LLOYD Tyler Walker did not want top seed East Carter to drop its focus during the 62nd District Tournament opener on Monday night.
The Raiders had their opponent’s full attention, scoring five goals in the first 12 minutes of the postseason and pulled away for a 10-0 victory over host Greenup County.
Walker, who is completing his third year on the East Carter sideline, needs his team to keep the foot on the accelerator if they want to duplicate their region final appearance from last season.
“We want to keep playing at a high level,” Walker said. “I feel like sometimes we drop off a little bit. It doesn’t give respect to the opponent. Greenup County is not bad. I told them we need to play at that high level because it helps us get better and we are heading to the region tournament.”
The Raiders have not lost on the pitch this year. The only mark in the loss column was the result of a COVID-19 cancellation. The team also has two ties on the resume.
East Carter quickly put goals on the scoreboard against the Musketeers. Freshman Ellie Thomas produced a hat trick before you could blink in the opening minutes of the match. The forward continually got behind the Greenup County defenders for clean looks at the goal.
Darian Wallace sent her a through ball and Thomas quickly slid the ball past the keeper in the 4th minute. She amassed three more goals before the 28:00 mark of the first half.
Thomas found open space on the left side of the goal find the twine in the 8th minute. She hit paydirt again with a header off a Savannah Adams cross a few ticks later. Thomas completed her scoring day on with a clear shot into the back of the net with 28:56 remaining for her 21st goal this season for the Raiders.
Emersyn Elliott added one more during the opening surge. She intercepted a goal kick and returned it far post for No. 20 this year.
“We just want to do what we do,” Walker said, “and stay calm. I start six freshmen and we play a little young. … We just need to realize that the soccer is the same, no matter who we play or what the situation is. It’s been our focus the whole year.”
“I’ve coached some of them since they were nine and ten-years-old,” he added. “I’ve watched them grow up. We are playing better than I thought we would. It’s all on them. The confidence I have in them, and they have in themselves is awesome.”
East Carter (14-1-2) added a trio of goals before reaching intermission. Kinsley Rutledge blasted in a rebound in the 16th minute. Wallace collected on a breakaway goal midway through the first half and Isabella Poskas got her foot on the ball deep in the box to give her team an 8-0 lead.
Wallace, a senior on the Raiders front line, has made an impact with the younger players due to her demeanor on the field and her work ethic, according to her coach.
“She has blossomed and grown up, even from last year,” Walker said. “She has that leadership style. She demands more of the girls and herself. They look up to her and she has set the example. They said if she is working that hard, we need to be working that hard, too.”
Senior Avery Hall sprinted past the defense for a one-on-one opportunity, and she delivered a goal early in the second half.
Adams closed the contest with a tally in the 48th minute. Seven different Raiders found the back of the net on Monday.
East Carter plays the West Carter-Morgan County winner on Wednesday night in the district final at Greenup County.
Greenup County (2-16) did not post a victory on the pitch, but coach Brookelyn Lott said the team’s confidence and love for the game keeps increasing.
“We came in as two new coaches,” Lott said of her and assistant coach Olivia Ross. “They accepted us. They could have quit. They have grown so much from the first game until now. Our season did not produce the outcome that we wanted, but I am proud of the progress they made.”
“It was a great group of girls,” she added. “They always had the best attitude. They are a family. They have grown together and as individuals.”
