LLOYD Ellie Thomas’ cleats could have been seen in a total blackout Wednesday night in the 62nd District championship.
Like her flashy shoes, Thomas shined just as bright with a hat trick to lead the Raiders to a 4-1 win over West Carter at Greenup County High School. However, when Thomas and coach Tyler Walker had a chance to pick their favorite goal of the night, the choices were not the same.
“I liked the last one,” Thomas said with a laugh. “I got around two or three defenders to get that shot away.”
But Walker favored the middle goal, simply because of how the freshman attacked the net.
“The second one because she has to hit a good shot,” Walker said. “She hit a really good shot in the corner and it was my favorite one because she was confident when she hit it.”
Regardless of the favorite, Walker was happy with the approach Thomas took throughout the match.
“She’s good on the ball and she likes taking people on when she has people on her feet,” Walker said.
The match remained scoreless until Thomas used a quick touch on a crossing ball inside the 6-yard box for a 1-0 East Carter lead in the 20th minute. Thomas’ second goal made the freshman’s first goal look like child’s play.
Planted at the center of the net inside the 18-yard box, Thomas settled the ball at her feet, used a back tap to herself to fend off a defender, then finished with a dart in the back corner for a 3-1 Raiders lead in the 45th minute.
West Carter evened the affair at 1-1 on a ball that crossed the goal line by a mere couple inches. Hanna Henderson’s shot ricocheted off the Raiders goalkeeper’s gloves, began spinning on the ground and curled across the line before the keeper could clear the ball.
“It was huge and definitely gave us some momentum,” West Carter coach Emily Hammond said. “A lot of times when we play East Carter, it’s a mental game, because our girls are just expecting to lose. We told them that they had a fighting chance and you all can compete and that just reassured them that they could compete.”
Avery Hall nearly snapped the 1-1 score in the 30th minute after the southpaw’s shot found the Comets’ goalie’s glove, but the attempt caromed away from the Raiders attack. Six minutes later, Emersyn Elliott bent a shot into the left corner for a 2-1 edge.
“I just felt like we could take a huge sigh of relief when we got that goal,” Walker said. “It was like, OK, we are back in the lead. Now let’s just calm it down and play the way we know how to play.”
Thomas netted her third of the night in the 56th minute.
“We knew coming into this game that we might have to play more of a defensive game just so we could try and lessen the goals that they would score,” Hammond said. “But whenever they play that high, it’s hard when we only have one player up top and our midfield is trying to help our defense.”
Both teams will advance to the 16th Region Tournament.