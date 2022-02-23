FLATWOODS Kyle Broughton was not about to let his sister Emma one up him in the 63rd District Tournament.
“No, I was not,” Broughton said with a laugh about his sister.
After Emma connected on four trifectas to lead her Rams to an overtime upset win over Lewis County Monday night, Kyle did her one better.
Actually, it was two better as Broughton drained six 3s for a team-high 22 points as Raceland held up against Greenup County for a 53-50 at the “Marv”. Broughton connected on six of 11 3-pointers he attempted and knew early on his shot was right where he wanted it.
“After the first shot went in, I knew my shot was on,” Broughton said. “I saw that first shot hit the bottom of the net and I said, OK, game on.”
With Greenup County surging in the final minutes to all but erase a 15-point, first half deficit, Broughton drained his final trifecta from the right corner to push the Rams lead back to eight, 48-40, with 2:42 to play.
“The last one I hit down in that corner was the separator because we were up by five and that shot made it eight and allowed us to hold on at the end,” Broughton said.
The contest saw only one tie, 2-2 early in the first quarter and it was Broughton’s first triple of the affair that put the Rams in front for good.
“He had a really good game tonight,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said of Broughton.
Raceland used an 11-0 run to lead 16-6 after one with a balanced attack from their starting rotation. But the play of Parker Gallion in the opening half was the reason Bryan said the Rams got to see the open looks they wanted.
“He was able to get to the baseline and that gets everybody to collapse,” Bryan said of Gallion. “He was really good against the 1-3-1 going to the glass. Even when he didn’t get on the offensive boards, he made other people have to rotate to box him out and it allow us to grab some offensive rebounds there.”
Gallion finished with six points and game-high eight rebounds for Raceland.
Raceland took a 31-22 lead to the half but a 1-3-1 on the defense from the Musketeers forced the Rams to search for an answer while Greenup County shot itself back into the contest.
“It was unexpected, so we were trying to figure out how they were trying to guard it,” Bryan said. “On their 2-3, they don’t let you get that swing back to the top.”
In the midst of an 8-0 run, Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah finished at the rim for two of his game and season-high 28 points that cut the Rams’ lead to 33-32 late in the third.
“I gotta give a lot of credit to Trenton Hannah,” Greenup County coach Steve Barker said. “He worked his tail off tonight. For him to have 28 points and for the number of touches he had was tremendous. I’m going to miss him and I’m going to miss all the seniors.”
Greenup County trailed by only three after three and after forcing a turnover on a Raceland inbound on the baseline with 47 seconds left, Boone Gibson took the inbounds in the left corner and torched the net for the triple to pull the Musketeers to within two.
“I was proud of the fact of the fight in the dog,” Barker said. “Cutting to one in two different possessions but we just couldn’t get anything to fall. Just no quit in my guys and as a coach, that’s what you have to be proud of.”
Gibson was a perfect 3 of 3 from the field.
But the Rams had too many heroes Thursday night and Landyn Newman played his part in the final stanza. After a Hannah bucket cut the Rams’ lead to 40-38, Newman splashed home his only triple of the game to push the edge back to five early in the final stanza. With one minute to play in regulation, Newman attacked the Greenup County defense in the lane and netted a floater to push the lead back to eight.
“Newman is a winner and is a tough kid,” Bryan said. “I remember a football game earlier this year, I was standing next to my assistant Eric Keeton and there was a fumble. It was Newman and another kid on the ground and he was giving up 100 pounds and I looked at Eric and told him, Landyn is not going to lose this ball and by golly he came out with that ball. He is a fighter and a tremendous young man and he’s become a really good point guard for us this year.”
Raceland returns to the district championship game Friday night at 7 p.m. against Russell with the ability to play free knowing its ticket to Morehead next week is already punched.
“We talked this week; coach Bob Trimble did such a great job with this program,” Bryan said of the Rams former bench boss. “The expectations are we are going to get to Morehead. I was very upfront with my guys about this being a business trip and let’s expect to get to Morehead.”
Greenup County closes its season at 10-17.
RACELAND 16 15 14 14 — 53
GREENUP CO. 6 16 8 14 — 50
Raceland (53)—Floyd 14, Gallion 6, Broughton 22, Newman 7, Gauze 4, Perkins, Farley, Topping. 3-Pt. FG: 9-20 (Broughton 6, Floyd 2, Newman). FT: 6-11. Fouls: 12. Turnovers: 9.
Greenup Co. (50)—B. Gibson 7, Wireman 7, Adkins 5, Underwood 3, Hannah 28, Bays, J. Gibson. 3-Pt. FG: 3-12 (Wireman, B. Gibson, Adkins). FT: 7-9. Fouls: 13. Turnovers: 7.