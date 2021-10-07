FLATWOODS It’s not uncommon for coaches to say who their opponent is doesn’t matter.
Logan Price doesn’t bother with that, and the string of victories against archrival Ashland his Boyd County boys soccer team extended to 13 in the 63rd District Tournament final on Thursday night at Russell would’ve contradicted any such attempts at coachspeak anyway.
“I’m not from here,” said Price, a Mercer County alumnus, “so there’s many other people at that school that have a much deeper ... I won’t say hatred (for Ashland), but you know what I mean -- than I do,” Price said. “I don’t try to make myself mad and say ‘Ashland this’ and ‘Ashland that.’ But if Ashland and Russell didn’t have such great success, I wouldn’t put so much emphasis on this, I would just say it’s another game.
“In my opinion, it’s Russell and Ashland. We win those two, I worry about the rest later. We put a ton of emphasis on it every time.”
It showed Thursday in the Lions’ 4-0 victory over the Tomcats. Boyd County thus won the 63rd crown for the fourth consecutive season. No Lion wearing black on Thursday night has ever lost in a district tournament game.
Don’t think they didn’t know it.
“I don’t think I’ve ever shied away from the fact that each season is its own; every season’s organic,” Price said, “but if you don’t work in previous seasons with your motivation and learning, I don’t think you’re doing it right. So we talked about it openly -- these seniors had an opportunity to do something that’s never been done before.
“And let’s be honest, Ashland and Russell both have a better tradition than Boyd County. It’s gotta start somewhere. So I think we’ve had high success, but four in a row with one group of seniors is something very special. We didn’t hide from it, we attacked it.”
That also described Boyd County’s offensive approach early on. The Lions rolled up three goals in the first 33 minutes -- two of which caromed off Tomcats defenders.
Boyd County’s Aiden McCoy was credited with a goal in the fourth minute as Grant Chaffin’s corner kick bounced off an Ashland player and into the net. And in the 33rd, the Lions’ Rylan Keelin’s long strike thudded off a Tomcat defender and across the goal line.
Alec Lawson also tallied in the 28th minute for Boyd County (15-2). Price credited assistant JW Jarrell with helping on a game plan that had the Lions testing the Tomcats defense early and often in the first half.
“If you put yourself in the right spot enough times, it’ll work out,” Price said.
Cole Thompson played add-on in the 72nd minute for the Lions.
The onslaught had Ashland on its heels immediately, Tomcats coach Preston Freeman said.
“We weren’t great defensively tonight,” Freeman said. “No individual person wasn’t great, we just didn’t play very well defensively as a unit tonight, and we let them get confident. When you let Boyd County get confident, they’re tough to handle. We let them play with a lot of freedom early in that game, we let them have space and the freedom that they wanted to play in, and I think we made it pretty easy for them the first half. They scored three goals off of it.”
Freeman noted the deflections that led to two Boyd County goals, “but credit to them, I think that they deserved the three goals, regardless of how they came.”
Ashland (9-11-1) mustered an excellent equalizing opportunity in the 21st minute, when the Lions still led just 1-0. Drew Clark, who is responsible for 43% of the Tomcats’ offense (19 of the team’s 44 goals), uncorked a dangerous rip on the move down the left side.
But Boyd County keeper Carter Gibson leapt to punch the ball away. It settled downward, grazed the right goal post and bounced away before McCoy cleared it.
“I was just thinking about, make sure I got my front post (secured), because earlier in the year, (Russell’s) Nathan Totten had the back shot,” Gibson said, referencing a goal he was burned on but learned from earlier this year. “I’m checking my back side, calling my best defender, Maverick Boyd, to make sure he’s got my back side.”
Price said he sees a little perfectionism in Gibson’s play, but it has manifested itself in a string of clean sheets. Thursday was the seventh shutout this season in which Gibson has had a hand.
“Carter’s always worried he can do something better, which is great. We want to strive to make everything better. He came over and was like,” Price paused to pantomime Gibson’s sigh, “’I probably could’ve caught that.’ And I was thinking to myself, that was a tremendous save, probably his best save he’s made all year.”
It was a better experience for Gibson, he said, than his last Lions-Tomcats game. His forehead and Boyd’s chin collided in the 18th minute of Boyd County’s 2-0 win on Aug. 24 at Ashland. Gibson, left with a gash on his forehead, departed in an ambulance and missed the next game.
“Just get back as fast as possible,” Gibson said of his mindset. “We played Russell the next week and I was back. I wasn’t fully ready, but I came back for the team.”
Ashland picked up its play in the second half, both coaches said, but its best scoring chance had gone by the wayside.
“They fought hard in the second half, they did,” Freeman said of the Tomcats. “We just didn’t play a great game.”
Ashland remains without a district tournament title since 2011, but the Tomcats will also move on to the 16th Region Tournament, which they won last year as a district runner-up.
“I have the utmost confidence we can do the same thing we did last year, but I don’t want to compare what we did last year to this team,” Freeman said. “It’s a different team and our style of play is a different style of play than we played last year.
“But we made the tournament. We got the win on Tuesday (over Russell in the district semifinals) we needed. I wanted to win tonight; didn’t go our way, they kicked our butt tonight, but the season’s still in front of us. We still have our goals in mind. We can still win the region championship.”
