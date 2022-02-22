RUSSELL Damon Charles did his best Dikembe Mutombo impression, denying Lewis County with a monster block, and then the Bell tolled.
Brady Bell, that is.
The Russell senior and recently named KABC 16th Region Player of the Year was noticeably getting antsy as he sat the entire second quarter saddled with two fouls during Tuesday’s 63rd District Tournament opening-round contest.
Bell quickly made up for lost time as he racked up 11 third-quarter points en route to a 23-point performance as Russell outdueled the three-time defending district champions, 59-45, at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
Bell picked up his second foul with 1:24 to go in the first quarter.
Lewis County took advantage of the 6-foot-6 guard’s absence by drilling four 3-pointers to stay within striking distance.
Bell went to the scorer’s table at one point, but coach Derek Cooksey waved him back as Russell (18-7) had a semi-comfortable cushion, 21-16, at the time.
“Our kids stepped up tonight; you can see the growth,” Cooksey said. “When our best offensive player and senior captain goes to the bench, we’re able to still compete. The guys did a pretty good job in this type of setting.”
Moments later, though, Braedyn McGlone sank a triple to close the gap to 21-19 — that remained the tally at intermission.
Bell struck a rhythm rapidly in the third, and the roll continued in the fourth. He dropped in four field goals and was 11 of 11 from the foul line in the second half.
When Charles collected his big block, it was 26-21, Russell. The Red Devils outscored the Lions, 33-24, the rest of the way — including a 20-6 third-quarter run.
“I just try to do what I can on the defensive end,” said Charles, who also had four points. “(The block) helped a lot. It got really loud in here.”
Russell’s Griffin Downs was a deliverer of dimes, gathering nine assists for the night.
Carson Patrick chipped in 10 points, Carson Blum added nine on three treys and Bradley Rose pulled down a team-best eight rebounds for Russell.
Logan Liles scored a team-high 18 points for Lewis County (6-21). He also had six rebounds. Trey Gerike, who had lit up the scoreboard in previous matchups with Russell with nearly 30 points each time, managed 12 points. He was just 2 of 10 from the floor.
“Griffin has had (Gerike) every time,” Cooksey said. “Tonight, we really focused in on using our size and strength to keep him from the basket. Anything he did make was tough and contested. He’s savvy about getting to the free-throw line, but Griffin never came off of him; I don’t think he got a break tonight. The job he did on Gerike was fabulous.”
Lewis County assistant coach Sammy Holder handled postgame press interviews after head coach Scott Tackett exited shortly after the horn sounded.
Holder said they knew a Bell-fueled spurt was imminent.
“At half, we went in and said, nice job, but here comes a run,” Holder said.
“They’re long, they’re physical, and that’s kinda what wore us down at the end of the game,” added the coach. “… We’re proud of our kids. They fought like heck and executed the game plan for the most part. We just didn’t have the horses.”
Russell will face either Greenup County or Raceland in the district championship game on Friday night at Russell. The Musketeers and the Rams meet tonight at 7.
Russell is looking for its first district crown since 2013.
LEWIS CO.712620—45
RUSSELL1292018—59
Lewis County (45) — Liles 18, T. Gerike 12, McGlone 6, Noble 6, Box 3, Blankenship, Hardy, Tackett, Ferguson, Cooper. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Liles 2, McGlone 2, T. Gerike). FT: 7-8. Fouls: 18. Turnovers: 8.
Russell (59) — Bell 23, Downs 6, Blum 9, Patrick 10, Rose 5, Rimmer 2, Charles 4, McClelland, Abdon. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Blum 3, Bell 2, Patrick). FT: 17-24. Fouls: 10. Turnovers: 8.
Officials: Anderson, Middleton, Carlisle.
