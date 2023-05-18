VANCEBURG Raceland scored four runs over the final three innings to claim a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Greenup County in the 63rd District Baseball Tournament on Wednesday night at Lewis County. It was a repeat title for the Rams and their third crown in the last five years.
The night did not start well for the defending champs as the team lost their starting catcher, Eli Lynd, in warm-ups, but the club did not let the setback slow them down.
“I thought we just kept playing," Raceland coach Marty Mills said. "I thought our kids just kept going and kept playing. We were down most of the game. We just kept fighting. That was the difference in the whole game. These guys, they know who they are. They don’t believe they are out of any ball game. So, you’ve got to collect all the outs, play the game and good things will happen.”
The Musketeers jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a Carson Wireman double and a Cohen Underwood sacrifice fly.
The Rams got on the board in the bottom of the second after Brayden Webb's solo homer over the fence in right field.
Greenup County (16-18) extended its advantage to 3-1 in the fourth courtesy of a Bradley Adkins double and then a Gavin Roy sacrifice fly.
Raceland (22-9) answered in the top of the fifth after three consecutive singles plated a pair of runs. Kaden Shore and Webb each collected an RBI, with Clay Coldiron and courtesy runner Stephen Pennington, each crossing home plate.
The Rams went ahead in the sixth. Conner Hughes reached on a fielder’s choice and Parker Fannin followed with a single. An error on the play allowed Hughes to score. Coldiron followed by driving in the winning run with an RBI single to right field that scored Fannin.
Coldiron sealed the deal on the mound pitching the final two and one-third innings, retiring seven of the eight batters he faced to earn the win. He struck out three and surrendered one walk.
“Clay came in and did a real good job," Mills said. "… He’s a senior, been around a little bit. He’s an All-Area player for a reason. We expect Clay to step up in moments like that.”
Coldiron, however, deferred the attention away from himself and gave credit to his teammates.
“It was just a team effort all around," Coldiron said. "Any time anybody needed any kind of a job done, we got it done. There was absolutely no selfishness today. Everybody kind of played together. Base running was good, Just everybody played together. Everything worked. Everything just came together tonight.”
He especially singled out the efforts of the night’s starter and his battery mate.
“I’ve got to give all of the credit to (Kaden) Shore," Coldiron said. "He pitched a heck of a game. … He just put it all on the line. He might not have had his best stuff, but he made it work,” he said. (I want to give) a heck of a lot of credit to the catcher back there (Jeremy Kearns). He caught a heck of a game for me.”
Shore, the Rams’ starter, lasted four and two-thirds innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits. He struck out six and walked three, including one intentionally, but did not factor in the decision.
“Our pitchers did really well and they pounded the zone,” Mills said. “We got some clutch hits. We had some timely base running in that span (fifth and sixth innings) there, too. But, we just kept playing, kept plugging away.”
Underwood suffered the loss. He threw six innings, giving up five runs on nine hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks. Kasey Gammon closed out the Musketeers’ night, pitching one inning and retiring all three batters he faced.
Raceland punched out nine hits, while Greenup finished with eight. Coldiron led the way for the victors with a 3-for-4, an RBI and a run-scoring performance. Webb (2-for-4, two RBI and a run) was the only other Ram with multiple hits. Parker Ison, Connor Thacker, Fannin and Shore each added one, while Zane Bailey drew a pair of walks.
“It was just one of those nights," Coldiron said about the offense. "I wasn’t seeing the ball any better. We’ve kind of been working on seeing the ball, staying back better and getting the bunts down when we needed it. Just kind of putting it in play with two strikes, getting the runner around. That’s really about it.”
Matthew Boggs and Adkins each had two hits for the Musketeers. Wireman had a double and a pair of walks while driving in a run and scoring once. Cade Hunt, Hunter Clevenger and Jack Gullet also contributed one single apiece.
Greenup County coach credited Raceland but also lamented the job his team did.
“I think their pitching (was the difference),” Musketeers coach Steve Logan said. “I thought we did compete at the plate and played defense very well. We didn’t run the bases very well, but I wish I had a whole lot more to say, but getting beat 5-4, there’s not a whole lot of good to come out of that.”
Both teams left several runners on base (Raceland eight and Greenup seven), but the Rams were able to capitalize on several opportunities with timely hitting.
“(We had) poor command," Logan said. "We had too many walks … too many free bases, and we left several of them stranded over the course of the game. But you can’t continue to shoot yourself in the foot and we did that pretty well all night.”
Kaden Box (Lewis County), Luke Pennington (Russell), Wireman, Boggs, Adkins, Fannin, Coldiron, Shore and Webb (Raceland) were each named to the All-Tournament team.
Both teams will advance to the 16th Region Tournament, which will begin Saturday in Morgan County.
RACELAND 010 022 0 -- 5 9 2
GREENUP CO. 200 110 0 -- 4 8 2
WP: Clay Coldiron, LP: Cohen Underwood