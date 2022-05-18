RUSSELL Not a member of Raceland baseball was alive the last time the Rams defeated Russell in a 63rd District Tournament championship.
That all changed Wednesday on a wet and gloomy night at the Devils’ diamond when the Rams rode a strong pitching outing by Andrew Floyd and took advantage of several Russell miscues for an 11-1, six-inning run-rule victory.
Raceland won the district crown in 2019 but had not defeated Russell in the title game since 2002.
Raceland answered Russell’s first run in the second with one of its own, then piled on with five in the third, two more in the fourth and fifth and the final tally in the sixth to decide the contest.
“Just trying to put pressure and any kind of opening you try and take to add to that pressure,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “I felt like we did that and we had some balls that got through the infield, some short hops and stuff like that. Kids did a good job of putting the ball on the bat and one of the big things we had talked about was not putting the ball in the air. I felt like they did a good job of that overall.”
Raceland blew the contest open in the third after sending 11 batters to the plate while Russell committed three errors in the frame that allowed a 1-1 game to tilt to 6-1 favoring the Rams.
“That’s what good teams do,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “When you give good teams extra outs — and they are a very good team — they make you pay. That’s what they do.”
Raceland got to Devils starter Trent Tice for eight runs, but only two were earned, before chasing him from the mound in the fifth.
“Trent threw outstanding today,” Rice said. “He always puts his heart on his sleeve and gives us everything he’s got. He’s a little dinged up but he puts everything into this team and he’ll do anything for these guys and we just didn’t back him up defensively tonight.”
But the Rams were not about to let anything rain on their parade after finishing 6-0 in district seeding games for the second consecutive season. Last season the Rams had to watch Greenup County celebrate a title on their home field and Floyd was not about to let another crown slip away.
“Any time you win a championship, it’s huge,” Floyd said. “I love winning more than anything and I love winning with my team. We’ve put in so much time and effort to not win.”
The Rams found themselves playing catch-up early after Brayden Hartman launched a blast to left for a 1-0 Russell lead. It was the Devils’ third home run in the tournament and one that Floyd said was in part to his costly mistake.
“That’s what happens when you hang a slider to a four-hole hitter,” Floyd chuckled. “Not much to do other than not hang it again. After we got the run in the next inning, I just knew we would settle in. I’ve got a great team behind me and there’s not much to worry about on the mound when you have guys behind you making plays and scoring runs.”
Raceland (22-6) answered in the bottom of the second after Jake Holtzapfel reached with a one-out single, moved up to second on a passed ball and scored on an error at shortstop that caromed into shallow center field.
Holtzapfel went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs in the fourth.
But the run to even the game at 1-1 allowed Floyd and his crew to settle back in while snatching away the momentum Russell (17-12) appeared to have grabbed early in the game.
“It was great for momentum,” Floyd said of the inning. “You hit a home run and it tends to swing the momentum. But we came back and small-balled another run and it completely stopped theirs altogether. Then we put a five-piece together in the next inning and got the momentum swinging back to us again.”
Floyd worked 5 1-3 innings before handing the ball off to Kadin Shore, who struck out two of the three batters he faced. Floyd scattered five hits while striking out seven.
“He’s only thrown about 19 innings on the year,” Mills said of Floyd. “Our guys don’t have a ton of innings, but yet we have a ton of them throwing. I thought Andrew was excellent tonight and commanded all three pitches and was able to hit the zone when he needed to hit the zone.”
Russell’s struggles with runners on base was an area of concern for Rice after the Devils stranded eight total, including leaving the bases loaded in the sixth while failing to push across a run.
“That’s kind of what we’ve been doing lately,” Rice said. “We have opportunities, but we haven’t been able to get that big hit that we were able to get in the beginning of the season. Hopefully we get some timely hitting next week.”
Raceland will enter the 16th Region Tournament field as the defending champion, but Mills said the team will take a moment to enjoy its 22nd win of the season that brought home the district crown.
RUSSELL 010 000 — 1 5 6
RACELAND 015 221 — 11 9 0
Tice, McGuire (5) and Looney (6) and Brinkman and Whitt (4); Floyd and Shore (6) and Lynd. W—Floyd. L—Tice. 2B—HR—Hartman (R).