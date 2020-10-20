WEST LIBERTY East Carter’s volleyball team will concede the five straight losses to rival West Carter.
They’ll cherish Tuesday’s result forever.
The Lady Raiders took out the Lady Comets, 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11), for the 62nd District Tournament crown at Morgan County.
You would understand if every last citizen of Grayson would someday claim they were on hand for the postgame party — mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers seemed, for a moment, decades younger as they screamed and hollered in their celebration.
Among the grownups, second-year East coach Jennifer Clark made a case for being the most jubilant.
“Oh my gosh, this is what we’ve been working for,” Clark said. “I can’t even put into words how fantastic of a game this was. I could not have asked for anything – anything – better than what was on the court (Tuesday).”
You’d think East (11-7) would at least consider a different strategy going into Wednesday. The Lady Raiders complied – a two-player block consisting of a combination of seniors Alyssa Navarre, Jascie Greene and Zoe Stidham replaced the one-girl setup.
All evening long, no lead was safe.
When West’s (17-4) Peyton Steagall opened the first set with consecutive aces, East countered with Boggs’ ace, part of a 4-1 run. The Lady Comets won the set with a Milea Arrowood-to-Madison Adkins-to-Rebecca Stevens kill.
Adkins, Steagall and Jenna Jordan created problems all evening along the front line. The strategy was the same – Adkins, in the middle or right side, served to Steagall or Jordan on the left side, who sent their hits to the right side.
Kills from Jordan and Adkins helped West to a 7-3 lead to open the second set. It didn’t last – after Adkins’s tip over the East blockers put West ahead, 14-13, East finished with an 12-6 run.
East tried to run away with the third set, Greene opened with a kill, the opening salvo in a 9-4 string. The rest of the set was something of a Steagall-Jordan juggernaut: Steagall, three kills; and Jordan, two kills to finish the set.
Greene’s kill ended the fourth set.
Steagall’s two kills tied the fifth set at 9-all. A Kileigh Boggs and Greene block started the final run, a 6-2 streak.
“I didn’t want to go to five at all,” West coach Christie Tackett said. “I was scared of going to five because I know how bad (East) wanted this win. I’m gonna be honest and say, they fought a harder than we did; we made too many mistakes.”
Would East have liked a straight-set win? Clark said yes, but ...
“You know, we like to work for things,” Clark said. “We like to work.”