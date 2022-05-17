RUSSELL A pitching duel was expected when Russell and Greenup County met Tuesday night in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals at the Devils’ diamond.
Both pitchers delivered, but Russell’s JK McKnight stole the show by allowing only one run and one hit over six innings as the Devils defeated the Musketeers, 2-1.
After cruising through the opening frame, McKnight was awarded a pair of runs to pitch behind after Trent Tice crushed a leadoff homer to left and Nathan Totten launched one to right one batter later for a 2-0 lead.
“It’s a huge confidence booster when your team scores those two runs,” McKnight said with a smile. “I love these boys and it was crazy in the first inning getting two bombs almost back-to-back. Going out in the second inning, honestly, I thought those two runs were enough for me.”
Russell skipper Tim Rice said it was nice to see the offense stake an early lead for the Devils’ ace.
“I don’t know if it’s because we relax, but we struggle to hit behind him a little bit,” Rice said. “Maybe it’s because we are going against somebody else’s ‘1.’”
Regardless of the reason, the outcome was favorable for the host Devils, who defeated Greenup County’s ace Carson Wireman for the second time this season.
“It’s two quality arms going,” Rice said. “But when we lead off the game with a big fly and Totten backs it up and comes around third and tells me Trent’s not leading him in home runs, that was huge.”
Greenup County (20-12) coach Greg Logan knew the expectations for both team’s ace and that one was going to not get the outcome they wanted.
“You felt like one of those guys was going to be heartbroke and you just about knew that,” Logan said. “Unfortunately, he was wearing green, black and gold tonight. (Russell) set the tone pretty quick and got us down pretty quick. My guys didn’t quit and didn’t cave in. We just kept grinding it out and trying to get runners on, but there were too many fly balls. We didn’t challenge Russell’s defense. You expect 16-, 18-year-olds to catch a pop up and fly balls and they did exactly that.”
After surrendering the pair of runs and a one-out triple by Brayden Hartman, Wireman did not allow another hit until a two-out single by Totten in the third. He fanned six over 4 1/3 innings.
“Carson kept battling and I thought he came back really good, but I was definitely not going to let him go a third time around (the batting order),” Logan said.
Russell enjoyed getting one back after Wireman sent the Red Devils home in the opening round last season.
“He shut us out in this game last year,” Rice said. “He’s a heck of a pitcher and he’s a competitor. Those McKnight and Wireman matchups next year are going to be incredible.”
McKnight held the Musketeers without a hit until Hunter Clevenger hammered a one-out double to center, then moved to third on a fielding error. With McKnight dealing, Greenup County turned to some trickery to plate its only run of the night after Logan Bays pantomimed falling down after leading away from first to draw the attention away from Clevenger at third, which allowed him to score without a throw.
“We tried to scratch a couple (runs) out somehow, some way, and we scratched one out,” Logan said. “We pulled a rabbit out of the hat. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get two out of the hat.”
Rice said the heads-up play of first baseman Austin McGuire was key in limiting the trick play to leading to the Musketeers’ only scoring opportunity of the night.
“Just the composure and having a senior at first base to realize that we still have a two-run lead and they can get one (run), but getting that out was huge,” Rice said. “You only get 21 of them and if they are going to give you one like that, let’s take it.”
Russell (17-11) turned to Tice in the seventh and the senior needed only 12 pitches for the save.
“I knew he was going to get those three outs no matter what,” McKnight said. “I don’t care if a meteor struck this Earth, he was going to get those three outs somehow.”
Russell will meet Raceland in the district championship game tonight at 6 p.m.
GREENUP CO. 000 010 0 — 1 2 1
RUSSELL 200 000 X — 2 5 2
Wireman and Underwood (5) and Bays; McKnight and Tice (7) and Brinkman. W—McKnight. L—Wireman. Sv—Tice. 2B—Clevenger (GC). HR—Tice (R), Hartman (R).