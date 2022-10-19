OLIVE HILL It’s always a difficult task to beat an opponent three times in one year — no matter what previous scores or records indicate.
Heading into the third set, it looked as if Jennifer Clark’s East Carter volleyball program had all the momentum, carrying set victories of 25-12 and 25-10.
However, West Carter brought the fight right back.
Trailing 25-24 late in the third set, West Carter fought East Carter off of match point to claim a 27-25 third set victory and rallied from a 19-12 fourth set deficit to tie the frame at 19 aside before the Raiders extinguished the Comets’ fire for good.
East Carter ultimately received six kills and five aces from East Carter senior Zoe Stidham as well as four kills each from MyKenzie Burton, Alexis Thompson and Reagan Ockerman, claiming a 3-1 (25-12, 25-10, 25-27, 25-20) victory in the 62nd District championship to win the district crown for the third year in a row over their rival counterparts to the west.
For both coaches, the match’s intensity and the overall execution of the players on both sides was pleasing to see.
“I knew that our girls could do it all along,” Clark said. “It’s what we’ve worked for since we started in April. I had no doubt in my mind that we would win this match. West Carter has definitely improved from the beginning of the summer to right now, and they pushed us tonight. However, I always believed in my girls and knew that they were going to win.”
“The girls played really well, the best that they’ve played all year,” West Carter coach Taylor Dixon said. “They played with a lot of fight. We just came up short. I couldn’t ask for anything more. They truly laid it all out on the floor. I’m really proud of them.”
Initially, East Carter looked to have control of the match. After seeing a 5-1 first set lead turn into an 8-5 set deficit, the Raiders ripped off a 20-4 run to end the frame as three aces from Stidham, two kills from Ockerman and eight miscues from West Carter (five attack errors, three setting errors) allowed East to take control early.
Continuing its red-hot play from the first set, East Carter then ripped off a 16-3 lead to begin the second frame with Stidham notching a pair of kills to compete the spurt en route to a 25-10 East Carter triumph in the second set and a 2-0 match lead for East.
“Zoe is a good player,” Clark said of Stidham. “All of my seniors have stepped it up and have become leaders. It’s a shame that Faith Blevins sprained her ankle on Monday. We missed having her tonight. However, the leadership from all of these seniors throughout the year has been great.”
For Dixon, she credited West Carter’s early match mistakes to simple youth — with many of the Comets’ hands participating in their first-ever district championship match.
“With a young team, there’s going to be mistakes every now and then out of youth and inexperience,” Dixon said. “The girls fought hard, which was a big thing. I just told them, ‘Make them earn it. If we lose, make them earn every point that they get.’”
Despite the early game jitters, West Carter shook off the mistakes in a big way during the third set, taking a 7-2 advantage to begin the third frame behind the play of Reanna Brown and McKenzie Williams, who each collected a block apiece to put West ahead by a 7-2 count. Brown then put the Lady Comets ahead by a 16-11 margin later in the set with a kill to push the lead back up to 5.
When East Carter rallied from that five-volley deficit to extend the set — and force match point on a Stidham ace that put West behind 25-24, the Lady Comets fought back, scoring on each of the next three volleys with freshman Mallory Hicks adding in the punctuation with a kill that sent the match to a fourth set.
“We’re really young and still have room to improve, which is great in that we have a lot to build off of,” Dixon said. “At any given time, we have between four to six freshmen, and they’re all talented. It just takes time building a team. We lost a lot of girls last year, so it’s going to take a little bit (to grow), but I’m really proud of the girls and they’ve grown a lot this year.”
Then, with East Carter up 19-12 in the fourth set and looking to put West Carter away, the Comets responded yet again, forcing the Raiders into four attack errors with their improved defensive length on the frontline causing issues for the East attack.
However, with the match tied at 19, West Carter committed two attack errors of their own, and East Carter junior Trinity Frazier added in a key kill to go along with an ace over the match’s final seven volleys to seal the district title for the Raiders.
“My juniors have really come along,” Clark said. “Trinity Frazier gave us a bunch of key plays on the backline, and Alexis Thompson and MyKenzie Burton were huge on the frontline for us. MyKenzie used to be so small in middle school when she was playing, but she’s grown into this big, tall, dominant player. It’s so awesome to watch her play.”
With the victory, East Carter moved to 22-13 overall and won its fifth straight match heading into the 16th Region Tournament — an added boost for a team already confident in its capabilities.
“We’ll take anybody that we draw,” Clark said. “I fully believe that we have the capability to go in and not only advance past that first round, but go even further.”
As for West, the Comets believe in their ability to be a giant killer themselves, especially after Thursday’s performance.
“We’ll get back to work,” Dixon said. “We just got to continue to grow. We are making strides. Every practice, we grow, and every game, we grow. It’s showing, and I don’t think that our win-loss record accurately reflects our abilities. I really don’t. We’re a little bit overlooked, so I hope that we can use our youth to our advantage.”