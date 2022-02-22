GRAYSON Each team gets a fresh, new outlook when the postseason begins.
Morgan County’s expectations have grown the past two seasons. The Cougars will make consecutive trips to the 16th Region Tournament after a big night from freshman McKenna Smith.
The forward produced a double-double in the 62nd District Tournament semifinals with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She guided Morgan County to a hard-fought 49-44 win over Elliott County at East Carter on Monday night.
“Our biggest thing tonight was McKenna Smith playing with effort and keeping the ball alive,” Morgan County coach Derrik Young said. “It’s things she can do every night if she chooses to do it.
“We don’t win this game unless (McKenna) steps up,” he added. “We’ve had consistent scorers and we had to find a third. Tonight, Smith brought that for us.”
The Lions found success early with the long ball. Elliott County’s first four field goals were 3s and it jumped out to a 14-4 advantage.
The Lions collected 10 3-pointers in the contest but made just six buckets inside the arc. Sophomore Kiley Whitt left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. She would return later in the second half.
Lions coach Roy Whitt believed Kiley Whitt could have made an impact with her post defense. He was proud of how his team never quit down the stretch.
“I told them to leave here with their heads held high,” Roy Whitt said. “They left everything out on the court. I wanted it for my senior leader, Jasmine Ison. Derrik has done a great job the last two years with his program.”
Morgan County (23-8) scored five straight points to end the first frame and survived five lead changes in the final three minutes of the first half to hold a 23-22 lead at the break.
Kailey Hamilton gave Elliott County (9-14) a boost off the bench with a team-high 13 points, including seven straight in the third stanza after the Cougars built an eight-point advantage.
“She was fantastic tonight,” Roy Whitt said. “It was everything I could have hoped for and more. She plays so hard. She has been knocking shots down.”
Jenna Hampton finished with 17 points for the Cougars. She made 13 of her 15 attempts from the foul line, including her final four tries to quell the Lions comeback.
“We are missing a key part of our offense in Autumn Ross,” Young said. “I think our young kids stepped in and did a great job. It was a good experience for all my kids.”
ELLIOTT CO. 14 8 9 13 — 44
MORGAN CO. 9 14 13 13 — 49
Elliott County (44) — Howard 8, Whitt, 6, Ison 6, R. Sturgill, Adkins 7, Hamilton 13, N. Sturgill. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Howard 2, Whitt 2, Ison 2, Adkins, Hamilton 3) FT: 2-4. Fouls: 15.
Morgan County (49) — G. Hampton, E. Clinger 2, J. Hampton 17, E. Adkins 9, Smith 18, Jenkins, M. Adkins 3, L. Clinger. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (E. Adkins, M. Adkins) FT: 17-20. Fouls: 9.
West Carter 66, East Carter 36
The young Raiders entered the 62nd District semifinals with just three wins, but the Comets didn't overlook their county rivals with so much on the line.
East Carter fell by just four points to West Carter the week before, and after an initial surge to open the game, the Comets answered with an 18-0 run and eventually pulled away for the victory.
Comets coach Faith Conn said East Carter had her team’s full attention.
“You have to show up to win these games,” Conn said. “You can’t just show up to play. Tonight, we showed up ready to win.”
The Comets placed three players in double figures. Millie Henderson had a team-high 18 points. Allie Stone followed with 15 points and Beth Middleton added 14.
Henderson did most of her damage in the first half. She made a pair of 3s in the opening quarter to help start the long run. Henderson added four more points in the second frame and Stone swished a 25-footer to close out the first half and give West Carter (21-9) a 44-18 advantage.
“When we win these big games, Millie is key for us,” Conn said. “When she is looking to score, we are tough to guard. We have an inside presence.”
Raiders coach Jeff Damron views this season as a learning experience and sees brighter days ahead.
“The girls have played hard,” Damron said. “They have done the things as far as energy and effort that we have asked them to do. … They went out there and fought. We got better as the season went on.”
Makyla Waggoner posted 12 points to lead East Carter (3-24).
The Comets meet Morgan County in Thursday’s district final at 6:30 p.m.
W. CARTER 21 23 15 7 — 66
E. CARTER 9 9 7 11 — 36
West Carter (66) — Middleton 14, Stone 15, Bond 9, M. Henderson 17, H. Henderson, Burton 6, Kinney, Davis, Nichols 2, Barker 3. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Stone 2, Bond, M. Henderson 2, Burton2, Barker) FT: 6-11. Fouls: 21.
East Carter (36) — Mac. Moore 6, Waggoner 12, Marcum, Adams 9, Rutledge 6, Ockerman 1, Mad. Moore, Bishop 2, Tiller, Boggs, Tussey, Hall. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Mac. Moore) FT: 14-24. Fouls: 10.