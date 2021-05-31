RACELAND If the 63rd District Tournament championship game Monday was a game of chess between Greenup County and Raceland, Musketeer right-hander Cam Carroll played the role of the queen.
Leading 4-3 going into the home seventh, the junior had the meat of the Rams lineup in Jake Heighton, Kirk Pence and Colton Holman due up. After giving up back-to-back singles to open the inning, Carroll fielded a comebacker to the right side of the mound and fired a dart to third to erase the lead runner.
Check.
Two batters later, Carroll induced a game-ending fly ball to right to secure Greenup County’s first district crown since 2018 in a 4-3 defeat of host Raceland.
Checkmate.
“When I saw the sod flying off his cleat, I thought, this is going to end up over in the fence,” Greenup County skipper Greg Logan said of the play by Carroll. “Some nights we make those plays and tonight was one of them. That was a gutsy move. He was falling back and losing his footing."
Greenup County exploded for three runs on three hits to open the contest with a pair of doubles from Bradly Adkins and Brock Kitchen and a Carson Wireman single sandwiched between them.
“Against Pence and with our lack of go-go juice offensively, that was massive,” Logan said of the first. “He got better and he was dominating there for five more innings and that set the tone for us. That gave us hope.”
Pence allowed only one more hit, but a one-out error in the seventh put the go-ahead run aboard and Greenup County used some ingenuity to plate it. With Auston Clarkson at third with two outs, Wireman broke from first before Pence started his motion. The ball struck the catcher’s mitt and kicked toward the backstop to allow Clarkson to score.
“It was pretty big,” Carroll said of getting the lead. “I just knew I had to pitch while we were up and we had to follow through on everything we had been working on.”
Carroll worked 3 2-3 innings in relief and gave up only three hits.
“The Carroll kid made a nice play on the mound to get the forceout at third base,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “I thought they made a couple nice plays."
Mills said the quick start for the Musketeers allowed them to gain confidence in the contest.
“It was big for the momentum, because it let them get their footing and we were a little rattled to start off with,” Mills said. “Kind of helped both ways, positive for them but negative for us.”
After the shaky start, Pence only got better as the night went on, striking out 10 in the losing effort.
“We knew we were going to be fine,” Mills said of Pence. “Just trying to get that timely hit that we couldn’t get, and we weren’t in a good situation to use our small (ball) stuff.”
Raceland tied the contest at 3-3 in the fourth after a leadoff triple by Chase Thornsberry and an RBI single by Pence, but the Rams went in order in the fifth and sixth, capped off by two stellar defensive plays in the outfield.
Thornsberry went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Jake Holtzapfel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
But perhaps one of the biggest plays of the game came in the bottom of the first after Conner Hughes led off with a walk. With one out, Musketeers shortstop Elijah Hankins fielded a sharply hit ball by Pence back up the middle, promptly stepped on second and fired to first to end the inning.
“We’ve found our shortstop, I hope, for six more years,” Logan chuckled. “He was unbelievable the entire day.”
Brock Kitchen paced the Musketeers with a 2 for 3 night while driving in two.
GREENUP CO.3000001--440
RACELAND0102000--383
Gibson, Carroll (4) and Bays; Pence and Heighton. W—Carroll. L—Pence. 3B—Thornsberry (R). 2B—Adkins (G), Kitchen (G), Heighton (R).
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM:
Greenup County: Cam Carroll, Brock Kitchen, Michael Boggs, Carson Wireman.
Raceland: Chase Thornsberry, Michael Meade, Kirk Pence.
Russell: Daniel Blanton.
Lewis County: Logan Liles.
Semifinals
Raceland 11, Lewis County 1
The Rams hammered out 11 hits in an 11-1, five-inning run-rule win on Monday afternoon.
Michael Meade blasted a bases-clearing triple to the gap in right-center that found its way past the dive of Lions center fielder Brandon Bentley to bring the game-ending run from first to the plate. Meade went 2 for 4 to join three other Rams hitters with two hits each.
Colton Holman, Andrew Floyd and Chase Thornsberry each had a pair of hits.
Raceland took a 1-0 lead after one on a Kirk Pence sacrifice bunt that plated Conner Hughes, who earned his first of three walks in the game. The Rams added five runs in the second, highlighted by Jake Heighton's two-RBI single.
Raceland pushed across one in the third and fourth. Pence provided a sacrifice fly in the third and Clay Coldiron drove in Chase Thornsberry with an RBI double.
Jake Holtzapfel went the distance for Raceland and struck out 10. He allowed only two hits and the lone Lions run was unearned.
Logan Liles had both Lewis County hits.
LEWIS CO. 00100-- 1 22
RACELAND15113--11112
Moore, Roberts (2), Prater (3) and Tackett; Holtzapfel and Heighton. W—Holtzapfel. L—Moore. 3B—Meade (R). 2B—Coldiron.
Greenup County 4, Russell 0
Musketeers starter Carson Wireman entered the seventh inning with only 16 pitches remaining in his allotment of 120 for the game.
He needed only 12 of them as he fanned three of his 10 in the final frame.
Greenup County pushed across a pair of insurance runs in the visiting seventh, sparked by nine-hole hitter Matthew Boggs going 3 for 3 and driving in two.
Boggs led off the final frame with a bloop single down the right-field line and came around to score on a two-out, RBI single by Wireman. Greenup County followed with two more singles.
Brock Kitchen produced a flare to right and Ty Logan, running for Wireman, broke from second and came around to score when a Russell outfielder bobbled the ball.
Boggs plated two runs in the second inning with a well-hit ball to center.
Greenup County manufactured 10 hits while holding Russell to seven. But the defense was stellar by both, with double plays recorded by each in critical moments.
Russell showed the leather in the first when a hard-hit ball to Eric Williams at first started an inning-ending double play with a quick throw to second to erase the runner. Greenup County countered with a 5-4-3 double play to end the frame with Wireman needing only six pitches.
Daniel Blanton went the distance for Russell, giving up four runs on 10 hits and striking out seven. He did not walk a batter.
Ethan Sharp led the Devils with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
GREENUP CO.0200002--4100
RUSSELL0000000--071
Wireman and Bays; Blanton and Bartram. W—Wireman. L—Blanton. 2B—Ward (R).