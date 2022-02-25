RUSSELL The 63rd District championship drought is over on Red Devil Lane.
Russell withstood a furious second half comeback by Raceland thanks to clutch 3--pointers by star forward Brady Bell and Carson Patrick to win, 57-46, in front of packed house at The Marv Friday night. It is the first district title for Russell since 2013.
Coach Derek Cooksey was happy to get a championship in his first year at the helm of the Red Devils.
“I am very excited for our kids,” Cooksey said. “Nine years is a long time. In the last three years that I have been here, we have worked hard in the weight room and on the court in the offseason to prepare for this.”
The game began with each team trading baskets before Russell got red-hot from the 3-point line from a familiar face (Bell) and an unknown shooter (Damon Charles). The two players combined to drain four threes to give the Devils a 21-8 lead after one quarter of play. The two Charles 3s were the first two makes of the season.
A Griffin Downs 3, the Devils sixth of the half ,extended their lead to 26-10 early in the second quarter. The Rams responded with a Jacob Gauze bucket and Landyn Newman to cut the lead to 26-15. The Devils ended the half on an 8-0 run culminated with four free throws from Caleb Rimmer and Bell. Russell led 34-15 and looked in total control of the contest heading into halftime.
“We played very well in the first half,” Cooksey said. “We were very locked in and played off the crowd’s energy. Damon is one of our “tweeners’ that can step out on the floor and score. He made a couple big threes to get us going.”
Rams coach Joe Bryan knew he had to make some defensive adjustments for the second half, “We decided two go with a diamond and one on Brady,” Bryan said. “We had to slow him down. He is such an incredible player. It got us back in the game.”
Downs opened the second half with a basket to increase the Russell lead to 36-15. It would be the last Red Devil basket until the 1:20 mark of the third quarter. The Rams went on a 10-0 run as Andrew Floyd scored seven points in the run before a Charles bucket pushed the Russell lead back to 12 at 39-27. Two Gauze free throws made it 39-29 heading to the final eight minutes of play.
Raceland continued his push to start the final quarter. Newman and Kyle Broughton hit back-to-back 3s followed by a steal and bucket by Parker Galion to pull the Rams to within 39-37 after trailing by 21 earlier in the half.
With the crowd roaring, Bell drained another 3 at the 5:03 mark to give the Devils a 42-37 lead. Not to be outdone, Broughton answered with another 3 to make it 42-40. Patrick then hit his most important shot of the night to give the Devils a five-point cushion at 45-40. A Gauze putback cut the lead to 45-42. After a Red Devils miss the Rams had a chance to tie but couldn’t convert.
Bell then showed why he was named the KABC 16th Region Player of the Year. The senior hit two back-breaking 3s to give the Red Devils a 51-43 cushion with less than two minutes to play. A Broughton trey pulled the Rams within 53-46 but the Rams could get no closer as Bell and Patrick hit free throws to seal the 57-46 victory.
Bryan was very proud of his team and gave credit to Russell role players for making some key shots.
“I am very proud of my kids and how they battled back,” Bryan said. “There is no quit in this group. We had to give some of their other players some looks and credit to them for knocking them down.”
Cooksey knew Raceland would not quit battling,
“Hats off to Raceland in the second half.,” Cooksey said. “We kind of settled at times against their junk defense. We missed some shots and they hit some big shots.”
Bell continues to amaze his coach,
“Brady what can I say,” Cooksey said. “They were chasing him the whole second half. He never got a break. He dug down deep and decided to put our team on his back.”
Raceland (11-16) were led by Broughton with 14 points. Newman and Floyd had 12 and 10 respectively.
Russell (19-7) got a game-high 26 points from Bell. Patrick and Charles added 10 points for the Red Devils.
Both teams will advance to the 16th Regional Tournament in Morehead next week.
RACELAND FG FT REBS PTS
Floyd 4-17 1-3 1 10
Gallion 1-2 0-2 0 2
Broughton 4-7 2-2 3 14
Newman 4-6 1-2 4 12
Gauze 3-3 2-4 7 8
Perkins 0-2 0-0 0 0
TEAM 8
TOTAL 16-37 6-13 23 46
FG Pct: 43.2. FT Pct: 46.2. 3-Pointers 8-18 (Broughton 4-6, Newman 3-5, Floyd 1-5, Perkins 0-2). PF: 7. Turnovers: 6.
RUSSELL FG FT REBS PTS
Bell 8-16 5-8 6 26
Patrick 3-7 2-2 4 10
Rose 0-2 2-2 4 2
Blum 0-1 0-0 2 0
Downs 3-9 0-0 3 7
Rimmer 0-2 2-2 4 2
Charles 4-7 0-0 4 10
TEAM 3
TOTAL 18-44 11-14 29 57
FG Pct: 40.9 FT Pct: 78.6. 3-Pointers: 10-27 (Bell 5-13, Charles 2-3, Patrick 2-5, Downs 1-4, Rose 0-1, Blum 0-1). PF: 12. Turnovers: 6.
RACELAND 8 7 14 17 - 46
RUSSELL. 21 13 5 18 - 57
Officials: Gavin Ramsey, Dave Anderson, and Maurio McCissick.