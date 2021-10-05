LLOYD Amelia Henderson had a large contingency of West Carter fans cheering her name during her postgame interview.
“Yeah! Go Amelia,” the fans cheered from the stands.
The junior had earned all the praises one could shower her with, much like the rains that soaked the playing surface at Greenup County High School in the 62nd District Tournament semifinals against Morgan County.
After a scoreless first half and a fistful of missed shots on goal, Henderson found the mark in the 47th minute from a few feet outside the 18-yard box when her chip shot lofted just over the Cougars goalkeeper for the first goal in the affair. It proved to be all the offense the Comets would need as they defeated Morgan County, 1-0, to advance to the championship game against East Carter.
“It was a game-changer,” West Carter coach Emily Hammond said. “If that doesn’t happen, we had trouble finishing the ball tonight. I can’t even tell you how many shots we had on goal. If she wouldn’t have made that happen, we probably would have went into PK kicks.”
The shot, as effortless as Henderson made it seem, even had the Comets forward questioning if it would find the back of the net.
“I had ripped about six before that and plumb missed the goal,” Henderson said. “When it left my foot, I was like, oh Lord, is it going to go in?”
The play started down the center of the field when Keyara Reynolds provided the setup for the long-looping shot by Henderson.
“Keyara had that little pass, a little assist to her and she shot it,” Hammonds said. “It couldn’t have been any more perfect. You can’t stop goals like that.”
While the Comets placed constant offensive pressure on the Cougars until finally breaking through with the goal, their approach quickly changed thereafter.
“Just to secure that goal … I told my girls, let's settle back and try to play a little more conservatively,” Hammonds said. “Where the championship is Wednesday, I didn’t want them to tire out too much playing two games back-to-back. At that point, we want to score more, but do we really need to? What’s it matter if we win 1-0 or 3-0? It’s still a win.”