ASHLAND Ashland and Russell had been down this road before.
“I told (Tomcats coach) Preston (Freeman) when we went out there after overtime, ‘Did you expect anything less?’” Red Devils coach Randy Vanover said.
Ashland and Russell’s 63rd District Tournament semifinal meeting came down to the wire for the third consecutive season. And the Tomcats and Red Devils needed kicks from the mark to decide a winner after 90 minutes of goalless soccer for the second time this year.
Once again, that winner was Ashland. After missing their first shot, the Tomcats buried six in a row – the last of them by keeper Sawyer Frazier, who then returned to the net and made his second save of the shootout, which Ashland won, 6-5.
“Just trying to win,” Frazier said. “Don’t want to go home. Don’t want to give these seniors the last game.”
To that end, Freeman gave more or less the same answer to two interview questions: how do Ashland and Russell keep locking up in these white-knuckle elimination affairs, and what is it about their series that produces such defensive-minded soccer?
“Neither one of us want to lose,” Freeman said. “They want to fight, we want to fight, and we both wanted to move on. I think honestly the winner of the game that just played right now has a great chance to win this region.
“Unfortunately for (Russell), they have to not be able to play anymore. We didn’t want to not be able to play anymore either. We said, we’re not going home tonight.”
Ashland indeed advances to the district tournament final, in which it will host Boyd County on Thursday. The Tomcats also qualified for next week’s 16th Region Tournament at Greenup County.
Frazier and Russell counterpart Marcus Bellomy stood on their heads to keep clean sheets through 80 minutes of regulation and two five-minute overtime periods.
Bellomy made two saves on the same possession on two different occasions. Late in the first half, he stopped Ashland’s Drew Clark’s shot with his feet in the 36th minute and secured Luke Stahler’s shot on the ground moments later.
In the 52nd, after a Red Devils handball in the box, Bellomy slapped Clark’s penalty kick away. The Tomcats’ Silas Pierzala chased it down and tried again, but Bellomy snagged it.
Frazier won a 1-on-1 with contact in the 15th minute and came away with the ball. And he came way out to take away a dangerous through ball in the 64th.
The goalies’ and defenses’ excellence sent the match to kicks from the mark. Ashland won the coin toss and elected to shoot first, but the first Tomcat missed wide right.
“Our next guys didn’t get frustrated,” Freeman said. “They didn’t bear the burden of it. They stepped up and made their penalties and just kept us alive.”
Gavin Maynard, Dean Young, Jack Griffith and Clark in succession connected from the spot.
That alone, though, wouldn’t have been enough to keep Ashland going.
“I knew I had to get a save to keep us in it,” Frazier said.
After Caleb Springer and Blake Hern made Russell’s first two tries, Frazier did exactly that, stuffing Red Devils star Nathan Totten.
“We were down one through the first three rounds, and then Sawyer makes a save against arguably the best player in the region,” Freeman said. “(Frazier) made a heck of a judgment on that penalty, and he threw the kid off and made a massive save.”
Russell’s Ben Totten and Jacob Lodwick scored from the spot after that to tie the first round of the shootout, 4-4.
Each exchange after that was sudden death. Ashland’s Pierzala and Russell’s Joe Kaczmarcyk traded successful conversions before Frazier was called upon.
He didn’t even know it was his turn next, he said, but Frazier was true to the left side of the net.
“He might shoot first next time,” Freeman deadpanned.
Frazier then returned to the line and made a diving save to his right to end the match.
After the game, the gravity of the moment and the previous week hit Vanover, who lost his mother last week, he said.
“Can’t be more proud of these guys, man,” Vanover said, fighting back his emotion. “They fought. They had my back all last week. It’s tough.”
Russell (11-6), which won its most games since 2015 and had claimed nine of its last 11 outings, boasted the top RPI in the region entering the game. The Red Devils will not get a chance to compete for that crown.
“If you don’t put the ball in the net, it goes to PKs. It’s a cruel game sometimes. It is,” Vanover said. “These guys have come so far. We had such a good season. That’s two really good teams right there, and it’s a shame one of them has to go home, but I‘m proud of my young men.”
Ashland (13-5-1), which has its most victories in nine years, is third in the region in RPI. The Tomcats have won eight of the last nine meetings with Russell – the lone loss during that stretch was a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit – and ended the Red Devils’ season in the district semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.
Four players were shown yellow cards in the second half – three of them Tomcats.
(606) 326-2658 |