and followed by losing four of the next five. However, Raceland found more than its identity on the other side of the losing streak. It also found a little mojo that took the Rams to a region tournament championship.
“The 2021 team more than met expectations, especially after losing the 2020 season due to COVID, with the 2020 team looking at a regional championship,” Rams coach Marty Mills said.
Raceland won 19 of 20, with the lone loss in that stretch a 3-0 shortcoming to Pikeville in the All “A” Classic sectional
The Rams’ seventh loss of the season came in unwelcomed fashion, falling 4-3 to Greenup County in the district tournament final. But the way Raceland responded was nothing short of domination when it entered the region tournament at Ashland.
Raceland cruised to the crown with wins of 22-0 over West Carter, 6-0 against Boyd County in the semis and 11-1 versus Ashland in the championship.
The Rams’ 2022 squad will have a much different look, with Jake Heighton and Kick Pence graduated. Anchoring the lineup as well from the bump will be Andrew Floyd, Clay Coldiron and Jake Holtzapfel.
The trio combined last year for a 13-2 record, allowing only 15 earned runs and a combined ERA of 1.13. Holtzapfel was a .337 hitter with 30 RBIs and “will be an anchor on the mound this season and has become a complete player,” Mills said. Coldiron, whom Mills described as “versatile,” batted .307 and drove in 22.
Conner Hughes will start at short and lead off for the Rams and is considered “maybe the best athlete in our program and understands how to win,” Mills said. Parker Fannin and Kadin Shore will be returning players who the Rams will rely heavily upon.
Newcomers Colt Wheatley (catcher), Levi Riley and Conner Thacker (outfielder) will see starting roles early on for the Rams.
Raceland’s early schedule provides a significant amount of game opportunities for the youthful group that lacks varsity experience while leaning on the veteran pitching staff in the early going.
“This time of the year, the pitching and defense is usually ahead of the offense, and that is the case with us right now,” Mills said. “I believe we have a solid pitching core that will allow us to be consistent.”
Greenup County
With only one senior and one of the most youthful groups Greenup County coach Greg Logan has ever had, the Musketeers upset district favorite Raceland in the tournament championship.
“Last season, we definitely showed some positive moments and we made some big strides at times with a young group,” Logan said. “Winning the district championship was a goal that we did conquer and I was very proud of the effort that each player contributed in some way to help winning that championship.”
Greenup County rode a roller coaster of a season, with five-game streaks of both wins and losses during the year. However, the ebbs and flows are what Logan attributes to his team being battle-tested.
Greenup County returns its entire pitching staff from last season, led by junior Carson Wireman, who no-hit Boyd County on March 19 in Cannonsburg. Jonah Gibson, Cohen Underwood and Cam Carroll, all of whom saw significant time on the bump in 2021, join Wireman.
“I feel our pitching one-through-five can give us a solid pitching performance on any given day,” Logan said. “You can’t defend walks and free passes, so it will be the ones that have command and can throw three pitches for strikes (who will pitch). Our pitching staff can lead us to several wins.
“Defensively, I think we should be pretty solid, and our expectation is consistency. Offensively, if we are aggressive and not passive and try to fight out of a hole behind in the count, we could be solid.”
Wireman will also be an offensive leader for Greenup County, but the Musketeers will look to keep plenty of runners on base in front of senior Brock Kitchen, who batted .443, drove in 36 and hammered out 11 doubles.
Logan Bays will anchor the Musketeers behind the dish and Hunter Clevenger leads in the outfield as well as from the middle of the order.
Russell
Securing a 20-win season last season was both an accomplishment and a shortcoming, all in one.
“Hard to say that a 20-win team did not meet expectations, but when you fail to get out of the district tournament, that is the overall goal,” Russell coach Tim Rice said.
Russell saw 12 of its 15 losses coming in May. However, Rice believes a few key returners from last season will help the Red Devils get back to the region tournament for the first time since 2018.
Pitcher/shortstop Trent Tice, catcher RJ Rigsby and outfielder/pitcher JK McKnight are three Rice called by name who are looked upon for their leadership toward making that next step.
Tice batted .354 and Rigsby was .314. Tice went 2–0 from the hill with a 2.23 ERA while McKnight finished 4-1 with two saves and a 1.31 ERA.
“JK McKnight will be an everyday player for us this spring and junior Nathan Totten had a strong showing in a limited role last season,” Rice said. “Totten is poised to have a big year in the middle of the lineup.”
Totten batted .333 in 12 plate appearances last season with a triple, home run and five RBIs.
Russell lost the top four hitters from last year’s squad and the Devils’ top pair in innings worked from the hill. However, Rice believes this team has the pieces to make a run.
“This team has gelled really well in the early spring,” Rice said. “The strong senior leadership will be a strength of this team.”
Lewis County
Lewis County skipper Sammy Holder was quick to respond in two parts to his thoughts on whether the Lions met their 2021 expectations.
“I wouldn’t say we met expectations,” Holder said. “We expect to compete for a district and region title every year. However, I felt like we were a better baseball team than when we started and some of these guys are benefitting this year from the experience they gained last season.”
With the Lions losing three of their top four hitters from last season, Holder said there are some new players and some veterans who are poised to make that next step forward.
“Luke Cheesbro, Kyran Ferguson, Dylan Hardy and Colton Tackett are our anchors and who we look to as leaders,” Holder said. “They have done a fantastic job and are model student-athletes.”
Ferguson batted a team-high .404 last season with three doubles and a triple.
Lewis County looks to capitalize on the number of innings Kaysen Roberts and Andrew Collins saw last year on the bump to provide the Lions a solid 1-2 punch from the hill.
“We were hoping they would take that next step forward on the bump and they have,” Holder said. “I wanted them to have command of every pitch and compete night and night out.”
Of the 202 runs the Lions allowed last season, only 115 were earned and Holder believes the defense has made significant strides in the offseason.
“I love our defense,” Holder said. “We have athletes all over the field and it really helps our pitching staff to know they can put the ball in the zone and trust the eight guys behind them to make plays.”
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Greg Logan (16th year)
2021 record: 18-20
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach's outlook: “Outlook for the season is to win another regional title and get back to the state tournament and represent our school with pride on and off the field. Make It Great Again.”
LEWIS COUNTY
Coach: Sammy Holder (fourth year)
2021 record: 8-19
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach's outlook: “We’re a team that is going to compete night in and night out. These kids have shown me they want to get better and as a coach, that’s all you ask for. I’m excited for this bunch and eager to see what they’re able to do.”
RACELAND
Coach: Marty Mills (sixth year)
2021 record: 31-8
Where season ended: Semi-State
Coach's outlook: “Just trying to get better each day. Our goals are always to be competitive and try to win in the All ‘A’ and 63rd District Tournaments. We feel that being competitive in our district allows us to be competitive within the region and compete at a high level.”
RUSSELL
Coach: Tim Rice (seventh year)
2021 record: 20-15
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach's outlook: “Every year our goal is to compete for a regional title. The 63rd is again the most difficult district in the region. With hard work, we look to be one of the teams with a chance at the end of the season.”